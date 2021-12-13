Next steps for Clair Hall’s future set to be discussed

Clair Hall Haywards Heath - Covid 19 vaccination centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2101123 SUS-211201-165818001

A report from Engage Communicate Facilitate (ECF) – the independent organisation which ran the consultation – said the preference among those who took part was for the site, in Haywards Heath, to be refurbished rather than redeveloped.

It added: “Strong views were expressed that the future site should be retained in its current use – as a multifunctional community centre and resource.”

The report will be presented to a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (December 20), where councillors will be recommended to ‘carefully consider’ its findings.

Laying out three options – invest in the site, do nothing, or close Clair Hall and/or the Redwood Centre – the report recommended investment.

If councillors agree, a reserve of £100,000 will be set up to pay for the feasibility work, with the money being transferred from the general reserve.

In the meantime, the cabinet has also been asked to authorise officers to extend the licence for the NHS to continue to use the hall as a vaccination centre.

It’s been an eventful couple of years for the Clair Hall.

The pandemic forced its closure in March 2020 and then the council announced that the closure would be permanent in September 2020.

It re-opened as a Covid vaccination site in December.

Meanwhile, concerns about the decision-making process saw campaigners issue proceedings in the High Court for a judicial review to overturn the closure decision on the grounds it was irrational and the council had acted unlawfully by failing to consult and failing to comply with procedures set in its constitution.

In January 2021, the council agreed a Consent Order by which it undertook to reconsider its decision.

Looking at the results of the consultation, ECF reported that there was a ‘firm recognition that the current site required work to ensure the buildings are fit for purpose’.

Responders came up with a list of ideas and recommendations for the site, with many suggesting that The Depot, in Lewes, could act as a model of what could be achieved.

Improvements such as setting up a café/bar/restaurant, installing retractable and tiered seating, installing partition walling and moving the car park underground were among the suggestions.

The report also pointed out that the ‘strong consensus’ was that the Redwood Centre should continue to host local youth groups, especially the District Scouts.