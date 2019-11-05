Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between October 24 and 30.

Planning

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/384: Land To The East Of 1 And 2 Tyes Cottages, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Proposed erection of new building to form 2 business units falling within flexible B1/B8 use, in lieu of scheme permitted under application DM/18/0063.

DM/19/4423: Beaumont House, Orchard Way, Warninglid, Haywards Heath. Retrospective application for the construction of garage following planning approval ref. DM/15/3163.

DM/19/4435: Oakfield House, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath. Demolition of all existing buildings. Construction of a new detached 4no. bedroom dwelling utilising the existing highway access, along with associated hard and soft landscaping. Construction of a detached garage building.

Ardingly

DM/19/4242: Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road, Ardingly, Haywards Heath. Lightning Protection System for Fuel Compound.

Ashurst Wood

DM/19/3806: 53 Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing carport and brick entrance lobby for the construction of a single storey side extension. (Amended plans and description 24.10.2019 to show additional parking).

Balcombe

DM/19/4380: Forest Farm, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition 2 of application DM/19/1074 to replace approved plans to reconfigure internal layout to include additional bedroom, amend approved fenestration and new open lean-to porch to north elevation.

DM/19/4465: Barns North Of White House, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Conversion of existing barns and provision of a new 4no. bedroom single storey dwelling.

Bolney

DM/19/3865: 3 Springfield Cottages, Top Street, Bolney. Two Ash to pollard 40%.

DM/19/4155: 1 Diamond Cottages, Cowfold Road, Bolney. Replace hedge and replace with 2 metre wooden fence with concrete posts.

DM/19/4236: Tyler House Cross, Colwood Lane, Bolney, Haywards Heath. Demolition of the existing squash court and swimming pool. Erection of two holiday lets and garaging with home office above.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/3815: 8 Amberley Close, Burgess Hill. Oak - Reduce by 2 metres all around. Ash (with Ash die back) - remove dead and weakened branches.

DM/19/4193: Providence House, 76 Park Road, Burgess Hill. T1 Idesia Polycarpa - Remove and replant native tree. T2 Quercus Rober - reduce by no more than two metres. T3 Acacia - reduce to 1.5 metres below the power lines.

DM/19/4481: Oak House, Oakwood Road, Burgess Hill. Holly (T1 & T2) - Reduce crown by up to 1m to clear from utility lines.

Cuckfield

DM/19/4358: Webster House, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath. Reserved Matters application following outline consent DM/18/4020, for the approval of the details of the appearance, layout, scale and details of the means of access to the site from Whitemans Green.

East Grinstead

DM/19/1944: Greenacres, Lewes Road, East Grinstead. Proposed 4x Bay carport with room above to be used as part storage and part workshop (Amended plan and tree report received 22.10.2019).

DM/19/4207: 6 Richmond Way, East Grinstead.Retrospective application for the erection of a Pergola with roof attached to rear elevation.DM/19/4381: 33 Kipling Way, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing single storey extension and garage. Erection of two storey extension to side and front of dwelling.

DM/19/4402: Greenstede House, Wood Street, East Grinstead. Variation of condition 3 of planning permission DM/15/3643 - Change in materials due to construction method amendments. Introduction of cladding system to brick parapet.

DM/19/4415: Rear Of 5 Surrey View, East Grinstead. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduce Back 2 limbs by approx 6 metres.

DM/19/4426:14 Victoria Way, East Grinstead. Scotts Pine - remove 2 lower limbs due to overhang into the garden.

DM/19/4434: East Grinstead Sports Club, Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead. Variation of condition 18 relating to planning reference GR/326/98 to replace Appendix 5 with new Appendix 5A setting out a revised floodlighting scheme incorporating LED lighting.

DM/19/4436: 2 Campbell Crescent, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey front extension and rear conservatory extension / insertion of roof dormers within existing roof space/ changes to external elevation material treatment and internal alterations.

DM/19/4437: Eastmead Industries Development Site, Wood Street, East Grinstead. Variation of condition 8 relating to AP/16/0048, planning reference DM/15/4308, to allow for a substitution of building materials.

DM/19/4475: 5 Manor Road East Grinstead. Single storey rear extension.

DM/19/4495: 1 Rough Field, East Grinstead. (T1) Oak - reduce lower middle part of crown by up to 2m.

Hassocks

DM/19/0752: 8 Ockley Cottages, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Proposed restoration and renovation of the small barn, including removal of the west lean-to (Amended plans received 24/10/2019).

DM/19/4420: 93 Mackie Avenue, Hassocks. Loft conversion with 4 new dormer windows and rear facing Juliette balcony to create first floor. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/4352: 14 Willow Park, Haywards Heath. G1 - Hornbeams 3 x - Remove 2 x lowest limbs (1 limb on each tree). Reduce back by approximately 3-4 metres removing larger over extended limbs where possible shaping accordingly by up to 1.5 metres, leaving as natural shape as possible(including smaller Hornbeam behind Conifer).

DM/19/4460: Land At Adjacent To 2 Ferny Croft, Haywards Heath. Change of use of land to private garden for 2 Ferny Croft.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/4407: 3 Highfields, Lewes Road, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath. Replace existing rear conservatory with single storey rear extension and replace existing front porch with new front porch.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/4390: 5 Barter Close, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks. Proposed Loft Conversion with Rear Dormer and 2 Front Rooflights. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/4396: Bungalow 1, Valley Farm, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common, Hassocks. Removal of planning condition no. 2 (Agricultural Occupancy Condition) of planning permission F/70/106.

DM/19/4397: 5 Barter Close, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks. Proposed single storey rear extension with 2 rooflights.

DM/19/4409: Bungalow 2, Valley Farm, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common, Hassocks. Removal of planning condition no. 3 (Agricultural Occupancy Condition) of planning permission F/71/366.

DM/19/4424: 36 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks. T1 Birch- fell. T2 tulip - fell.

Lindfield

DM/19/4300: Postmasters, 34 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath. Retrospective application to remove and replace (like for like) a painted front picket fence.

Slaugham

DM/19/4408: The White Cottage, The Green, Slaugham, Haywards Heath. Two Storey Rear Extension and Alterations.

Turners Hill

DM/19/2231: Land Adjacent To 49 Rose Cottages, Selsfield Road, Turners Hill, Crawley. Retain and repair two storage containers extending to back and side, adding wooden cladding and a pitched roof to resemble a wooden barn. Construct pole barn behind the two containers.

West Hoathly

DM/19/4370: Thorn Finches, Top Road, Sharpthorne, East Grinstead. Connect summer house to main house with a polycarbonate roof and fence with gate. (Additional plans received 30/10/2019).

DM/19/4387: The Manor House, North Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead. Restoration and refurbishment of existing house, allowing provisions for rationalised bathrooms and bedrooms on first and second floors, with many rooms regaining their historic proportions. Re-modelling of interior of existing Pocock Service range to allow for kitchen and utility provisions to serve the main house, allowing for minimal changes to the historic Manor itself. Conversion of existing outbuildings into distinct 2no. bedroom residential building to replace the separate residence of Godwin’s Cottage.

DM/19/4389: The Manor House, North Lane, West Hoathly, East Grinstead. Restoration and refurbishment of existing house, allowing provisions for rationalised bathrooms and bedrooms on first and second floors, with many rooms regaining their historic proportions. Re-modelling of interior of existing Pocock Service range to allow for kitchen and utility provisions to serve the main house, allowing for minimal changes to the historic Manor itself. Conversion of existing outbuildings into distinct 2no. bedroom residential building to replace the separate residence of Godwin’s Cottage.

Worth Parish Council

DM/19/2242: Land West Of Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Reserved Matters Application pursuant to planning consent DM/15/3614 for the erection of 44no. dwellings and associated car parking, play area, hard and soft landscaping, and swales. (Amended drawings received relating to layout and design matters).

DM/19/4274: Down Park House Annexe Down Park Turners Hill Road Crawley Down, Crawley. Erection of 2 storey side extension following demolition of existing garage building. Creation of parking area for 4 cars. Re-submission of DM/19/0016.

DM/19/4329: Autumn Felcot Road, Furnace Wood, East Grinstead. Single storey side extension for a garage and room above, two storey rear extension with glass balustrade balcony to first floor rear and new chimney. First floor side extension over existing garage into habitable space and front extension for porch. Reconfiguring of front drive and new entrance gate with brick piers onto Felcot Road.

DM/19/4351: Heatherwood West Sandy Lane Crawley Down Crawley. Retrospective permission for a storage shed.

DM/19/4493: 83 Westway, Copthorne, Crawley. Oak (T1) monolith to a height of approx 8m and remove lower growth. Oak (T2) reduce by 3-4m.