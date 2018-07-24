Mid Sussex MP plants first of five trees

Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames planted the first of five trees he is donating to the Bentswood Ward in Haywards Heath on Friday (July 20).

It was planted on the corner of Greenways and West Common in front of Haywards Heath in Bloom members, the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society and councillors.

The other four trees are destined for Priory Way to meet residents’ wishes after concerns about removal of trees, which unfortunately had to be removed because they were diseased or deemed to be dangerous.

A spokesman said: “The town council is committed to planting more trees throughout the town and has recently set up an Environment Working Group to spearhead this initiative along with other environmental projects designed to protect and enhance the surroundings and wildlife.”

