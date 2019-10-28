Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between October 17 and 23.

Planning

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/2350: Highways Access Land North Of Poplar Cottage, Nursery Lane, Warninglid. Demolition of 2no. store buildings and erection of a Local Meeting Hall (for use as a place of worship). Change of use of 1no. store building to create an ancillary community hall (used solely by members of church) (Amended plans showing amended access off Nursery Lane received on 10 October 2019).

DM/19/4334: The Old Vicarage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield, Haywards Heath. Retention of existing tree house.

DM/19/4361: West View, Brook Street, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath. Construction of 2 storey side/rear extension.

Ardingly

DM/19/4291: 1 Munnion Road, Ardingly, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition no.2 of DM/18/3125 to amend the approved plans. Amended internal ground floor layout, changing the South East and South West elevations and omitting the chimney, as drawing P01A.

Bolney

DM/19/3053: Highview, Cowfold Road, Bolney, Haywards Heath. New build haybarn. Extension to existing courtyard stables and residential accommodation. (Amended description 23/10/2019).

Burgess Hill

DM/19/4327: Land Opposite Mill House, Mill House, Mill Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing structure and erection of a 1 bed single storey dwelling.

DM/19/4376: Land Between 20 And 22 Meadow Lane, Burgess Hill. Replace existing garage and storage area with a double bay garage.

Cuckfield

DM/19/4295: Quinces, Courtmead Road, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath. T1 Eucalyptus - Thin crown back to the boundary by up to 70%.

East Grinstead

DM/19/2938: Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley, Down Crawley. Outline application for up to 30 self-custom build plots with all matters reserved apart from access.

DM/19/4336: 16 Stream Park, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and replace with a single storey rear extension.

DM/19/4349: East Court Lodge, College Lane, East Grinstead. Conifer (T1) - Fell, Holly (T2) - Fell, Silverbirch (T3) - Crown lift by 1 metre and reduce by up to 2 metres, Beech (T4) - Fell, Sycamore (T5) - Fell and Willow (G1) group of 4 - Fell.

DM/19/4373: 25 Dorset Gardens, East Grinstead. T1 - Oak - crown thin by 20%, remove deadwood, prune back both sides of crown by up to 3 metres to growth points. T2 - Holly - 4 stems - fell. T3 - Oak - crown thin by 20%, remove deadwood, prune back both sides of crown by up to 3 metres to growth points. T4 - Oak - crown thin by 20%, remove deadwood, prune back both sides of crown by up to 3 metres to growth points. T5 - Holly - 3 stems - fell. T6 - Oak - 3 stems - crown lift to 5.5 metres, thin crown by 20% and shorten crown both sides by up to 3 metres to growth points. T7 - Oak - crown lift to 5.5 metres, thin crown by 20%, remove deadwood and shorten crown on both sides by up to 3 metres to growth points. T8 - Holly - 4 stems - fell. T9 - T12 - 4 No. Cherry Laurel - prune back behind fence line by up to 1 metre. T13 - T17 - 5 No. London Plane - prune back branches over car park by up to 4 metres to growth points.

Hassocks

DM/19/4319: 26 Stanford Avenue, Hassocks. Demolition of existing conservatory, side extension and garage and new single rear extension and part two storey side extension.

DM/19/4324: 11 Abbots Close, Hassocks. Loft conversion, raising roof ridge and extension over existing ground floor to create first floor with front facing dormer and rear facing Juliette balcony.

DM/19/4366: 55 Mackie Avenue, Hassocks. Ash - Fell.

DM/19/4369: Land To The East Of London Road, Hassocks. Part diversion of public footpath 5k - relating to planning permission ref: DM/19/1897.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/3059: Shell Birch, 5 Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey side extensions, new timber fenced bin store and creation of 3 no. parking spaces. (Amended plans and description received 16.10.2019).

DM/19/3853: 26 Lucastes Lane, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey side extension. (Amended Plans Received 18.10.2019).

DM/19/4345: Hayworthe House, Market Place, Haywards Heath. Consent to display 1 x non illuminated hoarding advertisement.

DM/19/4400: Muster Green South, Haywards Heath. See tree schedule.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/4096: White House Cottage, The Green Horsted, Keynes. Internal wall removal.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/4267: Coombe Cottage, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks. Proposed alteration to outbuilding to form further ground floor ancillary accommodation with car port.

Lindfield

DM/19/4082: World Coffees Ltd, The Old Forge, Denmans Lane, Lindfield. Proposed first floor extension and change of use from B1 to C3 (residential).

DM/19/4086: World Coffees Ltd, The Old Forge, Denmans Lane, Lindfield. Proposed first floor extension and change of use from B1 to C3 (residential).

DM/19/4116: 14 West Common Drive, Lindfield, Haywards Heath. Single storey rear extension and garage conversion (revised description 17/10 and revised plans 18/10). This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4346: Garage Block Adjacent To 1 Pelham Road, Lindfield. Amended description 21.10.2019: Demolition of existing garage block to facilitate development of a single 3 bed detached dwelling and provision of off road parking to front of ex flats.

DM/19/4404: 35 Compton Road, Lindfield, Haywards Heath. Magnolia - Reduce by approximately 0.5-1m all over.

DM/19/4406: 226 The Welkin, Lindfield, Haywards Heath. (T1) Yew Tree - fell and grind.

Slaugham

DM/19/4203: Handcross Park School, London Road, Handcross. Replacement Building for English Department.

DM/19/4395: Hill View, High Street, Handcross, Haywards Heath. Copper Beech - Fell.

West Hoathly

DM/19/4370: Thorn Finches, Top Road, Sharpthorne, East Grinstead. Connect summer house to main house with a polycarbonate roof and fence with gate.

Worth Parish Council

DM/19/4338: Sunnybank, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down, Crawley. Stationing a mobile home at this property. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

