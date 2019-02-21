New modern church for Burgess Hill

A new modern church building is proposed on the northern edge of Burgess Hill.

Sheddingdean Baptist Church is looking to build a permanent home off Maple Drive next to Burgess Hill Town Football Club.

Currently the church operates from both Sheddingdean Community Centre and Sheddingdean Primary School.

An application for the works was approved by Mid Sussex district councillors, but planning permission was never formally granted as a legal agreement was not signed between the two parties.

The church has now submitted a fresh application, which is identical to the previous plans except the building has been moved further south after the discovery of a water main on the site.

This new application is due to be discussed by the council’s planning committee B on Thursday February 28.

The building will be used for a number of community-based activities.

Primarily it will be used for church activities with a worship space and meeting rooms for the church’s work with young people.

These meeting spaces will also be available to the local community and it is hoped the school could use the church as valuable theatre space for performances.

A primary function of the new building is to provide a dedicated space for Green Circle, the administrators of Bedelands Nature Reserve.

The new two-storey building will be under a sweeping curved roof, as it has been designed to reflect its environment and blend into the background.

The roof is to be entirely covered with planting comprising sedum-type plants to provide both natural colour and texture.

The end elevations of the building will be predominantly glazed, while the curving roof form ends in planted embankments.

Light is introduced into the building by vertical windows within the walls as well as through glazed ventilation turrets within the roof scape.

Part of the site is used as an overflow car park for Burgess Hill Town Football Club, while another portion is used as a kick-about area.

According to planning officers: “The principle of a new church and community facility is considered acceptable within this location, being contiguous to the built up area boundaries of Burgess Hill a category 1 settlement.

“The design of the proposed building will not have any undue impact on the surrounding character and appearance of the area.”