Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/2377: Land South Of Rocky Lane, Haywards Heath West Sussex. New barn for storage purposes.

DM/21/2735: Old Mill Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Single storey side extension and First floor extension with internal alterations.

DM/21/2761: 3 Slough Green Cottages, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Single storey side/front extension, conversion of existing timber outbuilding to form home office and family garden room.

DM/21/2773: Barkers Garage, Lower Yard, Sparks Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed erection of a steel framed, metal clad building with front and half of each gable overclad with Marley Eternit Cedral weatherboard fixed horizontally. The building will be divided into 2 units. All external hardstanding and parking areas will be concrete block paved.

Ardingly

DM/21/2691: 8 Oaklands. Proposed pitched roof single storey side extension. New enlarged window to rear.

DM/21/2694: 8 Oaklands. Proposed loft conversion with dormer window to rear and Velux rooflight window to front.

Bolney

DM/21/2745: Torpen, Chapel Road. Proposed erection of fence within/on existing boundary to match existing.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2515: 4 Pyecombe Close. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2516: Sterling Financial Services Ltd, 18 Station Road. Change of use from offices to residential on 1st and 2nd floor, with internal alterations and double-storey rear extension.

DM/21/2712: 1 Brookway. Erection of 5ft high wooden fence at front of property and remove shrubbery.

DM/21/2722: 6 Badgers Walk. Removal of conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2758: 1 The Oaks. 3x Oak to reduce lateral branches of crown by 2-3 meters, thinning of Crown up to 25% and Lift lower branches of crown by 1-2 meters.

DM/21/2759: 11 St Johns Avenue. Single Storey rear extension.

DM/21/2771: 4 Lowlands Road. Single storey rear and side extension.

DM/21/2777: 8 The Gattons. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2783: The RHU Hairdressing, 115 Lower Church Road. External alterations of applying a painted render finish to the consented proposals of DM/21/0670.

DM/21/2808: The Stackyard, Malthouse Lane. T9, T10, T11, T12, T13, T14 and T15 remove new growth since last pruning.

Cuckfield

DM/21/2756: Ormecote, Broad Street. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/21/2785: Riseholme, Tylers Green. Variation of condition no. 1 of planning permission DM/19/4961 to replace approved plans 2143(21)002B with 2143(21)002C and 2143(31)002B with 2143(31)002C allow alterations in design of Plot 2.

East Grinstead

DM/21/2446: Pumphouse Farm, Holtye Road. New roof covering to part of the existing southern outbuilding (former milking barn) to the east of Pumphouse Farm as part of an application to Wealden District Council for an infill extension and roof extensions to two existing outbuildings for use as a domestic timber workshop, storage and log store. (Revised description 30.07.2021).

DM/21/2747: The Meridian Hall, East Court, College Lane. T72 Sycamore - fell. T75 Wild Service Tree - Remove co-dominant branch (weaker of the two main leading branches) at 3m to NE.

DM/21/2770: 49 Morton Road. Replace existing fence with one on boundary line.

Hassocks

DM/21/2716: 18 Keymer Road. Change of use of 18 Keymer Road (Use Class E) to a beauty and tanning salon (Sui Generis).

DM/21/2764: 3 Highlands Close. Single storey pitched/flat roof side/rear extension.

DM/21/2787: 60 Dale Avenue. Extension and conversion of existing house to provide accommodation to the rear and in the roofspace.

DM/21/2804: 4 Ewart Close. T1 - Holm Oak - Reduce crown by 1.5m.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/2504: 60 Lewes Road. Two-storey rear extension, single-storey side extension and associated internal alterations. Conversion of existing detached garage with roof extension into habitable space (ancillary accommodation to main dwelling).

DM/21/2546: 84 Middle Village. Replace two windows and French Doors from white wood to white PVCU to match existing windows and doors design.

DM/21/2551: 39 Mill Green Road. Retrospective application for a pagoda to the rear.

DM/21/2730: Central House, 25 - 27 Perrymount Road. Prior approval for change of use from Office(B1) to 48 flats(C3) (44no. 1 bedroom and 4no. 2 bedroom),.

DM/21/2738: 21 Barnmead. Ground floor single storey extension.

DM/21/2813: Culzean, Franklands Village. Silver Birch - remove a maximum of 4m from the height and up to 2m reduction from any of the remaining canopy if necessary, and lower branches overhanging outside our garden.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2246: Nos 1-65 The Grange, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of Condition 22, relating to planning reference 04/02331/FUL to allow residents to make small scale additions to their properties without seeking planning permission.

DM/21/2765: 5 Hurst Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Oak - reduce the four lower branches by 2m.

DM/21/2793: 6 Ribbetts Cottages, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. 2x Holly (T1, T2) to reduce by 0.5m away from telephone lines 1x Hawthorn (T3) to Pollard at approximately 1 meter.

DM/21/2794: Little Pakyns Cottage, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sycamore (T1) - Reduce crown by 2m.

DM/21/2805: Campions, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Magnolia - Reduce crown by 1m.

Lindfield

DM/21/2743: Wellesley, 81 Sunte Avenue. Removal of existing conservatory and construction of infill single storey extension.

DM/21/2781: Nettlebed, 18 Summerhill Grange. Pollard Lime, by 5m, dismantle and remove Oak.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/2750: 3 Hillcrest Close, Scaynes Hill. Proposed single storey side extension and alterations.

Slaugham

DM/21/2580: Land South West Of Handcross Primary School, London Road, Handcross. Retrospective planning application for minor material alterations to planning permission DM/18/0897 in relation to the re-siting further east (up to a maximum of 1.5m) of Flat Block 3 containing Plots 60-71 and the similar re-siting of Units 79-80 and associated minor alterations to the positioning of the adjoining bin store and car parking layout. The application relates in total to 14 units.

DM/21/2660: Land East Of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Proposed signage to include- 1 x oak legs and black board marketing suite sign, 4 x oak legs and black board visitor parking signs and 2 x flags.

DM/21/2762: Boundarys Edge, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Demolition of conservatory, internal alterations, gable to hip extension of the Ground floor on the East and West, gable to hip extension of the First floor on the West.

Turners Hill

DM/21/2724: M N H Recycling Ltd, Units 22 And 34 To 37, Rowfant Business Centre, Wallage Lane. Change of use from Sui Generis to E(g) at units 36,37 and part of 22.

DM/21/2755: 26 Kingfisher Lane. T1 Yew tree - Crown reduce height and lateral spreads by 2-3m. T2 Norway maple - Reduce/pollard down in height from 8m down to previous pruning points at 2m.

West Hoathly

DM/21/2760: 13 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Retrospective erection of a timber garden room.

Worth

DM/21/2616: 12 Old Station Close And 6 Station Road, Crawley Down. Change of use to bar/restaurant (sui generis), retention of decked seating area and surround on forecourt of No. 6 Station Road, retention of canopies over decked area and along the Old Station Close elevation, shopfront alterations to No. 6 Station Road including bi-fold doors, alterations to air extraction ducting and amendment to opening hours to 07.30am to 10.30pm with last orders at 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays) and 07.30am to 11.30pm with last orders at 11pm (Fridays, Saturdays and Bank Holidays).

DM/21/2668: 28 Haven Gardens, Crawley Down. Single storey extension to existing single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2714: Four House, Copthorne Common. The change of use from part residential/part business offices (Class E) to a single dwelling house (Class C3).