Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0039: Springfields, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of detached ancillary non-self contained annexe with associated landscaping.

Balcombe

DM/21/3311: Land At Wintons And Wintons Fishery, Folders Lane. Erection of 8 dwellings, alterations to site access, provision of car parking along with hard and soft landscaping. Amended plans received 5/1/2022 in relation to access road, amendment to layout to plots 1 and 2, replacement of garden wall with fencing and revised Arboricultural Impact Assessment. Photo: Google Maps

DM/22/0013: Highley Manor Hotel, Crawley Lane. The creation of an overflow parking area and associated landscaping.

Bolney

DM/21/3530: Spring Cottage, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Two storey rear extension, garage and carport, relocation of front door, dormer above existing staircase, re-cladding of building, sun room replacing conservatory. ‘Amended plans received 23rd December showing a revised design for the proposed extension.’.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/4294: 3 Pattenden Close. Single storey extension on southern elevation to provide a garden room.

DM/21/4365: Forman Recruitment Ltd, Americas House, 273 London Road. External alterations (In association with prior approval notice DM/21/0688) to include sand and cement render (East, West and North elevations), alterations to windows, insertion of doors and creation of bin and bike store.

DM/21/4370: Tesco Express, Unit 1, Temple Grove. New 3.35m double sided Internally illuminated store gantry.

DM/22/0009: 5A West Street. Loft conversion with gable-end and rear dormer.

DM/22/0017: 46 Dunstall Avenue. Demolish existing garage and erect a single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0034: 12 Silverdale Road. Change of use from single dwelling (C3) to boarding house (C2) with staff flat to serve Burgess Hill School for Girls.

DM/22/0045: 143 London Road. Two storey rear extension and garage side extension (Amendment to previously approved DM/20/3379).

DM/22/0047: 43 Oak Hall Park. Proposed part two storey and part single storey (over existing garage) side extension.

DM/22/0078: Land Adjacent To Highmead/Tree Top House, Birchwood Grove Road. Oaks x2 (T2 and T3 (Quercus spp): - Remove both stems to ground level. Oak x1 (T4) (Quercus spp):- Crown Reduce by 1.5m (a reduction of 30% of leaf volume). Oak x1 (T5): - Reduce 2m of weight on western side from current 8.5m to 7m.

Cuckfield

DM/21/0034: Ruthven Lodge, London Road. Retrospective application - Conversion of existing Garage into Garden Room/ Home Office.

DM/21/4274: Orchard House, Broad Street. Ground floor rear extension.

DM/21/4333: The Hedges, Courtmead Road. Removal of existing pvc-U conservatory and replacement with a single storey rear extension.

DM/21/4371: 4 Ivy Cottages, Tollgate Lane, Whitemans Green. Installation of temporary service bracket to raise overhead electrical service to maintain safety clearances at the rear of Ivy Cottages prior to being able to install a new low voltage cable through the garden and removal of overhead line supplying No 3 and No 4.

DM/22/0023: 5 Halleighs, Whitemans Green. Proposed loft conversion with rear box dormer (consisting of a window and a Juliette balcony to the east elevation and an opaque window to the north elevation) and 2No. rooflights to front elevation.

East Grinstead

DM/21/4318: 17 The Old Convent. Formation of new Toilet on Mezzanine floor level in place of existing storage room.

DM/21/4360: 111 Dunnings Road. Single-storey rear and side extension with rooflights.

DM/21/4375: 19 Fairlawn Crescent. Demolition of existing conservatory, retention of existing garage structure to be used as a home office and utility room, linked to a new single storey rear extension. Associated internal and external alterations to suit.

DM/22/0003: El Rancho, Green Oaks, Imberhorne Lane. Lawful Development Certificate for the Retrospective change of use from annexe/garage of Green Oaks to a separate unit of accommodation.

DM/22/0035: Bumblewood, 1 Mindelheim Avenue. Single storey side extension at first floor level for staircase access to loft conversion with rear facing dormer window.

DM/22/0067: 10 Farm Close. Oak (T1) - Fell.

Hassocks

DM/22/0038: 4 Lodge Lane. Single storey rear/side extension with internal rearrangement.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/4034: 46 Lucastes Avenue. Two-storey rear extension and alterations to single-storey extension roof (re-submission of DM/21/2352).

DM/21/4295: 2 Lucastes Lane. Demolition of the existing dwelling and outbuilding, and erection of new dwelling and annexe in its place.

DM/21/4366: 38 Western Road. Single storey extension to the rear and first floor extension to the side of the property and extension to drop kerb from road.

DM/21/4369: Mulberry Cottage, Colwell Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0007: Land At Oakwood Court, Amberley Close. Full planning permission for 6 new parking spaces at Oakwood Flats, Amberley Close, Haywards Heath, RH16 4BG.

DM/22/0014: 88 Sandy Vale. Removal of existing attached garage and single storey side extension, proposed 2 storey side extension with attached front porch and full width single storey rear extension and associated interior alterations.

DM/22/0040: Southside, 16 Paddockhall Road. Norway Maple ( T1, T2,T3 and T4) - Reduce by 2.0m to previous pruning points. Cherry Tree (T5) - Reduce by 2.0m.

DM/22/0043: 12 Church Avenue. Demolition of existing side and rear single storey extension. Construction of rear two storey extensions, as well as rear/side single storey extension and internal alterations.

DM/22/0049: 45 Cattswood Lane. Side extension, floor plan redesign and associated works.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/4363: 1 Hamsland Cottages, Lewes Road. Single storey extension to contain accessible shower room with bedsitting space for dependent relative.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0005: Graceland, 17 Fairfield Crescent, Hurstpierpoint. Loft conversion incorporating hip to gable elements to the north and south, three dormers to the rear and one dormer to the front and also for raising the front gable roof pitch.

DM/22/0029: 88 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Crab apple (T1) - reduce crown by 0.5m. Rowan (T2) - reduce crown by 0.5m. Hawthorn (T3) - reduce crown by 0.5m.

Lindfield

DM/21/4367: 112 The Welkin. Proposed loft conversion and garden office.

DM/21/4373: 112 The Welkin. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Slaugham

DM/22/0008: The Orchard, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Change of Use from sui generis use as a car breakers yard for the dismantling, processing and recycling of vehicles including the sale of parts to Class E and B8 operation (retail, office, storage and distribution). Together with the placement of two additional portacabins as site offices.

Turners Hill

DM/21/3930: Land Adjacent To Ivy Cottages, North Street. Development of 2x 3 bedroom semi-detached dwellings with open plan living spaces, associated landscaping, parking and alterations to vehicular access.

Worth

DM/21/4324: Staff Accommodation Room 1, Copthorne Hotel, London Gatwick, Copthorne Common. Change of Use from Staff accommodation to Hotel guest accommodation.