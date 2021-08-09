Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/2796: The Forge, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. Formation of amended track.

DM/21/2828: Legh Manor, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Installation of open-air in-ground pool and associated works in existing gym outbuilding.

DM/21/2832: Jarretts Farm, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Proposed extensions and alterations in the form of part single part two storey rear, sides and front extensions with rooms in roof and dormers to front and rear. Demolition of existing conservatory and chimneys. Addition of a first floor balcony to rear.

Ardingly

DM/21/2810: Land At Car Parking Area, Ardingly College, College Road. Variation of condition No: 13 of planning permission DM/19/5212 to enable the substitution of plans. Substitute approved Landscaping Plan HBA-05 RevB for the updated Landscaping Plan HBA-05 Rev F. Substitute approved General Arrangement Plan Ref. 10208/205 with Proposed External Works Plan Ref. 100359/100/C1.

Ashurst Wood

DM/20/3297: The Forge, Wall Hill Road. Demolition of workshop and erection of 2 dwellings, provision of parking and hard/soft landscaping. (Amended plans received 04/08/2021).

Bolney

DM/21/2809: Bachelors Field Recreation Ground, The Street. Tarmac surface pump track (bike track) to sit along side existing recreation facilities on Batchelors Field Recreation Ground. Maximum height 1m, other mounds of various heights to enable user to roll from one to the next.

DM/21/2848: Kings Hill, Spronketts Lane. Change of use of land and the erection of a new building to accommodate Penfolds Saddlery.

DM/21/2860: Overhill, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed outdoor sand school (manege) for turnout and exercise of horses and ponies.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2199: 2 Beechwoods. Retrospective permission sought for Outdoor Gazebo.

DM/21/2614: 5 Gerald Close. Summerhouse in the corner of rear garden.

DM/21/2748: 2 Grovelands Close. Remove the existing garden room & erect a single storey rear extension. New pitched roofs over existing flat roofs to the front elevation. New first windows to the east & west elevations with obscured glass. Existing windows to the east elevation combined to form 1 glazed with obscure glass. Existing New tarmac drive.

DM/21/2795: 24 Oak Hall Park. Demolition of existing side extension to no 24 oak Hall park and construction of new 2 bedroom detached dwelling with access driveway.

DM/21/2798: St Johns Park, Park Road. Mature Oak (Quercus robur- REF -ID 00RJ ) - Crown Reduction By 2.5m.

DM/21/2830: 10 Mansion Close. (T1) Lime tree - Remove spur back to main trunk and thin remaining crown by 20%.

DM/21/2839: 16 The Ridings. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2850: Freshfields, Keymer Road. Works to trees (see description on application).

Cuckfield

DM/21/2851: Holly Oaks, Courtmead Road. Demolition of west facing wall at first floor level. Single storey side extension at first floor level, single storey rear extension at ground level and change of use of existing garages into a ground floor bedroom and wet room.

DM/21/2888: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. Cherry Tree (T1) - Fell .

East Grinstead

DM/21/2029: 17 Lynton Park Avenue. 1xTwo-storey and 1xSingle storey side extensions and a loft conversion to existing detached house. Amended plans received 29.06.2021 showing reduction in size of dormer windows to rear roof slope. Description amended 04.08.2021 to include proposed increase in height of roof. Additional plans and street elevations received 04.08.2021 to show proposal in relation to adjoining properties.

DM/21/2698: 4 Spruce Place. Ash tree on rear boundary (protected by TPO) - reduce central stem by 3-4m. Holly hedge (protected by planning condition) reduce in line with neighbouring conifer hedge, approx 6m and maintain in perpetuity.

DM/21/2769: Tower Car Sales, Tower Close. Retrospective application for the temporary change of use from an unused car sales site for use as a hand car wash facility.

DM/21/2799: War Memorial Playing Fields, East Court, College Lane. Black Poplar (Populus nigra) - Crown Reduction by 5 metres.

DM/21/2842: 82 Garden Wood Road. Single storey front extension.

DM/21/2868: 9 Linden Avenue. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5.27m, to a maximum height of 3.95m and the height of the eaves to 2.35m.

Hassocks

DM/21/2472: 41 Chancellors Park. Double story extension and garage conversion.

DM/21/2788: 109 Dale Avenue. Removal of existing sub-standard conservatory and construction of replacement single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2880: 36 Keymer Road. Non Material Amendment to planning application DM/19/0279 - Alterations to north facing shop front. Additional door access.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/2519: 41 Lewes Road. 1x Conifer lift crown by 2 meters and remove deadwood 1x Birch to remove.

DM/21/2585: 6 Woodstock Place. Proposed Loft Conversion.

DM/21/2792: 2 Wivelsfield Road. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.20m, to a maximum height of 3.30m and the height of the eaves to 2.90m.

DM/21/2814: Sainsbury’s, Bannister Way. Installation of new loading door and fire escape within service yard.

DM/21/2834: 111 Bentswood Road. Two storey side extension and single storey rear link extension to existing outbuilding. New double door to existing outbuilding.

DM/21/2885: Gamblemead, Fox Hill. Discharge of planning condition no. 5 (re-submission) of planning application DM/17/0331.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/2670: Rixons, Lewes Road. Crown lift tree to top of Dove Cottage roof height.

DM/21/2757: Hurstwood Farm House, Broadhurst Manor Road. Installation of a new oil fired boiler and flue.

DM/21/2772: Hurstwood Farm House, Broadhurst Manor Road. Installation of a new oil fired boiler and flue.

DM/21/2852: 1 Church Cottages, Church Lane. 3xTrees (Prunus Domestica, Prunus Avium and Cupressus leylandii) Fell to ground level.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2786: 3 Park Close, Hurstpierpoint. Non Material Amendment sough in relation to Planning permission DM/21/1226 - to allow reduction of the width of 1 No. first floor window to the front elevation and reduce the width of 1No. ground floor window to the rear elevation.

DM/21/2794: Little Pakyns Cottage, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sycamore (T1) - Reduce crown by 2m.

DM/21/2818: Langton Grange, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Inclusion of an Air Source Heat Pump unit and new pergola with timber decking below.

DM/21/2836: Aymers, London Road, Sayers Common. 1x Oak Cut back lower branches by 3-4 meters.

DM/21/2859: 157 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey glazed lean-to extension to the rear with related internal alterations and conversion of (for residential use) and alterations to existing outbuilding with the installation of two new rooflights.

DM/21/2862: 157 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey glazed lean-to extension to the rear with related internal alterations and conversion of (for residential use) and alterations to existing outbuilding with the installation of two new rooflights.

DM/21/2866: 74 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Leyland cypress (T1) - reduce height by 2m, trim sides.

Lindfield

DM/21/2800: Lindfield Common, Lewes Road. London Plane (Platanus hispanica - Unique ID 07AM) - Crown Lift to a height of 2.5m.

Slaugham

DM/21/2827: 22A Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Proposed two storey extension with dormer window to first floor side elevation.

DM/21/2835: Hill Lodge, Staplefield Road, Handcross. T2 Ash - pollard back to the previous cut points.

DM/21/2837: Chodds Farmhouse, High Street, Handcross. T1 Row of 9 Lime Trees - pollard back to the previous cut points.

Turners Hill

DM/21/2824: Front Boundary Of 17 Kingfisher Lane, Turners Hill. Group of 3x Oak trees on front boundary of property. Request consent to fell to ground level.

Twineham

DM/21/2864: Trumps, Sunny Acres, London Road, Hickstead. Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) of DM/20/3952 in order to enable amendment of a change from glass conservatory style roof to plain concrete tiled roof with Velux roof windows over dining Area.

West Hoathly

DM/21/2749: The Red House, North Lane. Removal and replacement of 12 windows in the front and end elevation with double glazed sealed units.

DM/21/2789: The White House, Vowels Lane. Variation of condition nos. 2 and 3 of planning permission DM/19/1221 - to allow for amendments to the approved elevations and materials.

Worth