Parties pitch for your votes ahead of Mid Sussex District Council election

The major political parties have made their pitch for your votes ahead of this week’s Mid Sussex District election.

All 54 seats are up for election, with polling day on Thursday May 2.

The Mid Sussex Conservatives said: “We’ve secured inward investment from the Government and private sector. We’ve managed the Council’s finances well and kept Council Tax as low as possible, with the third lowest rate in Sussex. We’ve improved frontline services and supported the most vulnerable. We’ve worked hard to ensure Mid Sussex remains a great place to live.”

The Mid Sussex Greens wrote: “In Mid-Sussex, development is a hot topic. We believe that everyone has the right to a safe warm home and recognise the need for more homes, particularly genuinely affordable and social housing. But huge new developments should be a last resort after empty properties have been brought back into use.”

Dean Finch, an online retail worker, and Tara Greatorex, midwife, two of the 29 Labour candidates standing for election in Mid Sussex, said: “We are determined to break-up the status quo of Mid Sussex being run by Tory Councillors. With a wider range of views expressed and improved accountability, better decisions will be made that affect our whole community and ultimately our quality of life.”

The Mid Sussex Lib Dems said: “Politics is broken in Mid Sussex say the Liberal Democrats with too much power held in too few hands. We are planning to break that and bring a new style of grown-up politics to our towns and villages. We will be more open and transparent with residents and consult more widely on issues which affect them.”

Meanwhile Chris French, from UKIP Mid Sussex, said: “UKIP will put the needs of their constituents first. UKIP wants to bring power back to YOU the people. Major decisions that affect the life and well being of the district for example major housing developments, should be the subject of a binding referendum.”