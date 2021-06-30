Opportunity to have a say on Clair Hall’s future

Clair Hall Haywards Heath - Covid 19 vaccination centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2101123 SUS-211201-165818001

The venue’s permanent closure was agreed by Mid Sussex District Council’s cabinet last summer, but after a legal challenge this decision was withdrawn.

Last year Clair Hall was used as a Covid testing centre, but in 2021 it has been at the heart of Mid Sussex’s vaccination programme.

Today, the district council launched a 12-week engagement programme which will give the community an opportunity to shape the future of the site.

It says it will seek to listen to the views of the community about what Clair Hall means to them and what they would like it to support and provide for the town in the future.

The engagement will begin with a series of both digital and physical events in July and over the course of the summer the council will support an evolving and varied consultation programme to give the community in Haywards Heath a wide range of opportunities to have its say on the future of the site.

This will include drop-in sessions, one-to-one meetings, webinars, and a whole host of other measures.

The aim is to establish how the council can breathe new life into this gateway site and make sure that it is able to meet the demands and expectations of the 21st Century once it is no longer required as a vaccination centre.

A spokesman for the council said: “At this stage, there has not been any decision made on the future, with the driving ambition of the engagement process to offer the local community the opportunity to inform and shape options and recommendations for this important site.”

Norman Webster, cabinet member for community, said: “I am delighted to see the commencement of this public engagement and consultation programme on the important issue of the future of the Clair Hall site.

“Over the coming months, through clear and transparent dialogue with a wide range of voices in Haywards Heath, and beyond, this council wants to identify how the Clair Hall site can continue to contribute to the vibrancy of the local community, in a manner that is both sustainable and fit for the 21st century.

“I look forward to listening to the views of our local communities and working with them to shape the future of this site.”

Details of and ongoing updates on the engagement and consultation programme can be found at https://engage.midsussex.gov.uk/clair-hall