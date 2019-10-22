Mid Sussex planning applications submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between October 10 and 16.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Planning

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/3343: Land Adjacent To Staplefield Village Hall, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. Outline application for a 2 bedroom single storey dwelling, new footpath and tree screening with all matters reserved.

DM/19/3910: Chideok, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing dwelling and garage. Replacement 2 storey 5 bedroom house with rear facing juliette balcony. New detached 2 storey double garage building.

DM/19/4309: 2 Dale Cottages, Warninglid Road, Staplefield. (T1) Ash - Canopy reduction of 3m. (T2) Ash - Canopy reduction of 3m.

Ardingly

DM/19/4291: 1 Munnion Road. Variation of condition no.2 of DM/18/3125 to amend the approved plans. Amended internal ground floor layout, changing the South East and South West elevations and omitting the chimney, as drawing P01A.

Ashurst Wood

DM/19/4252: 16 School Lane. Replace tile hung cladding to the front with hardie plank weatherboard cladding.

DM/19/4296: 136 Maypole Road. Demolish existing rear utility room and erect a single storey rear extension.

Bolney

DM/19/0954: Providence Chapel, Cowfold Road. Conversion of existing residential chapel and ancillary buildings to form new multi-media studios. New rear extension to chapel building and widening of ancillary building for 2 vehicle carport. (Corrected site plan received 26.04.2019. Transport Statement received 25.07.2019).

Burgess Hill

DM/19/3166: Development Site Rear Of 88 Folders Lane. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning reference 14/04492/FUL to allow for amended plans to take account of sub-station requirement.

DM/19/3268: Co-Op, Priory Chase. 3 no. fascia signs, 1 no. projecting sign, and 1 no. totem sign. (Amended plans received 16/10/2019).

DM/19/3845: Land To The West Of Freeks Lane, Freeks Lane. Approval of reserved Matters pursuant to Condition 1 of DM/18/0509 for the erection of 460 dwellings, including public open space, play areas, associated infrastructure including roads, surface water attenuation and associated demolition.

DM/19/3920: 100 Folders Lane. T1 Ash - Fell. T2 Oak - Reduce the easternmost stem only by up to 3.0m. T3 Oak - Reduce the lateral growth over the garden only by approximately 3.0m to rebalance the crown. G1 Group of 6 Oak Trees - Raise crown to a height of 5m above ground level.

DM/19/3938: Land Off Greenlands Drive. Outline application for 3 no. dwellings with detached garages. All matters reserved except for access and layout.

DM/19/3969: Sorrento, Keymer Road. Erection of 2 storey, 4 bedroom detached dwelling with associated car port and new access via Keymer Road.

DM/19/4233: 153 London Road. Change of use from A1 (shops) to A1/A2 (shops/professional and financial services) and C3 (dwelling houses). This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4239: 2 Park Close. Single storey rear extension. First floor rear extension above existing flat roof. Obscure glazed window to side elevation.

DM/19/4255: Burgess Hill Trade Centre, York Road. T1 Ash - removal of 1 large branch section on heavily leaning bough to South, leaving the main upright section. TG2 Tree group 6x Ash, 7x Oak, 2x Field Maple, 5x Goat Willow - reduce radial spread on Southern aspect of trees by 0.5 to 1m according, to clear buildings by 1m.

DM/19/4256: 14 The Blackthorns. English Oak tree (02MG) - Reduce lateral spread back from garden by 3m.

DM/19/4304: 19 Woodcrest Road. Single storey extension of existing, previously converted, outbuilding to form a new bedroom.

DM/19/4312: 10 Golden Hill. (T1) - Oak (T2) - Oak (T3) - Oak. Treat all 3 trees as one canopy and reduce the height by up to 2m. Thin all 3 trees as a group by up to 20%. (T1) Remove the 2 lowest branches.

Cuckfield

DM/19/4117: Cheriton House, Broad Street. Loft conversion with gable ends and rear dormer.

DM/19/4164: Chownesmead Cottage, Chownes Mead Lane. Replace existing dwelling with a five bedroom dwelling, detached triple bay garage, tennis court, detached leisure building including swimming pool, sauna and fitness area. (Repositioning of previously approved DM/15/3119 and DM/17/0577 to provide agricultural access to the fields to the south).

DM/19/4272: Bavelaw House, Copyhold Lane. Single storey extension to rear with glazed lantern over. Addition of side lights and porch/canopy to rear entrance door, as well as circular window to front gable at second floor and internal alterations.

DM/19/4306: Waverley House, High Street. Lawson Cypress - crown lift over footpath by approximately 1 metre and reduce branches over recreation ground entrance by approximately 0.5 metres.

DM/19/4330: Laurel House, 21 Manor Drive. x3 Lime Trees (T1), (T2) and (T3) - Fell.

East Grinstead

DM/19/4157: Wardens Flat, 22 West Hill. Change of use of Wardens Flat into four additional HMO units.

DM/19/4226: Unit 25, Birches Industrial Estate. Installation of 1 x below ground geocellular storage tank, and 5 x Gullies and associated surface water pipes.

DM/19/4227: Basement To Building And Flat 2 Moat House, 31 Moat Road. Conversion of the empty basement into a one bedroom dwelling, associated works to create a new courtyard garden, landscaping and associated works. Minor external works to ground floor flat (Flat 2). Resubmission of DM/19/2227. (Amended existing and proposed elevation and floor plan received with further annotation 14.10.2019).

DM/19/4247: 2 Little Oaks, Springfield. Removal of condition No: 11 relating to Planning Application 01/00370/FUL to remove the restriction on permitted development to allow alterations to the windows .

DM/19/4259: Sackville College, High Street. (T1) Mature Cedar - Crown lift by 2m. (G1) Beech Trees - Crown lift by 2m above highway. (G2) Sycamore Saplings - Reduce by 2.4m and remove holly on top of wall. (G3) Vegetation consisting of Laurel and Willow to be reduced back 2m away from wall.

DM/19/4264: Halsford Park Primary School, Manor Road. Replacement of existing modular teaching hut with new single storey modular building.

DM/19/4282: Mid Sussex District Council, Chequer Mead Car Park, Church Lane. T1 (02EE) - crown reduction works in height and lateral spreads by 2.5m.

DM/19/4287: 71 The Glades. Single storey rear extension and enclosed porch to the front.

DM/19/4308: 8 Gleave Close. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/19/4310: Land Adjacent To Greenstede House, Wood Street. Variation of conditions 2 and 8 relating of appeal reference AP/16/0048 relating to planning reference DM/15/4308 to substitute drawings to incorporate changes to the elevations, main stairwell window, rear penthouse balcony and the incorporation of smoke vents and other changes to meet with building control requirements. Boundary change incorporated on site due to ordinance survey map inaccuracy.

Hassocks

DM/19/4097: Evergreen, London Road. Proposed pitched roof double garage side extension with pitched roof link and a single storey mono pitched roof extension to rear to form a covered swimming pool with pitched roof conservatory to the rear. Conversion of existing garage into a cinema room.

DM/19/4122: Scotches Farmhouse, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Replace existing stables with a two storey artist’s studio.

DM/19/4277: Villa Adastra, 79 Keymer Road. T1 Ash - fell.

DM/19/4294: 59 Mackie Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension to form kitchen and family/breakfast room (including removal of existing conservatory) and formation of loft conversion including hip-to-gable extensions to both front and rear, new side dormer and 2no. new rooflights to create new bedroom and bathroom at first floor level.

DM/19/4305: Land East Of Lodge Lane (Grid Reference 531386 115081) Lodge Lane. Proposed blocked paved area.

DM/19/4318: 46 Oak Tree Drive. Garage conversion to provide a garden room.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/3395: Rosina, College Road. Proposed single storey porch to the front elevation.

DM/19/3459: Premier Inn, 38 - 42 Perrymount Road. Installation of cycle store.

DM/19/3942: Parkmead House, 13 Birchen Lane. Demolish existing garage and conservatory and erect a replacement double detached garage. Front, rear and side, two storey extensions and roof conversion. Glazed balconies to first floor rear elevation and velux rooflights to all roof elevations. New front porch.

DM/19/4048: 55 Gordon Road. Erection of conservatory.

DM/19/4154: Fox And Hounds, Fox Hill. T1 Willow - Reduce crown by 2m away from the roof.

DM/19/4194: 60 The Broadway. New extract system to existing restaurant.

DM/19/4240: 32 Lucastes Lane. Replace conservatory with a single storey extension and replace existing first floor rear dormer with new enlarged pitched roof dormer.

DM/19/4244: New Larchwood House, 1A Anscombe Woods Crescent. Proposed rear single storey extension.

DM/19/4273: 30 Lucastes Road. Demolition of existing garage. New orangery to rear.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/4231: Tremains Farm, Treemans Road. Construction of new cattle building, replacement feed clamps, new slurry lagoon, and replacement dirty water lagoon.

DM/19/4276: Land At Birchgrove Road. Outline planning application, with for up to 32 new dwellings, comprising 85% affordable housing units, and 15% open market units, with access from Birchgrove Road, open space, associated infrastructure and landscaping. All matters reserved except for access.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/4204: 107 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey replacement rear extension.

DM/19/4208: 17 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replace existing 3 pane, 2nd floor (front elevation) dormer window, with a single pane glass dormer window.

DM/19/4267: Coombe Cottage, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed alteration to outbuilding to form further ground floor ancillary accommodation with car port.

DM/19/4297: Hurstpierpoint Bowling Club Pavilion, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey flat roofed extension to West end of Clubhouse as groundsman’s storage unit.

Lindfield

DM/19/3284: Pondcroft Barn, Pondcroft Road. Replacement of balcony at front of building.

DM/19/3740: 68 Noahs Ark Lane. Erection of single storey enclosed front porch with pitched roof.

DM/19/3858: 4 Barrington Close. Modification to front elevation to create new porch, new flank extension to create new bedroom and living space. New render to existing house. Minor associated landscaping. (amended description 16/10/2019).

DM/19/4243: Postmasters, 34 High Street. Variation of condition 2 of application DM/15/2908 to allow changes in window design.

DM/19/4246: 1 The Brambles, 44 Backwoods Lane. Flag pole and flag.

DM/19/4261: 14 Old School Court. Re-pollard Lime tree by 2m to established points, at No. 14 and No. 18 Old School Court.

Agent: Mrs Nicola Maidman

DM/19/4288: Denmans, 4 The Glebe. Demolition of existing utility room and garage extension and provision of two storey extension and associated alterations.

DM/19/4298: 45 Blackthorns. Demolition of existing garage and proposed two storey side and rear extension to include a balcony to the rear elevation. Proposed porch to the front elevation.

DM/19/4317: Land At Finches Gardens. Twin stemmed Sycamore - Fell to base. Oak - Reduce crown by up to 3m.

Slaugham

DM/19/4269: Slaugham Garden Nursery, Staplefield Road. Existing Lawful Development Certificate sought for use of a Barn as a Dwellinghouse. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4293: The Old Playhouse, Hollingbury Court, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Retrospective application to change the approved materials for the window from White PVC to Black Aluminium with Contemporary Frame. Revision to DM/19/0063.

Turners Hill

DM/19/4214: Turners Hill Garage, North Street. Consent for the retention of displaying 2 non-illuminated fascia signs.

DM/19/4250: The Old Manse, North Street. T1 Lawson Cypress - reduce in height by 2m/1.5m. Trim lateral branches by 0.5m maximum. T2 Cedar - Raise crown over hedge and pavement by 3-4 m from ground level. T3 Ash Remove small dead branches in centre of trunk, cut back smaller dead wood. T4 Sycamore reduce spread of crown by 0.5m. T5 Cypress - remove dead wood.

Twineham

DM/19/3912: Wyndham Farm Barn, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Demolition of 3no. existing barns and replacement with 2no. detached 2 storey dwellings (1x 2 bedroom, 1x 3 bedroom), with associated parking area and curtilage space. Please note amended address.

West Hoathly

DM/19/4150: Upper Pendent, North Lane. Oak (T1) - Crown lift by 3m Yew (T2) - Crown lift by 1m over churchyard wall and 2m from ground over lawn 2 x Silver Birch (T3) - Crown lift by 3m Holly (T4) - Reduce height by 4m Silver Birch (T5) - Remove.

Worth

DM/19/4225: 25 Heather Close, Copthorne. Front ground floor extension with pitched roof and pitched roof over existing.