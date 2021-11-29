Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/4045: Meadow Cottage, Rose Cottage Lane, Staplefield. Proposed single storey side/rear extension with first floor dormer to bathroom and associated landscape works.

Ardingly

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Mid Sussex district between November 22-26. Photo: Google Maps

DM/21/2433: Fulling Mill Farm Stud, Selsfield Road. American Barn with 6 internal stables, wash area, feed and tack rooms together with an unfenced outdoor arena (manege) on the site of an existing agricultural and equestrian stud farm. Amended plans received showing reduction in size and scale of proposed stable building including changes to design, layout and form, together with plans showing associated changes in land levels.

DM/21/3947: 3 College Road. Two-storey side extension and alteration to access/parking arrangement.

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/3501: Life Improvement Centre, Wealden House, Lewes Road. Residential development consisting of 43 units following demolition of the existing building. ‘Amended plans received 26 November showing revised car parking and pedestrian refuge on Lewes Road.’

Balcombe

DM/21/4032: 15 Combers. First floor front extension with new porch; Part 2 storey, part single storey side extension; 2 Storey rear extension.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2627: Land At And Adjacent To The Former Sewage Treatment Works, Fairbridge Way. Application for approval of Reserved Matters pursuant to the Outline Planning Permission reference DM/19/1895 for the approval of the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale comprising 307 (Use Class C3) residential units, car and cycle parking, internal roads, a LEMP (400 sq.m) and associated boundary treatments. (Amended Plans received 22nd Nov showing design and layout amendments to the scheme).

DM/21/3941: House Adjacent Highmead, Birchwood Grove Road. T1 Laurus Nobilis: remove to ground level. T2 and T3 Quercus spp: Remove both stems to ground level. T4 Quercus spp: Reduce by 1.5m and thin by max. 30%. T5 Quercus spp: Redue on western side by 2m. T6 Carpinus Betulus: Reduce by 1m and thin by max. 30%. 8x Leylandii: remove to ground level.

DM/21/4003: 1 Pattenden Close. single storey rear extension on the western elevation to provide a garden room.

DM/21/4036: 163 Junction Road. Erection of proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/21/4046: Appletrees, 21 Crescent Road. Pollard Willow on grassed area to side of gravel drive.

DM/21/4052: 18 Silverdale Road F. Replacement of existing conservatory and adjacent single storey rear extension with new single storey rear extension.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3692: 30 Hurst Farm Road. (Amended plans received 23.11.2021) A front porch and change of external appearance with first floor side extension and internal alterations.

DM/21/3804: 41 Southlands. Single storey front extension to replace existing garage and side extension with roof lights. First floor rear extension and associated roof alterations. Fenestration alterations, render and cladding to external walls.

DM/21/3972: 26 Gleave Close. Construction of a new porch approximately 1.02m x 2.20m to extend the existing porch and the installation of 2 no. air conditioning units.

DM/21/4027: 11 Clarence Drive. Single storey rear extension with garage conversion.

DM/21/4037: 8 - 12 Ashurst Way. T1 Mature Oak - Reduce canopy overhanging towards house by up to 3m.

DM/21/4048: 11 Holtye Avenue. 1 X T1 - Oak - Fell - to stop the influence of the tree on the soil below building foundation level and provide long term stability to property at number 9 Holtye Avenue.

DM/21/4061: Little Lea, Turners Hill Road. Two storey front and side and single storey rear extension including rear balcony.

DM/21/4071: Estcots Barn, College Lane. 4 x Cupressus - Fell - as blown down by storm, in poor shape and causing damage to the property.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3898: 3 - 15 The Broadway. Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment to provide mixed use development of Class E commercial units and 38no. units of Retirement Living Accommodation with associated communal facilities, parking and landscaping.

DM/21/3944: 3 Lucas Way. T1- Remove broad leafed tree, leaning on Eastern side of cabin. T2 - Ash - remove. T3 Ash - remove dead wood.

DM/21/4039: 65 Sheppeys. Remove existing shed and garage and erect a two story building to the rear of property (with roof light windows) to accommodate a study and gym. New fence and gate to north elevation.

DM/21/4041: 120 Barnmead. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/3667: 2 Hillcrest. Addition of white PVCU Edwardian conservatory to rear elevation.

DM/21/4035: To The Rear Of 68 Challoners. Tree 07UR - Acer Platanoides (located on the edge of the recreation ground) - Section fell down as close to ground level as possible.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/4020: St Johns House Sixth Form, Hurstpierpoint College, Chalkers Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed conversion of loft space into a 2no bedroom staff flat and formation of associated dormer.

Lindfield

DM/21/4022: 14 West Common. Single storey side and rear extension; porch extension.

DM/21/4029: 12 Denmans Close. Single storey garden room side extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/4014: Homedale, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. The removal of a uPVC conservatory. The building of a two storey infill extension and single storey rear extension. Removal of porch and relocation to centre of property. Removal of hung tiling and rendering of property smooth. Two new front dormer windows, a garage conversion and extension of driveway into front garden to provide additional parking space.

DM/21/4023: 7 Costells Edge, Scaynes Hill. Quercus ruber - reduction of canopy by 2.5/3meters.

Turners Hill

DM/21/4010: Old School House, 31 Church Road. Replacement roof.

Twineham

DM/21/3987: Coppers Cottage, Bolney Chapel Road. Erection of a new detached garage (to be accessed via the existing drive).

West Hoathly

DM/21/4017: Hilwood, Balcombe Lane, Sharpthorne. Erection of garage building.

DM/21/4033: West Manor, Stonelands, Selsfield Road. Installation of secondary glazing.

DM/21/4054: Lydcombe, Top Road, Sharpthorne. Two-storey front extension.

DM/21/4064: Lower Barn, North Lane. T1 Ash - Fell, T2 Ash - Fell, T3 Field Maple, reduce 2 branches overhanging power line (5m and 3m). T4 Holly - fell.

DM/21/4075: Manor Cottage, North Lane. T1 Oak Tree - Fell.

Worth

DM/21/3887: Tamarind, Copthorne Common. Remove existing rear conservatory. Erect a single storey rear extension and part first floor rear extension in the form of a balcony. First floor extension to the east elevation along with new cladding and windows.

DM/21/3958: Horsepasture Lodge, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Single storey conservatory extension.

DM/21/4009: Chestnut House, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Construction of outdoor swimming pool, poolhouse incorporating home gym, with associated hard and soft landscaping including sun canopy. Demolition of existing and provision of relocated timber shed for garden storage (part retrospective).

DM/21/4031: 2 Nursery Cottages, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Ground floor rear extension with all associated works.

DM/21/4055: Ley House, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Retrospective application for the erection of a new ancillary building with attached car port with proposed amendments to the porch canopy, following the demolition of the existing outbuildings.