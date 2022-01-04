Albourne

DM/21/4322: Kings Head Stud, Albourne Road. Variation of conditions 3 to vary materials to those previously approved and variation of condition 13 with reference to the proposed sustainability measures and technologies.

DM/21/4334: April Cottage, Church Lane. Addition of a detached garage. Conversion of existing garage to living space. Extension to the rear. Erection of a chimney on the west side of the house.

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Mid Sussex district between December 20-24. Photo: Google Maps

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/4161: Holmbush Farm, Isaacs Lane, Haywards Heath. Construction of an earth banked slurry storage lagoon.

Ardingly

DM/21/4263: 11 College Road. Removal of a timber extension and the alteration of a small section of outbuilding to allow the creation of a single-storey kitchen and garden room. The conversion of an attic to create habitable accommodation, with a dormer window and roof light windows to the rear.

DM/21/4317: Royal Botanic Gardens Kew (Wakehurst), Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Installation of a new boardwalk and viewing platform.

DM/21/4332: Haycorn, Street Lane. Replace existing conservatory with single storey rear extension. Convert garage into separate utility space and store for cycles and garden equipment.

Balcombe

DM/21/4297: The Pines, Deanland Road. Demolition of existing garage, new single storey side extension, building a new first floor and roof on top of existing ground floor footprint, new front porch. New windows and doors.

DM/21/4309: Rosewood, Deanland Road. Single storey front extension (west) increasing size of existing entrance hall and internal alterations.

Burgess Hill

DM/20/0886: Persimmon Homes, Phase 4, Land East Of Kings Way. Full planning application for 237 dwellings (30% affordable) with associated informal open space, SUDS attenuation features and a Locally Equipped Area of Play (Amended plans received 07.12.2021 which include additional visitor parking, additional footpaths, a new footpath link and minor changes to the layout).

DM/21/2996: 51 Oak Hall Park. Conversion of flat roof into pitched roof with skylight.

DM/21/3872: 4 Skylark Way. (Amended plans received 22.12.2021) Proposed part conversion of integral garage and conversion of roofspace with rooflights.

DM/21/4292: Bus Shelter Southbound Adjacent 200 London Road. Replace existing double-sided internally illuminated 6-sheet Bus Shelter advertising displays with double-sided digital advertising displays. Digital displays would portray static advertising images in sequence, changing no more frequently than every 10 seconds, the change via smooth fade.

DM/21/4299: Rosedale House, 21B Ferndale Road. Conversion of existing garage to form dining room and erection of new entrance porch.

DM/21/4335: Maple House, 35 St Andrews Road. Erection of a two storey rear extension (renewal of DM/18/1112).

Cuckfield

DM/21/4290: The Limes, Courtmead Road. Construction of a new veranda to the front porch with oak posts and a tiled pitched roof, new brick shed to the East side of the property, new boundary wall at the rear of the property and new timber screening to existing first-floor terrace.

DM/21/4314: 4 Denning Place. Retrospective application for construction of domestic outbuilding, ridge height not to exceed 4.5m.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3534: Tower Car Sales, Tower Close. Demolition of car sales office and workshop and erection of part 2/part 3 storey building comprising 8 apartments with 8 parking spaces. ‘Amended plans received 11th November showing a revised design of the proposed building and one additional flat (9 in total).’.

DM/21/4105: 5 - 8A Whitehall Parade, London Road. Conversion of existing retail and cafe space and internal reconfiguration to the third floor to provide 7No flats comprising 5no. one bed & 2no. two bed flats, with access to a terraced area. Bin stores adjacent to access road.

DM/21/4240: 17 Alders View Drive. Loft conversion with raised ridge and rear dormer.

DM/21/4241: Land To The Rear Of 18-26 Railway Approach. Construction of one 2 bedroom dwelling.

DM/21/4262: Ship Inn, Ship Street. Erection of timber outbuilding for seating.

DM/21/4264: Three Trees, Worsted Lane. Two-storey North extension with balcony, East side extension connecting to existing garage, garage conversion and roof conversion with addition of roof lights.

DM/21/4301: Hillcrest, Coombe Hill Road. Singles storey side, rear extensions with internal alterations and proposed canopy to front elevation.

DM/21/4304: 24 Knole Grove. Proposed two storey rear extension, first floor front extension, entrance canopy, patio, internal and external alterations.

DM/21/4358: 10 The Stennings. To attach the existing detached double garage to provide additional living space but still retaining a single garage.

DM/21/4364: 141 Holtye Road. Removal of existing conservatory and replacement with new rear extension of similar depth.

Hassocks

DM/21/2628: Land To The Rear Of Friars Oak, London Road. Reserved Matters Application for the approval of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale at land r/o Friars Oak pursuant to Outline Planning Permission DM/19/1897, comprising of a residential development of 130 dwellings and associated access together with change of use of part of the land to country open space, following the provision of a new pedestrian tunnel under the railway (Amended plans received 20th December 2021 showing a revised layout and revised house designs).

DM/21/4323: 60 Dale Avenue. Extension and conversion of existing house to provide accommodation to the rear and in the roofspace.

DM/21/4361: 2A Mackie Avenue. Proposed new first floor (loft conversion), ridge raised and new dormers together with alterations to existing fenestration.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3489: Rosebank, 11 Gander Hill. Single storey rear extension with internal alterations and landscaping (Revised existing elevations received 14.12.2021) (Revised proposed elevations received 17.12.2021).

DM/21/4312: 65 Penland Road. Two-storey front extension, single storey rear extension and part garage conversion together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/21/4331: 138 Barnmead. Ground floor and first floor extensions. Internal alterations to include conversion of existing integrated garage. Demolish existing lean-to.

DM/21/4342: 31 Sheppeys. Single storey side and front extension with pitched roof, including a new window, glazed doors and rooflights to the rear ground floor walls.

DM/21/4374: The Vicarage, Franklands Village. T1- Apple - fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/3790: 1 Old Church Cottages, Church Lane. Construct single storey workshop building, new driveway and entrance gate and associated landscaping works.

DM/21/3795: 1 Old Church Cottages, Church Lane. Construct single storey workshop building, new driveway and entrance gate and associated landscaping works.

DM/21/4319: 2 The Barn, Cinder Hill Lane. Single storey extension to provide further habitable accommodation together with all associated internal and external alterations.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/3632: 88 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed double garage to the front of the house.

DM/21/4197: Pickhams Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. (Additional plans received 21/12/2021). Replacement of existing outbuilding with new outbuilding, re-gravel existing driveway, new electric timber gates and new low level bollard lighting.

DM/21/4198: Pickhams Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. (Additional plans received 21/12/2021). Replacement of existing outbuilding with new outbuilding, re-gravel existing driveway, new electric timber gates and new low level bollard lighting.

DM/21/4220: 11 Nursery Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey extension to the rear/side.

DM/21/4300: 8 Ribbetts Cottages, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. T1 and T2 Cherry - reduce crown by 1m.

DM/21/4306: Tibbiwell, St Georges Place, Hurstpierpoint. Single-storey rear extension and associated internal alterations.

DM/21/4326: 4 Lynton Close, Hurstpierpoint. Loft conversion with side dormer.

DM/21/4340: Bridgers Cottage, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint Replacement of window and apron with double doors.

DM/21/4376: 11 Blackthorns, Hurstpierpoint. G2-Field Maple and Birch - Remove dead and deased wood, 25mm in diameter and over, remove or cut back low branches to give a 4 metre clearance from ground level.

Lindfield

DM/21/4328: Porters, 58 High Street. Re-roofing to all existing pitched roofs, along with replacement vertical tile hung walls, using salvaged tiles where possible. Replacement flashings to all abutments, and replacement lead valley. Provision of breathable insulation to the existing roof structure.

DM/21/4343: Boarsland, 72 High Street. Removal and replacement of modern extension with new single-storey extension, new ancillary building, and minor internal and external alterations.

DM/21/4349: Boarsland, 72 High Street. Removal and replacement of modern extension with new single-storey extension, new ancillary building, and minor internal and external alterations.

West Hoathly

DM/21/4282: Moatlands, Vowels Lane. Extension to Garage and Tractor Garage for gardens.

Worth

DM/21/3005: Stables Cottage, Sandy Lane, Crawley Down. Two storey rear extension (amended plans received 20/12).

DM/21/4026: 4 Oakley Grove, Crawley Down. Erection of an indoor swimming pool to the rear/side of the main dwelling.

DM/21/4110: Land Adjacent To 4 Grange Crescent, Crawley Down. Erection of detached bungalow.

DM/21/4124: 11 Meadow Close, Copthorne. Construction of a 2 storey side extension, a single story extension to rear and new front porch.

DM/21/4204: 22 Knowle Drive, Copthorne. Demolition of north garage and erection of two-storey side extension on its place.

DM/21/4296: Unit 4 Borers Yard, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. First floor extension over existing and two storey front extension.

DM/21/4330: 1 Border Chase, Copthorne. Porch extension.