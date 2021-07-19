New Haywards Heath care home approved

The application, which will see number 25 Bolnore Road demolished along with the garage of number 23, was approved at a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (July 15).

The council received more than 100 letters of objection to the plans, including one from Mims Davies MP on behalf of a number of ‘very concerned’ constituents.

The main issues raised were that the care home would be ‘bulky, dense and unneighbourly’, that there would not be enough parking for residents, that the area was ‘over-subscribed with care facilities’and that the site was too small for such a development.

Some of those concerns were shared by Ruth de Mierre (Con, Haywards Heath – Lucastes) who visited the site with fellow ward member Jim Knight.

Mrs de Mierre said: “Given the properties in Bolnore Road, we feel that the development has been designed totally out of character with the surrounding area which consists of Victorian villas with gardens.”

The committee, though, supported the plans unanimously.

Michael Pulfer (Con, Haywards Heath – Franklands) said: “I know there’s been a lot of angst about this application but I think, without doubt, that the market suggests there are a number of elder residents who are looking to downsize into suitable accommodation, which in turn will free up family houses.

“That being so, I think we need to look at supporting this application.”

The only other points raised by the committee related to the need for wheel-washing and the parking of works vehicles during the demolition and building.