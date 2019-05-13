Mid Sussex Tories: ‘Much to reflect on’ after council election results

‘Clearly there is much to reflect on following the election results’, according to Mid Sussex District Council’s presumptive new Tory leader.

Four years ago the Conservatives swept up all 54 seats, but earlier this month took 34, faring badly in the south of the district particularly in Burgess Hill and Hassocks.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, who is tipped to take over as leader from Garry Wall, said on behalf of the Conservative group: “I would like to thank everyone who voted Conservative in Mid Sussex for their support and for ensuring that the district continues to have a Conservative council.

“Clearly there is much to reflect on following the election results, especially the national influences and how the party performed in the south of the district, and I regret the fact that a number of very hard-working councillors lost their seats.

“Our focus now will be on establishing a strong Conservative administration, ensuring that Mid Sussex has a well-run, open and transparent council.

“We will deliver on our manifesto promises, including fighting for infrastructure investment for the district, maintaining value for money services and reliable bin collections, action to protect the environment and continuing to work with the Government to get the sixth form college reopened.”