No-deal Brexit: Stand taken by Sir Nicholas Soames is noble

Sir Nicholas Soames MP is to be congratulated on the noble and principled stand he took against a ‘no-deal Brexit’, putting the interests of our country above personal and party considerations.

While we in the Lib Dems have always opposed Sir Nicholas at elections, on Europe we have often agreed. It is regrettable that the Conservative Party now sees Europe as a reason to expel moderate MPs and marks a sea change in our national politics.

Roger Cartwright

Chairman of the Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats