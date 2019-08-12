Mid Sussex planning applications submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between August 1 and 7.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Planning applications

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/3041: St Marks Church, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Variation of condition number 2 relating to planning application DM/17/1157 to account for the submission of new drawings 5323-001A. 002A and 003B.

Balcombe

DM/19/1263: St Marys Church, London Road. Retrospective application for the renewal of wooden handrail beside entrance path near Lychgate.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/2716: 19 Crescent Road. New pitched roof, with raised eaves and ridge level, 2 front dormers (with Juliette balconies) and 1 rear dormer to create a second floor. Single storey rear extension. Replacement of front porch and first floor balcony with extension. Removal of covered walkway and a section of the garage building. Alterations to garage and internal alterations to property. Replacement of first floor cladding. (Amended description 15/07/19). Tree report received 05.08.2019.

DM/19/3088: 27 St Johns Avenue. Single storey rear extension (revision to permitted application DM/19/2002).

DM/19/3090: 4 Chestnut Close. Proposed porch infill to the front of the property.

DM/19/3099: 32 Sycamore Drive. Loft conversion to create second floor. Garage conversion and extension to front of property.

DM/19/3141: 15 Burdocks Drive. Thin Oak tree at rear of garden by 20%.

DM/19/3149: Land Adjacent To Goldfinch Road And SkyLark Way, Victoria Road. Various work please see Tree Survey Schedule.

Cuckfield

DM/19/3093: Paddocks Land, Tylers Green. Proposed demolition of existing single storey side extension and erection of proposed two storey side extension.

East Grinstead

DM/19/2172: Chapman House, Chapmans Lane. Hedge - Reduce by approx 1 metre. Sycamore (T1) reduce by approx 2 metre. Holly (T2) reduce back from power lines by up to 70cms. Lime Tree (T3) reduce by approx 2 metres. Sycamores (T4 and T5) thin by 20%.

DM/19/2788: Summerhill, Turners Hill Road. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuilding. Construction of new dwelling with detached garage and garden store.

DM/19/3040: 4 Ashdown View. Proposed two storey side extension with Juliette balcony to first floor rear. Single storey rear extension. New porch.

DM/19/3084: Coombe Place, Turners Hill Road. Proposed detached garage and store.

DM/19/3091: 16 Sackville Lane. Part retrospective application to demolish the existing garage and the erection of a two storey front and two storey rear extension to include a lean-to over patio area. Internal alterations and front lawn area converted to shingled car parking area. (Revision to permitted application DM/18/3804 to increase the size of the rear lean to cover).

DM/19/3126: Martinsfield, West Lane. Demolition of a single storey conservatory and construction of a two storey side extension.

Hassocks

DM/19/3055: The Old Coach House, 6 Woodsland Road. Single storey side extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/2147: 51 Victoria Road. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension (Amended plan received 6 August 2019).

DM/19/3039: 30 Lucastes Road. Partial demolition of previous flat roof extensions and existing garage, new two storey side extension with first floor rear balcony and a new orangery to rear.

DM/19/3052: 54 Sydney Road. Demolition of part existing single storey rear extension and erection of new single storey extensions to form new kitchen / dining / WC areas.

DM/19/3059: Shell Birch, 5 Lewes Road. Proposed single storey side extensions, new timber fenced bin store and creation of 5 no. parking spaces.

DM/19/3060: 39 Western Road. Demolition of rear conservatory, replace with a single storey extension and first floor extension. Loft conversion with the formation of a new dormer to face adjoining property.

DM/19/3072: 7 Oldfield Drive. Variation of planning condition number 16 relating to planning application 14/02484/FUL (car parking spaces and garages), to remove the words ‘Theses spaces shall thereafter be retained at all times for their designated use.’

DM/19/3095: 25 Northlands Avenue. Move rear fence line to edge of property boundary, adjacent to public footpath.

DM/19/3121: Braydells, Hurstwood Lane. Variation of condition 14 relating to planning reference DM/19/0206 to allow for amended plans for the installation of windows and rooflights to facilitate the use of the roof space of all four dwellings as habitable accommodation.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/2328: 84 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. First floor rear extension with a 1.8m high privacy screen obscurely glazed to side and a balcony with a 1.1m high glass guarding.

Lindfield

DM/19/2633: 10 The Glebe. Alter the existing front elevation with replacement windows and doors, new cladding and porch structure. New window to roof. Replace rear garden window with bi-folding doors.

DM/19/2990: Garage Block Adjacent To 1-3 Pelham Road, Pelham Road. Demolition of existing garage. Proposed single four bedroom dwelling and alterations to the area in front of 1-3 Pelham Road to provide four parking spaces.

Lindfield Rural

DM/19/3066: Vinehouse, Paxhill Park Lane. Extensions to the North and South side of the existing property, erection of a new pool house adjacent to the existing walled garden, and construction of a two bay car port.

Newtimber

DM/19/3085: Muddleswood Farmhouse, Brighton Road. Application for determination as to whether prior approval is required for the change of use of an agricultural building to a residential dwelling and for associated operational development.

Slaugham

DM/19/2961: North Lodge, Slaugham Park Road. Construct a new two storey B1 office building and then demolish an existing B1 office building on the site. (Amendment to approved planning application DM/19/0539).

DM/19/3078: Springwood Farm, High Beeches Lane, Handcross. Proposed change of use of land to allow additional use for Professional Training. The construction of an amenity building to serve the training use, a separate shower/WC and equipment block, parking for 10 cars, landscaping and associated works.

DM/19/3147: 5 Redgate Cottages And Hillview, High Street, Handcross. (T1) Copper Beech (Hillview) - Reduce and reshape by approximately 1.5m to previous pruning points. (T2) Elder (5 Redgates) - Reduce by approximately 1m.

Turners Hill

DM/19/3076: Nobs Wood, East Street. Proposed two storey side extension to replace single storey garage, replacement conservatory, internal alterations and new detached garage.

DM/19/3132: Fenland Place, East Street. Detached garage/outbuilding to the side of existing detached property.

West Hoathly

DM/19/3047: Dravidham, Selsfield Road. Detached Garage.

Worth

DM/19/2823: 61 Westway, Copthorne. Reduce overall crown of Oak tree to the rear of property by no more than 2 metres.

DM/19/2894: Land West Of Copthorne Way, Copthorne. Installation of a temporary sales unit, for a maximum of 5 years, with associated car parking.

DM/19/3061: Evergreen Cottage Place, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. Commencement of works in respect of Outline Planning Consent 13/04065/OUT and Reserved Matters Approval DM/17/0615. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3133: Land Adjacent To Mardi, Lake View Road, Furnace Wood. WP/T1 Oak - Reduce branches over driveway by approximately 2.5 metres, T2 Rowan - Reduce branches by approximately 1 metre to boundary, T3 Holly and T4 Holly- Reduce branches by approximately 1 metre to boundary.

DM/19/3150: 41 Hophurst Drive, Crawley Down. (T1) Field Maple - Thin crown by 10% by removing the crossing branches and selecting branches for thinning of max 3cm diameter. Reduce height of crown by 1-1.5m and spread by 1-1.5m to previous pruning points.