Albourne

DM/21/4111: Gretta Gate, Henfield Road. Proposed ancillary outbuilding to provide home office, gym and ancillary changing for swimming pool.

DM/22/0041: Goldsmiths, Henfield Road. Erection of home office in rear garden.

DM/22/0108: Former Site Of 2 - 6 The Broadway. Variation of condition 2 relating to DM/20/1388 to allow for minor material amendments. Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/0118: The Old School, Church Lane. Timber framed outbuilding to be open at ground floor for the storage of garden machinery, equipment and logs with a habitable roof space with dormer windows for use as a home office / study.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0112: 1 Somerton Cottages, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Side extension and loft conversion.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/0050: 2 Woods Hill Lane. Demolition of conservatory followed by erection of new single storey rear extension with monopitch tiled roof and rooflights; removal of chimney stack to rear elevation; and new external door to side elevation to replace existing half round window.

DM/22/0111: Russetts Woods, Hill Lane. (T4) - Copper Beech Tree (marked as T4 on map) - reduce crown height and width by 2m.

Bolney

DM/22/0122: Spring Cottage, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Rear extensions, dormer above existing stairs, front porch, re-cladding of property.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0028: 33A Park Road. Convert single integral garage to habitable room.

DM/22/0075: Jewsons, Station Road. New profiled steel wall cladding to East and South elevations. Re-roofing of sales/warehouse building. Installation of PV panels over warehouse roof. Installation of pedestrian ramp to sales entrance doors. Replacement of old aggregate bays with new, provision of car parking bays including 2 No electric chargers.

DM/22/0080: 22 Orchard Way. Proposed single storey rear extension and two storey side extension in place of existing garage.

DM/22/0082: 73 Larkspur Drive. Proposal to create a permanent awning over the rear patio and replace the roof above part of the kitchen that neighbours the patio.

DM/22/0094: 28 Ferndale Road. Proposed singe and two storey extensions to the rear elevation. Amendment to front roof slope to create secondary gable.

DM/22/0097: 9 Folders Gardens. Proposed replacement single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0101: 16 Beaconsfield Close. Apple (T1) - fell.

DM/22/0105: Highfield, 2 Woodwards Close. Proposed single storey rear extension to kitchen and garage. Amendment to planning application DM/21/3070 by increasing the depth of the extension by 1m.

DM/22/0117: 5 Daynes Way. Replacement of the existing conservatory with a habitable room, extension of the existing garage and conversion into a habitable room.

Cuckfield

DM/22/0132: Sheerwater, 20 Manor Drive. T1- Horse Chestnut, fell to grind level.

DM/22/0146: Laurel House, 21 Manor Drive. 2x Ash (T1 and T2), 1x Silver Birch (T3), 1x Will (T4) - fell to ground level.

East Grinstead

DM/21/4377: Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Turners Hill Road. Two storey extension to add 7 new bedrooms.

DM/22/0031: 23 Copthorne Road, Felbridge. New single-storey garage with associated Storage/Work room to the side and front of the semi-detached dwelling.

DM/22/0067: 12 Farm Close. Oak (T1) - Fell (Amended site address from 10 Farm Close to 12 Farm Close: 13.01.2022).

DM/22/0086: 10 St Swithuns Close. Single storey front extension, replacement of existing conservatory with garden room and internal alterations.

DM/22/0095: Ravenswood, Brooklands Way. Single storey side and rear extension with a low pitch tiled roof and rooflights. The space created will provide an open plan kitchen-diner together with utility, an office/study for home working and a storage room .

DM/22/0113: 70 Heathcote Drive. Proposed two side dormers.

DM/22/0116: 21 Manning Close. Ash tree - Fell.

DM/22/0123: Iona Cottage, 48 Buckhurst Way. Proposed 2 storey extension to front elevation.

Hassocks

DM/22/0002: 13 Hurst Road. Demolition of existing workshop and existing attached garage. Construction of a single-storey extension to the side elevation to include annexe accommodation for dependent relative.

DM/22/0030: White Lodge, Ockley Lane. Lawful development certificate for the continued use of an existing driveway.

DM/22/0093: 70 Ockley Way. Loft conversion with rear dormer and removal of chimney.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/4148: 47 Lucastes Avenue. Demolition of existing garage, new two storey side extension in line with application previously granted DM/20/0781.

DM/22/0066: 21 Wickham Way. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0087: 38 Summerhill Close. Demolition of existing conservatory. Construction of single storey rear and side extension.

DM/22/0149: 4 Grosvenor Hall, Bolnore Road. Beeches (T17,T19,T20) Reduce lower limbs where excessively long by a maximum of 2m. Oak (T18) reduce lower couple of limbs where excessively long by a maximum of 2m. Oaks (T58, T59,T63,T64,T77) - remove deadwood and some outlying living branches to be pruned back to the rest of canopy, to natural target growth points.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/0063: Orchard House, Wyatts Lane. Construction of swimming pool 10m long by 5m wide to the south west side of the main dwelling. Associated ground works including water filtration system connected to existing water storage tank and pool and air-source heat pump.

DM/22/0140: 1 Old Church Cottages, Church Lane. Remove x1 Laurocerasus lusitanica (Portugal Laurel) and x1 Cerasus avium (Wild Cherry).

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0020: Fieldside, Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/17/2039 to replace approved drawings with submitted drawings.

DM/22/0083: Brushwood Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Variation of condition 3 of planning application DM/19/2316 - to replace approved plans due to design revision.

DM/22/0107: Redroofs, Halton Shaws, Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. (T2) Maple - Fell.

DM/22/0124: White Horse Lodge, Furzeland Way, Sayers Common. Removal of condition 3, for agricultural occupancy, relating to HP/019/82.

Lindfield

DM/21/3757: 36 Eastern Road. First floor extension to East side Elevation. Amended proposed plans received 06.01.2022 to include single storey rear extension and alterations to proposed side extension.

DM/21/4096: Boarsland, 72 High Street. Proposed timber sliding driveway access gate.

DM/21/4147: 7 Shenstone. 1xT5 Lift Crown by 1.5m to previous cut point.

Slaugham

DM/21/3955: 2 Portwood Cottages, The Street, Warninglid. Construction of single storey rear extension following removal of 20th century prefabricated porch and lean-to, and associated landscape works (Amended plans received 10.01.2022).

DM/21/3957: 2 Portwood Cottages, The Street, Warninglid. Construction of single storey rear extension following removal of 20th century prefabricated porch and lean-to, and associated landscape works. (Amended plans received 10.01.2022).

DM/21/4250: 30 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Demolition of garage and lean to garage, construction of single storey extension.

West Hoathly

DM/22/0110: Dodges House, Plawhatch Lane, Sharpthorne. Demolition of existing garage with upstairs accommodation and replace with a two-storey garage with hobby/games/gym on the first floor.

Worth

DM/21/3752: Oaklands, 31 Church Lane, Copthorne. Rear first floor extension, replacement sunroom addition and single storey rear addition to replace conservatory. Amended plans received 13.01.2022 showing alterations to proposed windows.

DM/21/4078: Scout Headquarters, Spinney Close, Crawley Down. Proposed 2 on-site storage containers to replace existing storage shed.

DM/22/0073: 85 Westway, Copthorne. 2 x Oak - Crown reduction by 2m and crown thinning by 20%.

DM/22/0129: Tamarind, Copthorne Common. Reserved Matters following outline application DM/19/0177 for the erection of a 5-Bed Dwellinghouse relating to Appearance, Landscaping, layout and Scale.