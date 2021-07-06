Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council
The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between June 28 and July 2.
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.
Ansty And Staplefield
DM/21/2442: Upper Ridges, Burgess Hill Road, Ansty. Provision of utility/shower room in place of bathroom on the ground floor. Provision.
DM/21/2445: Upper Ridges, Burgess Hill Road, Ansty. Provision of utility/shower room in place of bathroom on the ground floor. Provision.
DM/21/2492: Stonecourt Manor, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. T1 and T4 Horse Chestnut - Fell. T2 Hornbeam - Fell. T3 Lime - Fell. T5 and T6.
Ardingly
DM/21/2346: 1 Viewlands, College Road. First floor rear extension.
DM/21/2433: Fulling Mill Farm Stud, Selsfield Road. American Barn with 6 internal stables, wash area, feed and tack rooms together with.
Ashurst Wood
DM/21/1006: Telecommunications Mast At Grid Reference 541022 137185, Lewes Road. The installation of a telecommunications base station comprising a 23m slim.
Balcombe
DM/21/2458: 14 Foxwells. Two story front extension and single storey rear extension, replace existing roof with.
DM/21/2477: Limans, Stockcroft Road. 1xConifer fell to ground and grind out root.
Bolney
DM/21/2431: Horsmanshoad Farm, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Single storey and two storey rear extensions with internal alterations, garage.
DM/21/2434: Horsmanshoad Farm, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Single storey and two storey rear extensions with internal alterations, garage.
DM/21/2441: Land East Of Horsmanshoad Farm, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Construction of a detached storage and workshop building with first floor storage.
Burgess Hill
DM/21/1861: 22 Larkspur Drive. Proposed garage conversion to create an outside office space.
DM/21/1994: 16 Slimbridge Road. Consent is sought for a two-storey side extension and single storey front and rear.
DM/21/2133: 19 Ryeland Road. Dropped kerb access onto birchwood grove road and Gating.
DM/21/2292: Capers, Portland Road. 3 x Oak - Fell.
DM/21/2321: 23 Janes Lane. Front porch, first floor extension and raising of the roof.
DM/21/2360: 41 Ravenswood Road. Loft conversion with rear and front dormers and change of front door position.
DM/21/2369: 151 Orchard Road. Demolish existing conservatory and replace with new single storey pitched roof.
DM/21/2385: The Lees, Keymer Road. To erect a new double garage on existing hardstanding.
DM/21/2415: 3 Hambrook. Single storey flank extension, single storey rear extension and garden room. New.
DM/21/2416: 41 The Wickets. T1 Twin stemmed Oak - Reduce eastern lateral spread towards house by approx.
DM/21/2447: 144 Junction Road. Proposed amendment to approved application DM/18/1660 to extend side extension.
Cuckfield
DM/21/2324: The Third Thistle, Whitemans Green. Ash Trees x2 - Fell due to ash Dieback, Dead Tree Trunk to be removed .
DM/21/2354: Bedlam Cottage, Broad Street. installation of a pair of wooden gates across driveway entrance.
East Grinstead
DM/21/1163: Little Alders, Hackenden Lane. Replacement 3 bedroom, single-storey dwelling on site of existing single storey.
DM/21/1847: 35 Greenhurst Drive. To move boundary fence to extend residential curtage. Fence to be 1.82m high.
DM/21/2127: 3 Faraday Avenue. Double story extension to side of property - either to be built on existing adjoined.
DM/21/2338: 16 Mason Close. Single storey rear extension.
DM/21/2376: 10 Overton Shaw. Loft Conversion with rear dormer and roof lights to front roof slope.
DM/21/2397: 50 Moat Road East. Single storey flat roofed and glazed extension.
DM/21/2429: Larkshill, Cranston Road. Oak tree in the rear of garden. Crown raise to 6 metres and remove epicormic.
DM/21/2437: Estcots Farmhouse, College Lane. H1 - Mature conifer trees forming a hedge on the right hand boundary - Fell.
DM/21/2446: Pumphouse Farm, Holtye Road. Infill extension between two outbuildings east of Pumphouse Farm.
DM/21/2449: Pumphouse Farm, Holtye Road. Infill extension between two outbuildings east of Pumphouse Farm.
DM/21/2463: 62 Stockwell Road. Internal reconfiguration of ground floor comprising relocated entrance door and.
Hassocks
DM/21/1704: Clayton Wickham Cottage, Belmont Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension to existing house.
Haywards Heath
DM/21/1868: 17 Rumbolds Lane. Single storey front wrap around side extension. (Revised plans received 28.06.2021).
DM/21/1881: 90 - 92 South Road. Change of use of ground floor from shop to restaurant. Extension at the rear of the.
DM/21/1918: 1 The Pines. Proposed two storey rear extension and single storey side extension. Amended.
DM/21/2076: Martlet Manor, Butlers Green Road. Addition of mechanical plant including air conditioning condensers to the central.
DM/21/2352: 46 Lucastes Avenue. Double storey and single story rear extensions including hip to gable enlargement.
DM/21/2384: Fun Bags Party Shop Ltd, 16 The Broadwayx. 1 No Internally illuminated fascia sign, 1 internally illuminated projecting sign and 1.
DM/21/2418: 1-3 Boltro Road. Change of use from Offices (with restrictive user condition no. 2 of 01/01638/COU) to.
DM/21/2481: 160 Western Road. Single rear storey extension, two storey side extension and part of rear. Attic.
Haywards Heath
DM/21/2483: The Barn, Balcombe Road. Conversion of first floor above garage into living accommodation.
DM/21/2487: The Barn, Balcombe Road. Conversion of first floor above garage into living accommodation.
DM/21/2489: Land North Of Chapman Way. T9 Beech - Fell. T10 Sweet Chestnut - Reduce height from 6m to 8m. T11, T12 and.
Horsted Keynes
DM/21/2401: High Orchard, Station Road. Demolition of existing 2 storey rear extension, construction of new single storey.
Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common
DM/21/1118: East Lodge Farm, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of Class E(g) building to include a mix of office, research and development.
DM/21/2190: Bridgers Cottage, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Extension to the existing garden room to look the same as the existing.
DM/21/2367: Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of an existing barn, mobile home and other outbuildings. Construction of 3.
DM/21/2417: 16 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Magnolia (T1) - reduce crown by 1m.
DM/21/2459: 3 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Two storey rear extension with first floor Juliette balcony, single storey rear.
DM/21/2478: Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Fodder Storage Barn.
DM/21/2486: 21 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 - Bay - reduce below electricity cable height, approximately 3 metres and reduce.
DM/21/2490: Greensands, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. (G 1) Limes x 4 : 25% thin. (G 2) Robinia x 5 : selective thinning. (G 3) Sycamore x 4.
Lindfield
DM/21/2289: 9 Beckworth Lane. Widen driveway access to 7m with a dropped curb.
DM/21/2333: 20 Newton Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.
DM/21/2419: 37 Compton Road. Crown reduction of two Acers by between 1 - 2m.
DM/21/2421: 37 Compton Road. Proposed single storey rear extension, attic conversion and new timber outbuilding.
DM/21/2444: Little Croft, 65 Sunte Avenue. Single storey rear extension with skylights and removal of side door.
DM/21/2465: The Pond House, Pondcroft Road. 1xPhotinia reduce by up to 1 meters all around.
DM/21/2485: 14 And 18 Old School Court. T1 and T2 Limes - Reduce by up to 2m back to pollard points.
Lindfield Rural
DM/21/2410: 6 The Rise, Lindfield. Garage conversion with new window to front and high level slot window to side wall.
DM/21/2461: 22 William Allen Lane, Lindfield. Proposed side extension to existing attached garage.
Slaugham
DM/21/2394: Beaconsray, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Single storey rear extension with roof lantern. Incorporation and replacement of.
Turners Hill
DM/21/2136: Land At Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road. Proposed creation of 3 fishing lakes for leisure use.
Twineham
DM/21/2276: Land East Of Wineham Lane, Wineham. Battery energy storage facility and associated infrastructure, two agricultural style.
Worth
DM/21/2216: Dunsmoor, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Single storey front extension.
DM/21/2220: Brook, Copthorne Road, Copthorne. Lawful commencement of planning permission DM/17/3392 before 01 May 2021.
DM/21/2228: 33 Hophurst Drive, Crawley Down. 1x Alder Tree: reduce overhanging branch by 2 meters, top by 3 meters and remove.
DM/21/2366: 1 Newlands Park, Copthorne. Single storey rear extension.
DM/21/2378: 25 Forest Close, Crawley Down. Front porch extension.