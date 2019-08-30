Mid Sussex planning applications submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between August 19 and 29.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Planning applications

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/3374: Cedars, Staplefield Place, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Elder (T1) fell. Silver Birch (T2) fell. Clear marked area.

Ardingly

DM/19/3376: 20 Turnpike Court, Hett Close. Woodlands area on the corner of Hett Close - Yew x2 - Fell. Remaining Yew - reduce and reshape by 2m. Beech - Fell. Robinia - Fell. Small Holly - Fell. Hazel clumps x2 - Coppice. Hornbeam - Fell. Ash, Sycamore and Robinia saplings throughout area - Fell. Holly clumps x3 - Remove the damaged outer stems and reduce the remaining central leaders by 2m.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/3334: Batchelors Farmhouse, Keymer Road. Outline planning application for up to 33 new dwellings including 30% affordable housing, with vehicular and pedestrian access via Keymer Road, the provision of public open space, associated infrastructure and landscaping, following demolition of an existing dwelling. To include the provision of a new community car parking area. All matters reserved apart from access.

DM/19/3352: Oakside, 1 Oak Grange. New gate entrance

DM/19/3358: Mimosa House, 54A Folders Lane. T1 Horse Chestnut: reduce by 2.0m.

DM/19/3370: Burgess Hill Inn, Keymer Road. Consent to display 2 illuminated fascia signs and 2 illuminated and 7 non-illuminated hoardings.

Cuckfield

DM/19/3443: The Chestnuts, Courtmead Road. T1 Conifer - Fell.

East Grinstead

DM/19/3210: 65 Heathcote Drive. Single storey front and rear extensions.

DM/19/3220: Horseshoe Cottage, Luxfords Lane. Demolition of an existing out building and in its place the erection of a two storey building, ancillary to main dwelling, to be used as a home office, garage and games room.

DM/19/3332: 4 Lowdells Close. Single storey rear and side extension with internal alterations

Hassocks

DM/19/3269: 25 Kings Drive. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/19/3368: 21 Keymer Road. Single storey outbuilding in rear garden.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/2087: Busy Bees Childcare, St Francis Chapel, Southdowns Park. Proposed 2 totem signs and 1 building sign. (revised plans received 22nd August).

DM/19/3260: Car Park, Hayworth House, 2 Market Place. Alterations to car park including new barriered entrance and exit, and signage. New external lighting and bin/cycle store facility.

DM/19/3375: 10 Elizabeth Place, 13 Heath Road. Thuja (T1) - Reduce by 4m.

DM/19/3396: Merrion, 21 Muster Green South. Sweet Cherry - Reduce crown by 3m.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/3384: Oaktree Cottage, Bonfire Lane. Oak Tree (T1) - Remove epicormic growth and reduce growth overhanging house and neighbouring land by up to 2.5metres. Birch (T2) thin by up to 20%.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/2678: 66 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Loft alterations including the construction of 1 dormer window and reduction of an existing dormer window (revised plan received 23.08.2019. Description amended 27.08.2019).

DM/19/3407: 62 Nursery Close, Hurstpierpoint. Garage conversion and flat roof single storey side extension, to include new windows to front and rear.

DM/19/3414: Knowles Tooth, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. A Lawful Development Certificate is sought to confirm that the development approved under DM/16/2681 & DM/16/2685 can be taken to have begun in accordance with Section 56(2) of the Town and County Planning Act 1990. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

Slaugham

DM/19/3373: Colwood Farm, The Street, Warninglid. Infill ground floor extension, and associated alterations to external doors and windows.

Turners Hill

DM/19/1976: Rashes Farm, Selsfield Road. Erection of a residential two car garage with open store and home office at first floor level (revised block plan received 27/08).

Worth

DM/19/2060: Firs Farm, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings. Erection of 44 no. dwellings with associated access, parking and landscaping.

DM/19/3330: 1 The Meadow, Copthorne. Single storey extension, solar panel installation, reduction in height of landing window, installation of bifold doors and alterations to internal ground floor layout.

DM/19/3350: The Anchorage, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. Removal of existing conservatory and replace with single storey extension to rear, ‘infill’ extension to first floor and conversion of existing hipped roofs at the western end of the property to gable ends.

DM/19/3353: Glencree, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Construction of the garage foundations of plot 2 in order to establish a lawful commencement of work in respect of 13/03222/OUT and DM/16/4792. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.