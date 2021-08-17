Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Albourne

DM/21/2843: 9 Leyfield Albourne Hassocks West Sussex. Replace conservatory with a single storey extension.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/2849: Three Acres, 2 Mount Noddy, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. First floor extension over existing to provide two additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

DM/21/2913: Stanbridge Industrial Park, Staplefield Lane, Staplefield. Change of use of two corrugated iron clad agricultural buildings into a flexible commercial use initially for B8 storage.

Ardingly

DM/21/2829: 1 Ashley Cottages, 54 High Street. T1 (tall Lime or Willow) - reduce crown by 3m and ring the ivy.

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/2711: Home Meadow, Cansiron Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension and replacement doors and fenestration to Kitchen/Dining room.

Balcombe

DM/21/2300: Wynstay Cottage, Stockcroft Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of 2 storey rear extension along with conversion of existing garage to ancillary accommodation (Revised plans showing updated red line boundary received 16.07.2021) (Revised plans showing updated red line boundary received 20.07.2021).

Bolney

DM/21/2909: Willow Cottage, Wineham Lane. Single storey rear extensions to existing annex.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2033: Barbary House, 13 Icarus Avenue. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room, bricking up with a window. Front door will also be moved to accommodate the conversion.

DM/21/2413: Paddocks Cottage, Keymer Road. Erection of 50% of approved dwelling 12/02036/FUL with minor amendments to plan, fenestration and roof profile.

DM/21/2493: 8 Welbeck Close. Single storey front and rear extension.

DM/21/2856: Trees West Of 1 Wintons Close. T1 and T2 Oak Trees - Thin crown by 20% and lift crown by 4.75m from ground level.

DM/21/2869: 41 Chanctonbury Road. Single storey rear extension of 3m depth.

DM/21/2881: Scottish And Southern, 5 York Road. Complete removal of Trees (ASH): T2, T3, T4 & TG1.

DM/21/2896: 89 Janes Lane. Proposed two storey side extension and new porch to replace existing porch.

DM/21/2924: 65 Larkspur Drive. Proposed two storey north west side extension.

DM/21/2935: 11 Franklands Way. Hawthorne Trees X2 - Reduce height by 1.5meters.

DM/21/2942: 8 Rastrick Close. Demolition of garage and proposed double storey side extension with single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/21/2303: Oakmead, Broad Street. Demolition of existing garage and shed. Construction of new garage, gym and WC linked to main house.

East Grinstead

DM/20/4167: Lingfield Lodge, London Road. Variation to condition 8 of planning application DM/17/1521 to allow for the replacement of approved roof plan elevations with revised drawings, indicating a change in the dormers to the north west wing (dormers to be reduced from 5 to 3). Revised drawings also include required locations of Commercial kitchen ventilation ducts and boilers flues which were not included in the original application Plans to be replaced - 15030 PA 202 B, 15030 PA 201 F, 15030 PA 200 F and 15030 PC 104. Proposed drawings - 15030 PC 206 P4, 15030 PC 207 P4 and JR004996 MDR RL DR A 20 004 P1 (Amended Description) (Noise impact assessment and odour assessment received 20/7).

DM/21/2029: 17 Lynton Park Avenue. 1xTwo-storey and 1xSingle storey side extensions and a loft conversion to existing detached house. Amended plans received 29.06.2021 showing reduction in size of dormer windows to rear roof slope. Description amended 04.08.2021 to include proposed increase in height of roof. Additional plans and street elevations received 04.08.2021 to show proposal in relation to adjoining properties.

DM/21/2897: Land Adj Woodbury Avenue. 1x Oak Reduce back by 1 meter.

DM/21/2898: 15 Bluebell Close. Proposed first floor side extension and internal alterations.

DM/21/2901: 27 The Weald. Single storey rear and front extension.

DM/21/2912: Larkshill, Cranston Road. Oak (T1) to reduce Eastern side branches by 2-3m and to thin by up to 20%.

DM/21/2914: Silverwood, 5 Burston Gardens. Single storey rear garden room.

DM/21/2922: 55 Elizabeth Crescent. Demolition of garage. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/21/2930: Ship Inn, Ship Street. Removal of existing signage and replacement with branded signage to match that of other branded managed pubs. New applied lettering, swing signs, entrance plaques.

Hassocks

DM/21/2720: 18 Keymer Road. Light grey aluminium tray to replace existing blue sign tray (front and side elevation), a 400mm x 350mm diameter double sided projecting sign and a 350mm high, brushed gold logo on stand off fixings on main elevation. (Amended description 10/08/2021).

DM/21/2841: Land North Of Clayton Mills. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, layout, landscape and scale), for 500 dwellings, (Class C3), with associated infrastructure, open space and landscaping, pursuant to outline planning permission DM/18/4979.

DM/21/2875: 46 London Road. Single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/1830: 48 Wickham Way. Proposed two storey rear extension to replace existing extension.

DM/21/2305: Beaumont House, Frankton Avenue. Convert integrated garage into a kitchen, associated internal alterations and replacement of window in rear of property with bi-fold doorset.

DM/21/2723: Chester House, Harlands Road. Erection of 2 storey roof extension to provide 14 flats.

DM/21/2857: 12 Summerhill Close. Demolition of existing detached single garage. Construction two storey part side and part rear extension in conjunction with single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2884: 19 Bennetts Rise. 1x Oak tree - to pollard at approx. 15 meters.

DM/21/2894: 27 Oathall Road. Proposed loft conversion with gable ends and rear dormer.

DM/21/2900: 16 Ashenground Close. T14 Yew - crown lift by 5 metres from ground level of No 15 Ashenground Close. Cut back branches by 1-1.5 metres.

DM/21/2921: Land Parcel Opposite 42 St Francis Close. T1 Ash - Crown reduce by 2-2.5m to suitable growth points, crown thin 20%, crown lift to 5m over highway and 3.5m over adjacent grass area and neighbouring property, remove all major deadwood and remove basal epicormic growth.

DM/21/2939: 15 Chandlers Field Drive. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2908: Down House, 77 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Remove single glazed wooden painted window sashes in 4 ground floor windows and replace with identical wooden painted sashes but double glazed.

Lindfield

DM/21/2807: 72 Brookway. Loft Conversion.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/2895: Hooklands Farm, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Demolition of storage and distribution unit under Class E and erection of new industrial unit under same use classes order.

Slaugham

DM/21/2580: Land South West Of Handcross Primary School, London Road, Handcross. Retrospective planning application for minor material alterations to planning permission DM/18/0897 in relation to the re-siting further east (up to a maximum of 1.5m) of Flat Block 3 containing Plots 60-71 and the similar re-siting of Units 79-80 and associated minor alterations to the positioning of the adjoining bin store and car parking layout. The application relates in total to 14 units.

DM/21/2879: Brantridge Hall, High Beeches Lane, Handcross. Formation of an agricultural track.

Turners Hill

DM/21/2928: Shamrock Cottage, North Street. Portugal Laurel - Feel all five and replace with new hedge.

West Hoathly

DM/21/2728: 42 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Utility Room Side Extension.

DM/21/2733: Cobwebbs, North Lane. Revised fenestration to existing 20th century single storey rear addition.

DM/21/2905: Stablehurst, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Single storey rear kitchen extension and alterations to rear elevation.

Worth

DM/21/2399: 3 Sandy Close, Crawley Down. Replace conservatory roof and addition of roof light.