Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/1878: Land At Sparks Farm Former Playing Field, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Install stoned up vehicle access from Cleavers Lane, with on site parking for 50 vehicles, to access and provide 3 football pitches of differing sizes to cater for Haywards Heath Town FC youth section. (Corrected application form and supporting information received 11 June).

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/2619: The Three Crowns, 10 Hammerwood Road. Proposed new signage to include:- Sign A - 1 x New set of chisel-faced 20mm Perspex Housename letters with 5mm black perspex shadow backs. New trough light to illuminate. Sign B - 1 x New double sided pictorial sign with new bracket and linolites. Sign C - 2 x New sets of signwritten housename and amenity detail painted direct to the building. New trough light to illuminate 1no. only. Sign D - 1 x Complete new double sided post pictorial sign with new fret cut 20mm perspex crown logo to top. New post and linolites. Sign E - 2 x New amenity boards to new pictorial post. Sign F - 2 x New lanterns. Sign G - 2 x NE WUP/down lights. Sign H - 6 x New LED floodlights.

Balcombe

DM/21/2588: Hillside, London Road Enlarging, shifting, addition of rear windows, and replacement of side door.

DM/21/2611: Wymondley, London Road. Ground floor extension to rear and side of existing detached house, with alterations to existing ground floor doors/windows to rear, associated landscape and drainage works. Amendments to existing approval DM/21/0712.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2627: Land At And Adjacent To The Former Sewage Treatment Works, Fairbridge Way. Application for approval of Reserved Matters pursuant to the Outline Planning Permission reference DM/19/1895 for the approval of the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale comprising 307 (Use Class C3) residential units, car and cycle parking, internal roads, a LEMP (400 sq.m) and associated boundary treatments.

DM/21/2638: 9 Oakroyd Close. Single storey extensions to the side and rear of the property.

Cuckfield

DM/21/2398: Crundens, South Street. Remove limb from broad leaf tree overhanging wall in rear garden of property.

DM/21/2594: Michaelmas Cottage, London Lane. Proposed loft conversion with side dormer.

DM/21/2607: Middle Cottage, South Street. Apple tree on South Street frontage - fell and clear away.

DM/21/2630: Chownesmead, Chownes Mead Lane. That by commencement of building works relating to the installation of a lift shaft, the Change of Use planning permissions DM/18/2193 & DM/18/2201 (both dated 29 August 2018) from a Residential Dwelling to a Hotel use, have been implemented - with all pre-commencement planning conditions previously cleared under references DM/19/2800 & DM/19/2794.

East Grinstead

DM/21/1659: Millennium House, London Road. Retrospective application for garage to the front of the property.

DM/21/1966: 22 Kipling Way. Re-submission of planning application DM/20/0764 for a single storey rear extension, two storey side extension and front porch enclosure to change approved materials. (Existing and proposed floorplans received 06.06.2021. Revised plans received 12.07.2021. Revised description agreed 15.07.2021).

DM/21/2440: 46 Coronation Road. Single storey front extension and window.

DM/21/2530: 1 And 2 Springfield Cottages, Lingfield Road. Proposed two storey rear extension and internal alterations to both 1 and 2 Springfield Cottages.

DM/21/2570: Highgrove Hall, Imberhorne Lane. Conversion and alterations to detached garage to provide ancillary tourist accommodation.

DM/21/2571: Wyncot, London Road. Proposed loft conversion with dormer to rear.

DM/21/2576: Worsted Farm, Worsted Lane. Variation of conditions 5 and 7 relating to planning reference DM/19/5013 to vary the approved Biodiversity Management plan and the approved planting plan and specification.

DM/21/2596: 98 Holtye Road. Demolition of existing attached garage and construction of single storey front and rear extensions. Associated internal alterations and adjustments to external patio area.

DM/21/2621: Land Parcel Between 2 And 3 The Stennings. T1 Conifers - Fell.

DM/21/2626: 65 Moat Road. Proposed erection of a single storey timber clad detached garden room/outbuilding.

Hassocks

DM/21/2148: The Paddock, London Road. Subdivision and remodelling of existing dwelling, and construction of a new dwelling.

DM/21/2572: Far Meadows, 97 Mackie Avenue. Erection of a single storey pitched/flat roof rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/2380: 16 Ashenground Close. 3 x Trees (unknown) to be trimmed back to boundary fence.

DM/21/2505: 43 Perrymount Road. Change of use from financial and professional services to indoor sport, recreation or fitness.

DM/21/2555: 1 Sussex Gardens. (T1) Oak tree - Reduce by 2.5m . (T2) Scots Pine - Reduce By 1.5m.

DM/21/2566: 320 - 326 Franklands Village. Creation of 7 additional residents parking spaces.

DM/21/2647: 41 Lucastes Avenue. T1 and T2 Conifer - fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/20/4692: Land South Of St Stephens Church, Hamsland. Proposed erection of 30 dwellings (30% affordable). There will be a mix of dwelling types including 1 bed apartments and 2, 3 and 4 bed houses. (Amended plans and additional submission received 27/4) (Further info and plans - Visibility and RSA 8/6, trees 9/6, drainage and FRA 18/6 and location plan 23/6).

DM/21/2612: Little Buckhurst, Wyatts Lane. Proposed 1.5 storey extension to side of property, existing garage and utility room to be converted to habitable accommodation, with new pitched roof over the existing garage to the west. Single and two storey extensions to front of existing detached house with associated drainage works, demolition of existing conservatory and entrance. New external terrace, landscaping, parking layout and front entrance.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2286: 8 Berrylands Farm, Sayers Common. Change of use from garage conversion to hairdressing business.

DM/21/2351: Greenways Church Fields, Hurstpierpoint. Prunus (Ornamental Cherry) Reduce overall crown by no more than 3 meters, back to previous cut points. Taxus baccata Reduce crown height by no more than 3 meters and crown width by no more than 2 meters.

DM/21/2581: Greensands, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of garage into ancillary accommodation and infill of existing garage door.

DM/21/2601: 1 Jobs Cottages, Jobs Lane, Sayers Common. Loft conversion.

DM/21/2602: 107 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. T3 Ash - Fell.

DM/21/2629: 65 The Grange, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed flat roof rear extension.

DM/21/2640: Land At Little Shepherds, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. 1) Realign stay wire on pole 632704. 2) Install new HV pole and 2 x stay wires on pole 616261 3) Remove poles 616262/63, overhead line and associated equipment.

Lindfield

DM/21/2590: Dormy, 8 Brook Lane. Retrospective application for a loft conversion/roof extension and single storey front porch extension.

DM/21/2618: 50 Meadow Drive. Part single storey and part two storey front extension, part conversion of existing garage into a snug, rear elevation window and door replacement.

DM/21/2631: Land Adjacent To 10,11 And 12 Summerhill Drive. T1 Horse Chestnut - remove epicormic growth, T2 Sycamore - crown thinning (max 5%) and removal of 2 overhanging branches encroaching on garage of Number 12, remove epicormic growth. T3 Horse Chestnut - remove overhanging branches near telephone wire, crown thinning (max.5%) and remove epicormic growth, T4 Sycamore - remove overhanging branches near telephone wire, crown thinning (max.5%) and remove epicormic growth , T5 Horse Chestnut - remove overhanging branches near telephone wire, crown thinning (max.5%) and epicormic growth removed. T6 Sycamore crown thinning (max.5%) and remove epicormic growth, T7 Horse Chestnut crown thinning (max.5%) and remove epicormic growth. Remove one large branch overhanging garden.

DM/21/2643: 3 Ivy Cottages, Pondcroft Road. T1 Hawthorn - remove 1 limb and reduce crown by 50%. T2 Hazel - reduce back to the hedge line.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/0965: Old Cudwells Barn, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Replace existing conservatory, new dormer windows and roof lights. Description amended 14.07.2021 to include removal of a chimney, replacement windows and doors and installation of secondary glazing.

DM/21/1249: Old Cudwells Barn, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Replace existing conservatory, new dormer windows and roof lights. Description amended 14.07.2021 to include removal of a chimney, replacement windows and doors and installation of secondary glazing.

Twineham

DM/21/2276: Land East Of Wineham Lane, Wineham. Battery energy storage facility and associated infrastructure. (Description amended 15/07/2021).

DM/21/2586: Mercers Cottage, Bob Lane. Proposed installation of a free standing greenhouse.

West Hoathly

DM/21/2533: 2 Horncastle Cottages, Plawhatch Lane, Sharpthorne. Installation of an LG Therma V9k (R32) Air Source Heat Pump on the external wall of the utility room at the rear of the property in the garden.

DM/21/2567: Chiddinglye Farm, Selsfield Road. Erections of 10 glamping pods. Associated landscaping with parking and a path connecting to parking area on existing hard standing. Revised proposal to planning approval ref. DM/20/4221.

DM/21/2587: Lower Barn, North Lane. Various proposed works as described in Tree Schedule within planning application form.

Worth

DM/21/2538: 10 Beech Gardens, Crawley Down. Erection of conservatory.

DM/21/2599: 7 Forest Close, Crawley Down. Single storey rear extension.