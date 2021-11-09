New college for Woodlands Meed can go ahead as development agreement is signed

Proposed new college for Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hll

During half-term, West Sussex County Council delivered an ultimatum to the Burgess Hill special school, giving it until last Thursday to complete the paperwork or proposals would be withdrawn.

However this was later extended and last week it appeared progress was being made between the two sides to resolve a number of technical issues relating to the new college build.

Now the county council says it has received confirmation that the governors at Woodlands Meed have signed their part of the development agreement.

Nigel Jupp, cabinet member for learning and skills, said: “Today’s news is hugely significant for the pupils, their families and the whole Woodlands Meed community.

“After many months of discussions with the college we have now resolved the few remaining matters and reached agreement on an exciting plan which will provide pupils with a brand new college and much improved facilities.”

It says it is taking all the necessary legal steps to finalise the process which will enable building to start on site in the next few weeks. More details will be available today (Tuesday November 9).