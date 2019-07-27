More housing means more revenue. So why all the cuts?

Could someone please explain why essential services within our communities are being cut due to lack of funds when the number of people requiring these services are currently increasing due to the large number of new houses being built.

The closing/charging for waste recycling will only increase the dumping of waste in our countryside, the closing of libraries assumes everyone has a computer/able to use a computer or has easy access to local information services – libraries do not only loan out books.

Please tell us where all the additional funding is being spent that is being collected from all the community charges received from the increase in housing. This also includes any finance received from planning and land purchases? Surely this equates to a rise in income not a loss? The balance needs to re-addressed – increased population means increased pressure on the infrastructure not a reduction.

Sandra Burford

Clerks Acre,

Hassocks