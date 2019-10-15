Mid Sussex planning applications submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between October 3 and 9.

Planning

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/4187: Tyghes, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Demolition of existing conservatory with single storey rear extension.

Ashurst Wood

DM/19/3412: 1 Reservoir Place, Lewes Road. Retrospective application for the use of part of existing dwelling as a separate residential unit.

Balcombe

DM/19/4022: Little Meadows, Stockcroft Road. Demolition of existing front porch, rear conservatory and lean-to extension. Erection of a two-storey front extension and a part single storey, part two storey with loft conversion rear extension.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/3179: 2 Sawyers Close. Removal of existing garage to rear garden, proposed new two storey side extension and single storey rear extension, and porch to the front. (revised plans received 06/10/2019).

DM/19/3329: Birchways, Keymer Road. Pitched roof two storey side/rear extension and single storey flat roof rear extension. First floor roof terrace.

DM/19/3914: Oakhurst, Keymer Road. Cypressus (T1) fell. Yew (T2) reduce back from North side of property by 1.5m.

DM/19/4010: 6-10 Junction Road. The permanent siting of a shipping container at 6-10 Junction Road. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4143: 70 Kings Way. (T1) Oak - Thin By 20%.

DM/19/4144: 14 Fry Crescent. Alterations to the side and rear of property boundary.

DM/19/4167: 25 Payton Drive. Sycamore - Crown reduce down to a height of 4.57 metres, Alder - reduce height by 4 metres, Oak - reduce by 4 metres, Ash - reduce down to fence height, and remove dead Ash tree.

DM/19/4195: 42 Sycamore Drive. Proposed loft conversion (including front rooflights and 2 No. rear dormers), single storey rear extension and garden store.

Cuckfield

DM/19/4098: Yaffles, Tylers Green. Creation of 3 window dormer in existing roof to side elevation, conversion of eaves space into habitable space. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4137: Land Adjoining 3 Ashburnham Mews, Leyton Lea. Ash - Removal to ground level.

East Grinstead

DM/19/4113: Springvale Community Mental Health Centre, 72 - 74 Moat Road. Variation of condition no 2 of application DM/19/1813, to replace approved plans allowing for changes to be made to the proposed perimeter boundary treatments.

DM/19/4124: 26 Mindelheim Avenue. Loft Conversion - This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Hassocks

DM/19/3574: Land East Of Thatched Inn, Ockley Lane. Create an entrance 3m wide from Ockley lane to the field East Of Thatched Inn (amended plan 07.10.2019).

DM/19/4120: 8 Woodsland Road. Proposed two storey side extension and alterations.

DM/19/4126: 3 Reed Close. Single storey side extension.

DM/19/4127: East Coombe, North Bank. T1- Wellingtonia - Remove Large low branch (originating at approx. 8m) over neighbours to East.

DM/19/4145: 10 Chancellors Park. Loft conversion with rear gable-end and side dormer. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4205: 18 Stanford Avenue. Single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/4036: 8 Chapman Way. Proposed single storey rear extension with flat roof and 2 No. lantern style rooflights, and the partial conversion of the integral garage (Amended description 04.10.19).

DM/19/4191: 34 Oathall Road. 2 x Beech Trees (T1) and (T2)- Reduce crown height & spread by approximately 2m to 2.5m.

DM/19/4220: 49 Lucastes Avenue. (T1) Western Red Cedar - Fell to ground level. (T2) - Fell to ground level. (T3) Hazel - Coppice.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/4073: Little Mead, Birchgrove Road. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/19/4136: Milford Place, Wyatts Lane. Construct a new 6 bedroom dwelling and a detached garage. Existing dwelling will be demolished within 3 months of occupation in the new dwelling.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/3237: 1 Cherrington Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey side extension (amended plans received 7 October 2019).

DM/19/3952: Land South Of White Horse Lodge, Furzeland Way, Sayers Common. The construction of 2 x 2 bed, 3 x 3 bed, 4 x 4 bed dwellings with associated access to B2218, landscaping and parking.

DM/19/4115: South Danworth Cottage, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey side and rear extension and single storey rear extension to replace the existing conservatory.

DM/19/4149: 23 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension with 2 roof lights.

DM/19/4153: Land At Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of an existing barn, mobile home and other outbuildings. Construction of 3 dwellings, 1 x 5 bedroom with detached garage, 1 x 3 bedroom and 1 x 2 bedroom.

DM/19/4197: Paddock Cottage, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Yew Tree - Fell.

Lindfield

DM/19/4116: 14 West Common Drive. Single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4133: 1 The Glebe. T1 Oak - Remove secondary growth up to 10cm in diameter.

DM/19/4161: 2 Tollgate. T1 Ash - Pollard tree to 5 metres habitat pole. T2 - Ash - Severe ivy and reduce back 3 metres from property.

DM/19/4170: Adjacent To 2 Tollgate. (T1) Ash - Pollard tree to 5m habitat pole. (T2) Ash - Sever Ivy and reduce back 3m from property.

Agent: Mr James Bennett

DM/19/4190: 11 Francis Road. Cherry Tree - Crown reduce and shape by approximately 4m.

Slaugham

DM/19/4059: 6 West Park Road, Handcross. First floor extension over existing integral garage.

Turners Hill

DM/19/3312: Rowfant Sawmill, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Outline application for the construction of 6 cottages. All matters reserved.

DM/19/3754: 9 Robin Row. Oak Tree - Trim back branches by 3m over dwelling, Silver Birch Trees - Reduce height by 3m, reduce overall crown by 3m and thin crown by 20%.

Twineham

DM/19/2978: The Old Farmhouse, Twineham Lane. Replace the existing conservatory glazed roof with a slate tile roof and two new conservation flush fitting rooflights.

West Hoathly

DM/19/3850: 19 Ridleys. Rear ground floor extension. New cedar shingle cladding to front and side elevations to replace existing hanging tiles. Internal alterations at first floor.

DM/19/4052: 39 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Garden room/conservatory link extension to rear.

Worth

DM/19/3135: Rushmore, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Retrospective application for material changes to planning application 14/02734/FUL, including rebuilding the walls and roof, additional/altered openings in walls and roof, new driveway and road access, new raised patio, boiler, oil tank, extension of bay window roof to cover front door, modern windows/doors, small increase to wall and eaves height (still sub-ordinate to other walls), flat section on new roof (height as per original application and below primary ridge), change to chimney location obscuring flat roof section (no change in height), wall coverings to be white render on external wall insulation. Amended plans received 18.09.2019 showing removal of raised patio area to rear.

DM/19/3989: Kalani Lodge, Lake View Road, Furnace Wood. Single storey wooden carriage house.

DM/19/4141: 15 Spinney Close, Crawley Down. Two storey side extension and garage conversion.

DM/19/4163: Adjacent To The Gables, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. G3 - mixed group Lime and Spruce (plus low level vegetation over footpath at car park entrance) - Crown lift all trees and vegetation by up to 3m.

DM/19/4165: Woodlands, Lake View Road, Furnace Wood. (TG1) Consisting of Hazel, Beech and Oak - Crown lift to approximately 4.5m from ground level Holly (T1) - Fell Multi-stemmed Thuja (T2) - Crown lift to approximately 4.5m from ground level.