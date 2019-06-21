Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between June 13 and 19.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Planning applications

Ardingly

DM/19/2190: St Peters Church, Church Lane. 00EP Laurel group - Reduce 1 x over extended limb over gravestones/grass area by 3.5m to match existing lateral spreads. Remove 1 x leaning stem by gate growing into Yew tree 00EN Lime - Reduce crown to previous pruning points 00EM Lime - Reduce crown to previous pruning points 00EG Holly - Crown lift over footpath to achieve a clearance of 3.5m. 00EF Holly - Crown lift over footpath to achieve a clearance of 3.5m.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/0781: Freckborough Manor, Ditchling Road, Ditchling Common. Demolition of existing garage with flat and the provision of a newbulid four bedroomed detached house with garage and independent access. Provision of new garage and store for existing dwelling. (Amended description agreed 01.05.2019) (Revised location plan, existing and proposed elevations received 09.05.2019) (Tree Survey, Arboricultural Method Statement, Arboricultural Impact Assessment, Tree Protection Plan and revised block plan received 18.06.2019)

DM/19/1109: 10 Golden Hill. Single storey rear extension and associated works.

DM/19/2107: Unit 7, Ground And First Floor, Team House, Braybon Business Park, Consort Way. Retrospective application for change of use from office building to gym (D2) on ground floor and first floor of unit 7.

DM/19/2178: 25 Orchard Road. Desc: Oak Tree - Cut back overhanging branches to boundary.

DM/19/2237: 84 Chanctonbury Road. Single storey rear extension including re-siting of existing shed and internal alterations.

Cuckfield

DM/19/2207: Hillbank, Broad Street. Single storey side extension and single storey rear extension with internal alterations.

East Grinstead

DM/19/2135: 5 Kipling Way. Single storey front extension.

DM/19/2165: 9 Maple Drive. Erection of 2 bedroom detached house with parking for 2 vehicles.

DM/19/2188: 8 Stoneleigh Close. Demolition of conservatory and construction of a single storey rear extension.

DM/19/2227: Basement To Moat House And Flat 2, 31 Moat Road. Conversion of the empty basement into a one bedroom dwelling, associated works to create a new courtyard garden, landscaping and associated works. Change door to window to ground floor flat (Flat 2).

DM/19/2229: 15 St Johns Road. T1 Sycamore - Remove lowest branch overhanging new development.

DM/19/2256: Land To The Rear Of 13 St Johns Road. Remove lowest branch of conifer overhanging 13 St John’s Road.

Hassocks

DM/19/2193: 1 Parkside. T1 Horse Chestnut - Reduce overall by 3 metres.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/1989: Gardeners Cottage, 22 Birchen Lane. Change of use of part of the site from agricultural to residential use and erection of a timber, open fronted garage building on the site.

DM/19/2211: 2 Ash Grove. Proposed loft conversion to include hip to gable to the side, dormer to the rear and 3 roof lights to the front elevation.

DM/19/2247: 3A Butlers Green House, Butlers Green Road. Knock down stud wall between the kitchen and hallway.

DM/19/2258: 1 Corner House, Wood Ride. T1 Copper Beech - Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/0705: Molesey Cottage, The Green. Proposed single storey rear extension replacing existing conservatory and construction of front porch matching neighbouring porch. Updated drawings 14/06/2019.

DM/19/2141: Humewood, Church Lane. Maple Tree - Reduce crown by 1.5m approx. Cherry Tree - Thin crown by 15% approx Magnolia - Thin crown by 15% approx.

DM/19/2244: High Timbers House, Lewes Road. Yew - crown lift by 1-1.5 metres to clear driveway and footpath. Scots Pine - Bring in top of crown by 1-1.5 metres on North West side.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/1972: Pook Barn, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Retrospective application for demolition of barn and erection of a four bedroom dwelling.

DM/19/2208: Northbrooks, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of first floor side/rear extension for use as an annex ancillary to the main dwelling.

DM/19/2236: The Old Barn, Southbrooks Farm, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of a two bedroom dwelling house.

DM/19/2241: 16 Layton Fields Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension.

DM/19/2277: Park Cottage, Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint. Cherry (T1) - Remove stem pushing on fence.

Lindfield

DM/19/2167: 120 The Welkin. Proposed rear conservatory.

DM/19/2246: 13 Compton Road. Loft Conversion, side and rear single storey extension together with associated internal and external alterations.

West Hoathly

DM/19/2202: Rose Cottage, Lower Pendant, North Lane. Construction of a drive for a single car space, including removal of a section of the street-facing hedge.

DM/19/2218: Moatlands, Vowels Lane. Use of existing garages for B1 Use, restoration of old cars and offices.

Worth

DM/19/1786: Starlight, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Replacement of the existing rear conservatory with a ground floor rear extension and the creation of additional roof space, extending the roof to the full length of the property with the installation of a matching rear dormer. New doors to ground floor and new rendering applied to ground floor walls.

DM/19/2142: Great Frenches, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Gym/Outbuilding within boundary of Great Frenches. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2197: Land West Of Copthorne Way, Copthorne. Construction of a B8 building, associated hard and soft landscaping, including parking, access and ancillary works.

DM/19/2242: Land West Of Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Reserved Matters Application pursuant to planning consent DM/15/3614 for the erection of 44no. dwellings and associated car parking, play area, hard and soft landscaping, and swales.