New Haywards Heath mayor reveals his chosen charity

The new mayor of Haywards Heath – councillor Alastair McPherson – has announced his chosen charity.

Mr McPherson will use his term of office to raise funds for Time 4 Children – a small charity based in the town dedicated to improving the emotional wellbeing of children.

Newly elected Haywards Heath mayor councillor Alastair McPherson

He said: “The majority of us take it for granted that we live in a safe environment and Time 4 Children work with young people in our town and beyond who unfortunately are not able to feel safe and secure so I think this a tremendously worthy mayor’s charity.

“Time 4 Children provide emotional listening support which allows children to explore their worries, thoughts, feeling or experiences with trained volunteer practitioners.

“I met with Vicky Chalmers MBE, founder of Time 4 Children, earlier this year and was incredibly moved and impressed by the difference this small charity can make to the lives of our young children.”

“The emotional wellbeing of our children is just as important as their physical health, standing them in good stead for the challenges of school and beyond and helping to create well rounded young adults ready for life.

Vicky Chalmers, MBE for Time 4 Children, based in Haywards Heath

“I am delighted to support this wonderful charity in the amazing work it does for our children locally.”

READ MORE: Accident on A23 at Pyecombe causes delays

Got a story? Meet a reporter this week in Burgess Hill

Mr McPherson said he planned on working closely with the charity to raise funds throughout his term of office so it can continue to provide support to young children locally.

He added: “I am also dedicating some of my time to another project locally, Grove Garden, a ‘secret garden’ gifted to the older residents of Haywards Heath that sits adjacent to Clair Park.

“This needs a lot of work to bring it up to a standard so that residents can use it and I would like to help create some momentum for the project to evolve so that it can bring some more outside space for people to use locall.

“I hope to provide news on this fabulous asset for our community soon – watch this space.”

Time 4 Children was established in 2005, after its founder, Vicky Chalmers, piloted a school project through 2003 to 2004 in Mid Sussex, whilst working with The Children Hours Trust.

Vicky commented: “Time 4 Children is absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the mayor’s charity for the coming year and we very much look forward to working closely with Cllr Alastair McPherson to whom we are immensely grateful.”

To find out more, visit www.time4children.org.uk