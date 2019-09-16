Mid Sussex planning applications - September 5 - 11 2019

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between September 5 and 11, 2019.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/3608: 55 Diamond Cottages, Brook Street, Cuckfield.First floor rear extension and internal alterations to ground and first floor.

Balcombe

DM/19/3704: Timbers, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe Haywards Heath. T1 Cedar - Fell.

Bolney

DM/19/3053: Highview, Cowfold Road, Bolney.Proposed single storey extension to existing private indoor riding school barn.

DM/19/3629: Hangerwood Farm, Foxhole Lane, Bolney. Application seeking the removal of a legal agreement attached to planning approval BK/48/99 which restricts occupation of a dwelling and ties the land to the dwelling.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/3351: 24 Greenlands Drive, Burgess Hill. A flat roof garden room rear extension.

DM/19/3581: 29 Culpepper, Burgess Hill. First floor side extension over existing garage.

DM/19/3702: 51A Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Verandah to the rear.

DM/19/3102: Land Adjacent To Wynncroft, Lingfield Road, East Grinstead. Proposed two bedroom detached house.

DM/19/3345: 96A Railway Approach, East Grinstead. Pitched gabled roof over existing flat roof, various side elevation window alternations, glazed canopy over side door entrance to flat. Internal arrangement of shop and flat altered with stair relocated and internal walls shifted to create shop cloakroom and storage and ground floor shower room and lobby for studio flat.

East Grinstead

DM/19/3494: 9 Maypole Road, East Grinstead. Tree(1) next to house - Cut back branches overhanging conservatory by 0.91m Tree(2) at end of garden - Cut back 6 branches overhanging garage by 0.91m.

DM/19/3694: Tall Trees, Lewes Road, East Grinstead. Tulip tree (T1) - Reduce crown by 2m to suitable growth points. Beech (T2) - Reduce canopy by 2-3m belwo squirrel damage. Sycamore (T3) - Remove ivy to reduce the sail effect of the canopy.

Hassocks

DM/19/2210: 6 Farm Close, Hassocks. Hip to gable end loft conversion with rear dormer to create first floor. (Revised plans received 09/09)

DM/19/3574: Land East Of Thatched Inn, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Create an entrance 3m wide from Ockley lane to the field East Of Thatched Inn.

DM/19/3580: 38 Grand Avenue, Hassocks. Pitched roof with ‘velux’ windows over existing flat roofed rear extension.

DM/19/3690: Bowley Funeral Services Ltd, 30 Keymer Road Hassocks. Single storey rear extension with associated alterations.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/3302: 23 Rushwood Close, Haywards Heath. Demolish existing garage and erect a single storey side/rear extension with associated alterations.

DM/19/3517: 31 Sergison Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed first floor side extension, a single storey rear extension and an extension to the front porch area. (Revision to permitted application DM/19/0580 to complete the external facades with a lighter render than originally intended).

DM/19/3592: 80 Harlands Road, Haywards Heath. To demolish the conservatory and erect a single storey rear extension with a pitched roof over the existing and new extension with two dormer windows above. Resubmission of permitted application DM/18/4056 to maintain first floor right side elevation window as an opening window.

DM/19/3653: 50 Gower Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed replacement of existing rear conservatory with a single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3670: 12 Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition 4 relating to planning application DM/17/0578 to permit a raft type of foundation.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/3543: Westall House, Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes. Installation of prefabricated GRP, UK Power Networks substation within fenced enclosure.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/3270: 157 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Repair and replacement of windows and external doors; redecoration of front elevation exterior along with new name plate and rainwater goods.

DM/19/3416: 22 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Lower ground rear extension with terrace over and associated alterations to the existing dwelling (amended drawing received 09.09.19 showing existing side elevations).

DM/19/3480: 63 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Replace 3 casement windows and 1 fixed window with UPVC windows to match existing. Replace balustrade on roof terrace with 1.22m high cast iron railings.

Lindfield

DM/19/2878: Hedges, 53 West Common, Lindfield. First floor extension over existing kitchen (Amended plans and description 5th September 2019).

DM/19/2985: 10 Fieldway, Lindfield. Single storey ground floor extension together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/19/3357: High Trees, 41 Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. Replacement dwelling.

DM/19/3656: 46 Brookway, Lindfield. Oak tree - remove lowest limb over garden of No. 45 back to trunk, and reduce limb behind dead branch back to fork closet to main branch framework.

Lindfield Rural

DM/19/2845: Land To The East Of High Beech Lane/Land North Of Barrington Close, Barrington Close, Lindfield. Reserved Matters application relating to Outline approval DM/17/2271, for the approval of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for 43 dwellings with associated works. Approval of custom build plot location. Amended plans received showing alterations to design of dwellings, inclusion of play area and widening of access.

DM/19/3658: Home Wood, Slugwash Lane, Haywards Heath. Existing Lawful Development Certificate sought for continued use of a B8 use class building (Storage and distribution) for B1(c) and B8 use (Housing of cattle, farming and garden machinery). This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

Slaugham

DM/19/3576: Land East Of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage.Variation of condition nos 2 and 24 of application DM/15/4711, to allow changes to the parameter plans and retention of the access off Brighton Road during construction.

DM/19/3682: 3 Bosworths Cottages, The Green, Slaugham. Internal and external alteration.

Turners Hill

DM/19/3665: 40 And 41 Hill House Close, Turners Hill. Oaks (T1-T3) - Reduce canopy by up to 3m, where suitable growth points allow, thin by up to 10 per cent.

West Hoathly

DM/19/3236. Burstow Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. 2 No. new dormer windows to southern roof slope matching existing on northern roof slope.

DM/19/3251: Burstow Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. 2 No. new dormer windows to southern roof slope matching existing on northern roof slope.

DM/19/3429: Garden House, Stonelands, Selsfield Road, West Hoathly. Erection of new shed.

DM/19/3577: Wayside, Ardingly Road, West Hoathly. Formation of secondary access.

Worth

DM/19/3465: Half Acre, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Demolition of detached garage and outbuilding and erection of new 2 storey dwelling with alteration to position of existing access onto Snow Hill.

DM/19/3688: Land North Of Ascotts, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Construction of two new dwellings each with separate garage.