MP Soames ‘extremely concerned’ about closure of Burgess Hill disabilty centre

Mid Sussex MP Nicholas Soames is ‘extremely concerned’ about the closure of a Burgess Hill disability centre.

He is also worried about a decision to remove night care staff from Marten House at The Brow.

Ernest Kleinwort Court in Burgess Hill. Picture: The Disabilities Trust

A spokesman for his office told the Middy today that the MP was ‘fully aware of the situation’ and is due to attend a meeting to discuss both issues.

They said: “He is very worried about it and is extremely concerned. He will be attending a meeting with key people on Friday, August 10. The meeting has been organised by Burgess Hill Town Council.”

