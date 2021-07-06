Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/2442: Upper Ridges, Burgess Hill Road, Ansty. Provision of utility/shower room in place of bathroom on the ground floor. Provision.

Planning

DM/21/2445: Upper Ridges, Burgess Hill Road, Ansty. Provision of utility/shower room in place of bathroom on the ground floor. Provision.

DM/21/2492: Stonecourt Manor, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. T1 and T4 Horse Chestnut - Fell. T2 Hornbeam - Fell. T3 Lime - Fell. T5 and T6.

Ardingly

DM/21/2346: 1 Viewlands, College Road. First floor rear extension.

DM/21/2433: Fulling Mill Farm Stud, Selsfield Road. American Barn with 6 internal stables, wash area, feed and tack rooms together with.

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/1006: Telecommunications Mast At Grid Reference 541022 137185, Lewes Road. The installation of a telecommunications base station comprising a 23m slim.

Balcombe

DM/21/2458: 14 Foxwells. Two story front extension and single storey rear extension, replace existing roof with.

DM/21/2477: Limans, Stockcroft Road. 1xConifer fell to ground and grind out root.

Bolney

DM/21/2431: Horsmanshoad Farm, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Single storey and two storey rear extensions with internal alterations, garage.

DM/21/2434: Horsmanshoad Farm, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Single storey and two storey rear extensions with internal alterations, garage.

DM/21/2441: Land East Of Horsmanshoad Farm, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Construction of a detached storage and workshop building with first floor storage.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/1861: 22 Larkspur Drive. Proposed garage conversion to create an outside office space.

DM/21/1994: 16 Slimbridge Road. Consent is sought for a two-storey side extension and single storey front and rear.

DM/21/2133: 19 Ryeland Road. Dropped kerb access onto birchwood grove road and Gating.

DM/21/2292: Capers, Portland Road. 3 x Oak - Fell.

DM/21/2321: 23 Janes Lane. Front porch, first floor extension and raising of the roof.

DM/21/2360: 41 Ravenswood Road. Loft conversion with rear and front dormers and change of front door position.

DM/21/2369: 151 Orchard Road. Demolish existing conservatory and replace with new single storey pitched roof.

DM/21/2385: The Lees, Keymer Road. To erect a new double garage on existing hardstanding.

DM/21/2415: 3 Hambrook. Single storey flank extension, single storey rear extension and garden room. New.

DM/21/2416: 41 The Wickets. T1 Twin stemmed Oak - Reduce eastern lateral spread towards house by approx.

DM/21/2447: 144 Junction Road. Proposed amendment to approved application DM/18/1660 to extend side extension.

Cuckfield

DM/21/2324: The Third Thistle, Whitemans Green. Ash Trees x2 - Fell due to ash Dieback, Dead Tree Trunk to be removed .

DM/21/2354: Bedlam Cottage, Broad Street. installation of a pair of wooden gates across driveway entrance.

East Grinstead

DM/21/1163: Little Alders, Hackenden Lane. Replacement 3 bedroom, single-storey dwelling on site of existing single storey.

DM/21/1847: 35 Greenhurst Drive. To move boundary fence to extend residential curtage. Fence to be 1.82m high.

DM/21/2127: 3 Faraday Avenue. Double story extension to side of property - either to be built on existing adjoined.

DM/21/2338: 16 Mason Close. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2376: 10 Overton Shaw. Loft Conversion with rear dormer and roof lights to front roof slope.

DM/21/2397: 50 Moat Road East. Single storey flat roofed and glazed extension.

DM/21/2429: Larkshill, Cranston Road. Oak tree in the rear of garden. Crown raise to 6 metres and remove epicormic.

DM/21/2437: Estcots Farmhouse, College Lane. H1 - Mature conifer trees forming a hedge on the right hand boundary - Fell.

DM/21/2446: Pumphouse Farm, Holtye Road. Infill extension between two outbuildings east of Pumphouse Farm.

DM/21/2449: Pumphouse Farm, Holtye Road. Infill extension between two outbuildings east of Pumphouse Farm.

DM/21/2463: 62 Stockwell Road. Internal reconfiguration of ground floor comprising relocated entrance door and.

Hassocks

DM/21/1704: Clayton Wickham Cottage, Belmont Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension to existing house.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/1868: 17 Rumbolds Lane. Single storey front wrap around side extension. (Revised plans received 28.06.2021).

DM/21/1881: 90 - 92 South Road. Change of use of ground floor from shop to restaurant. Extension at the rear of the.

DM/21/1918: 1 The Pines. Proposed two storey rear extension and single storey side extension. Amended.

DM/21/2076: Martlet Manor, Butlers Green Road. Addition of mechanical plant including air conditioning condensers to the central.

DM/21/2352: 46 Lucastes Avenue. Double storey and single story rear extensions including hip to gable enlargement.

DM/21/2384: Fun Bags Party Shop Ltd, 16 The Broadwayx. 1 No Internally illuminated fascia sign, 1 internally illuminated projecting sign and 1.

DM/21/2418: 1-3 Boltro Road. Change of use from Offices (with restrictive user condition no. 2 of 01/01638/COU) to.

DM/21/2481: 160 Western Road. Single rear storey extension, two storey side extension and part of rear. Attic.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/2483: The Barn, Balcombe Road. Conversion of first floor above garage into living accommodation.

DM/21/2487: The Barn, Balcombe Road. Conversion of first floor above garage into living accommodation.

DM/21/2489: Land North Of Chapman Way. T9 Beech - Fell. T10 Sweet Chestnut - Reduce height from 6m to 8m. T11, T12 and.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/2401: High Orchard, Station Road. Demolition of existing 2 storey rear extension, construction of new single storey.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/1118: East Lodge Farm, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of Class E(g) building to include a mix of office, research and development.

DM/21/2190: Bridgers Cottage, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Extension to the existing garden room to look the same as the existing.

DM/21/2367: Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of an existing barn, mobile home and other outbuildings. Construction of 3.

DM/21/2417: 16 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Magnolia (T1) - reduce crown by 1m.

DM/21/2459: 3 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Two storey rear extension with first floor Juliette balcony, single storey rear.

DM/21/2478: Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Fodder Storage Barn.

DM/21/2486: 21 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 - Bay - reduce below electricity cable height, approximately 3 metres and reduce.

DM/21/2490: Greensands, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. (G 1) Limes x 4 : 25% thin. (G 2) Robinia x 5 : selective thinning. (G 3) Sycamore x 4.

Lindfield

DM/21/2289: 9 Beckworth Lane. Widen driveway access to 7m with a dropped curb.

DM/21/2333: 20 Newton Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2419: 37 Compton Road. Crown reduction of two Acers by between 1 - 2m.

DM/21/2421: 37 Compton Road. Proposed single storey rear extension, attic conversion and new timber outbuilding.

DM/21/2444: Little Croft, 65 Sunte Avenue. Single storey rear extension with skylights and removal of side door.

DM/21/2465: The Pond House, Pondcroft Road. 1xPhotinia reduce by up to 1 meters all around.

DM/21/2485: 14 And 18 Old School Court. T1 and T2 Limes - Reduce by up to 2m back to pollard points.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/2410: 6 The Rise, Lindfield. Garage conversion with new window to front and high level slot window to side wall.

DM/21/2461: 22 William Allen Lane, Lindfield. Proposed side extension to existing attached garage.

Slaugham

DM/21/2394: Beaconsray, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Single storey rear extension with roof lantern. Incorporation and replacement of.

Turners Hill

DM/21/2136: Land At Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road. Proposed creation of 3 fishing lakes for leisure use.

Twineham

DM/21/2276: Land East Of Wineham Lane, Wineham. Battery energy storage facility and associated infrastructure, two agricultural style.

Worth

DM/21/2216: Dunsmoor, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Single storey front extension.

DM/21/2220: Brook, Copthorne Road, Copthorne. Lawful commencement of planning permission DM/17/3392 before 01 May 2021.

DM/21/2228: 33 Hophurst Drive, Crawley Down. 1x Alder Tree: reduce overhanging branch by 2 meters, top by 3 meters and remove.

DM/21/2366: 1 Newlands Park, Copthorne. Single storey rear extension.