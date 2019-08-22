Mid Sussex planning applications submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between August 12 and 22.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Planning applications

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/3123: Bridge Hall, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 40 new dwellings with new access created onto Cuckfield Road.

DM/19/3244: Land And Buildings At Barnsnape Farm, Broxmead Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed refurbishment and alteration of domestic outbuilding, comprising former pigsties, to facilitate the viable functional use of the building as an ongoing ancillary domestic outbuilding.

Balcombe

DM/19/3191: Balcombe Rifle Club, Stockcroft. Proposed change of existing pitched roof at the end of the building into a flat roof.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/2178: 25 Orchard Road. Oak Tree - Overall crown reduction of up to 3m (Amended description 15.08.19).

DM/19/3035: 13A Beaconsfield Close. Demolition of existing warehouse and creation of two new 3 bed detached chalet style houses with associated parking and landscaping.

DM/19/3168: Mellow Cottage, Keymer Road. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/19/3241: 6 The Nursery. A white PVCu framed conservatory at the rear of the property.

DM/19/3268: Co-Op, Priory Chase. 3 no. fascia signs, 1 no. projecting sign, and 1 no. totem sign.

DM/19/3286: 9 Meadow Lane. Single storey flat roof rear extension.

DM/19/3307: Birchways, Keymer Road. Erection of pitched roof double garage and garden store.

DM/19/3315: 49A Station Road. Proposal to split existing 3 bed maisonette into a 1x1 bed and a 1x2 bed self contained flats.

DM/19/3335: 4 Romaine Close. Birch - thin crown by up to 20%.

Cuckfield

DM/19/3238: 26 Chatfield Road. Erection of front porch and new off street parking area.

East Grinstead

DM/19/1256: Phoenix House, 53 - 59 Lingfield Road. Outline application with all matters reserved for demolition of existing buildings to provide 10no two/three bedroom dwellings with associated parking and landscaping (Amended plans, Planning Statement and Stage 1 Road Safety Audit received on 19 August 2019).

DM/19/3247: 1 Oak Croft. Erection of a single storey front kitchen extension.

DM/19/3249: 12 Stuart Way. First floor side and single storey rear extensions.

DM/19/3267: 31 Maple Drive. Oak (T1) - Reduce crown height and spread by approximately 1.5m to 2.0m. Thin crown by approximately 15%.

DM/19/3296: Longleaf, Sandy Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Hassocks

DM/19/3341: 3 Stonepound Ridge. Six Oak (T1- T6) and one Beech (T7) reduce lateral limbs by 2m.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/1742: The Heath Recreation Ground, Perrymount Road. Installation of a 75m x 8m high ball stop fence along the northern boundary of Haywards Heath Cricket Club pitch (amended plans and description 25.07.2019, amended plans14.08.2019).

DM/19/2147: 51 Victoria Road. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension (Amended plan received 6 August and 15 August 2019).

DM/19/3145: 5 Laburnum Way. Single storey rear extension and internal remodeling.

DM/19/3256: 64 Penland Road. Single storey side and rear extension with a dormer window to side roof. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3279: 6 Lucastes Road. T1 Ash - reduce 3 limbs overhanging garden by up to 3 metres. T2 Ash - reduce back 4 limbs overhanging garden by up to 3 metres. T3 Sycamore - reduce overhanging branch back to hedge by 3 metres. T4 Sycamore - reduce overhanging branch back to hedge by 3 metres.

DM/19/3288: Specsavers, 89 South Road. Proposed 1no. new outdoor AC condensing unit. Wall mounted at the rear of the property, to the side elevation at ground floor level.

DM/19/3291: Specsavers, 89 South Road. Proposed 1no. internally illuminated Fascia Sign and 1no. internally illuminated Hanging Sign. Proposed 1no. window advertisement to rear elevation.

DM/19/3292: St Francis Sports And Social Club, Colwell Road. Additions to existing building to create new single-storey Community Hall with ancillary meeting room facilities, site museum, WC facilities plus parking and external works (amended scheme to that approved under DM/17/0852).

DM/19/3304: 30 Lucastes Road. Two Conifers (Western Red Cedar/Juniper T1 and T2) fell. Two Oaks (T3 and T4) reduce crown by up to 3m. Group of Holly (G1) crown reduction by up to 2m.

DM/19/3340: 3 Colwell Close. Scots Pine (T1) reduce in height and reach by approximately 4m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/3237: 1 Cherrington Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/19/3257: Recreation Ground, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Sessile English Oak - Crown lift over footpaths and play area by 2.5 metres. Horse Chestnut - Remove smaller limb directly beneath lamp. Box Elder - Reduce canopy overall by 1.5 metres. Silver Birch - Lift crown over private access by 2.5 metres. Horse Chestnut - Reduce large limb with cavity and fungi present by 5 metres.

DM/19/3262: 2 Hurstbeech Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear and side extension with pitched roof.

DM/19/3263: The Memorial Garden, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Holm English Oak - Crown lift canopy to 5.2 metres for highway clearance.

DM/19/3277: 42 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension and enlarged side dormer. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3290: 18 The Grange, Hurstpierpoint. Replace rear flat roof dormer with three pitched dormers and pitched element.

DM/19/3299: Opposite Side Of Road To White Horse Inn, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Poplar - Reduce the two main trunks by approximately 5m, to the junction with the main stem. Robina - Reduce (roadside) by approximately 5m, to suitable growth points.

Lindfield

DM/19/3273: 4 Barrington Wood. Purple Norway Maple - Re-pollard to previous points.

DM/19/3280: 65 Savill Road. Oak Tree (T30) - Fell.

DM/19/3322: Nettlebed, 18 Summerhill Grange. Lime Tree - Reduce by approximately 1.5m all over, not a pollard, not cutting into big wood.

Slaugham

DM/19/3242: Oaklands Stables, Oaklands Farm, Slaugham Lane, Warninglid. Variation of condition no 4 of application DM/18/2071, to replace approved plans to allow for changes in design.

DM/19/3272: Scania Gatwick, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Consent to display 1 illuminated Totem sign.

Turners Hill

DM/19/3294: 5 Woodpecker Way, Turners Hill. Alder Tree - pollard.

West Hoathly

DM/19/3162: 5 Hoathly Hill. Demolition of existing two-storey extension and replaced with two-storey extension including enlarged first floor balcony section. Two new south facing second floor dormer windows.

Worth

DM/19/2918: 3 Kiln Road, Crawley Down. Retrospective application for the demolition of existing flank garage and erection of a two storey flank extension, partially return to rear with a single storey element and new porch (Plan showing revised materials received 19.08.2019. Confirmation of roof materials received 20.08.2019).

DM/19/2953: 4 The Leas, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing conservatory with replacement single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3303: Heatherwood South, Sandy Lane, Crawley Down. Retrospective planning application for child’s treehouse/recreation area.

DM/19/3326: 19 Knowle Drive, Copthorne. Existing Lawful Development Certificate for the erection of a boundary fence and access door to existing garage. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3327: Heatherlands, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Proposal to replace existing conservatory roof from hipped to gable and to include synthetic roof tiles with sealed double glazing units.