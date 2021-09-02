The independent body aims to find out what residents and organisations think about the potential changes and people have until November 8 to voice their opinions.

The commission is proposing that there should be 25 wards with five one-councillor wards, 17 two-councillor wards, and three three-councillor wards.

Some 23 wards will have changed boundaries, with three wards (Burgess Hill Franklands, Burgess Hill St Andrews and Copthorne) remaining the same.

The proposed wards for Mid Sussex District Council. Picture: Ordnance Survey/ Crown copyright.

“We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities,” said Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, adding that they need to be easy to understand and convenient for local people as well.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that,” he said.

“We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.”

Professor Mellors said it is easy to get involved via a dedicated section on the commission’s website – www.lgbce.org.uk.

The proposed wards for Mid Sussex District Council. Picture: Ordnance Survey/ Crown copyright.

Residents can also email their views to [email protected] or write a letter to Review Officer (Mid Sussex), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.

The Local Government Boundary Commission said the boundary review aims to make sure councillors will represent roughly the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements can help the council work effectively.