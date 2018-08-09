National identity cards ‘would allow us greater freedom’ says Mid Sussex MP

The future of our borders policy after Brexit will force us to look at introducing national identity cards, Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames has said.

He said, along with Frank Field, Labout MP for Birkenhead, that ‘we must and can ensure that Britain does not become that sort of country’.

They said: “We must get away from the notion that this will mean stern, finger-jabbing officials demanding ID cards from law-abiding citizens. Had ID cards been universal, the position of the Windrush generation would have been safeguarded.

“ID cards would have ensured that they quickly established their identity and residence rights with a small pocket-sized document. Much injustice and anguish could have been avoided.

“Indeed, if anything, the Windrush affair has shown how an ID card could complement our sense of fairness, love of liberty and respect for the law. The public reaction to the Windrush debacle has underlined society’s essential decency and humanity, rather than cast doubt on it.

“There are many cases when an ID card would allow us greater freedom. Most of us routinely carry a driving licence, bus pass, membership card, security pass or bank cards. They all contain information that we hand over with alacrity umpteen times a day. Many of these cards carry a photo and signature. So why not an ID card that establishes our identity and residence?”

They added: “As Labour and Conservative MPs, we have long held the view that Britain needs its own ID card scheme. We will be taking this proposal further by tabling a motion for debate in the House of Commons.”

What do you think? Email your views to middy.news@jpress.co.uk

