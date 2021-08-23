Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/2919: The Old Dairy, Great Thorndean Barn, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/17/1837 to allow amendments to the list of approved drawings to allow for alterations to fenestration.

DM/21/2994: 15 Thorndean Drive, Warninglid. Single storey rear extension (projecting 3.00 metres) to replace existing.

DM/21/3020: Oakfield House, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Variation of condition 2 of planning permission DM/21/0196 (DM/20/3978) to replace approved plans to allow alterations in design to the external appearance and internal circulation of the approved dwelling.

Ardingly

DM/21/2694: 8 Oaklands. Proposed loft conversion with dormer window to rear and Velux rooflight window to front.

Balcombe

DM/21/2719: 12 Bramble Mead. Loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/21/2889: Deer Wood Cottage, 26 London Road. Single storey side and single storey rear extension with small two storey bathroom extension.

DM/21/2966: Orchards, Mill Lane. Proposed removal of condition number 3 relating to planning application DM/20/3708 (no external materials shall be used other than those specified on the approved plans), in order to install UPVC windows instead of the approved timber casement windows.

Bolney

DM/21/1645: Oakhaven, Broxmead Lane. Use of an existing mobile home as an independent dwelling house.

DM/21/2688: Stonerocks Farm Cross Colwood Lane Bolney Haywards Heath. Proposed siting of three luxury glamping pods together with associated landscaping and car parking.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2321: 23 Janes Lane. Proposed single and two storey rear extension, front porch extension, raising of the roof, roof reconfiguration and first floor extension. (Amended plans and description received 12.08.2021).

DM/21/2865: Acorn House, Keymer Road. Erection of a two storey rear extension, a two story side extension and change of the shared garage roof from a pitched roof to a flat roof at Charmouth Oaks, Keymer Road.

DM/21/2920: 89 Janes Lane. Removal of existing detached single garage. Proposed new detached timber framed and timber clad double garage, with home office/gym above. Proposed reconfigured driveway with new permeable block paving.

DM/21/2929: 1 Oakwood Close. Single storey front and side extension with roof lights, and internal alterations with 2 extra bathrooms on first floor.

DM/21/2948: 1 Cromwell Mews. Side extension with pitched roof.

DM/21/3017: 9 Icarus Avenue. Proposed garage conversion into home office.

DM/21/3025: 92 Ferndale Road. Erection of new single storey side extension. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of new single storey rear extension. New pitched roof over existing garage and family room, and flat roof open porch to front entrance. Insertion of new bifold doors to rear elevation.

Cuckfield

DM/21/2812: Courtmead House, Courtmead Road. Replacement of existing garage, car port and kitchen. Addition of rear extension.

DM/21/2958: The Limes, Courtmead Road. Proposed two storey rear extension, loft conversion with front and rear dormer windows and replacement doors/windows.

DM/21/3028: Land Between Copyhold Rise And Fair Close, Copyhold Lane. Variation of condition 2 of planning permission AP/20/0035 (DM/19/4559) to replace approved plans.

DM/21/3036: Mytten Cottage, Mytten Twitten. 2x Ash Tree reduce to approximately 12 feet.

DM/21/3037: 32 Mytten Close. T1 Oak - Reduce canopy by up to 2 metres and thin canopy by approximately 20%.

East Grinstead

DM/21/1780: 9 Morton Road. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of two detached dwellings, and three pairs of semi-detached dwellings with car parking, modifications to the existing access and provision of soft landscaping. (Amended description and Plans 18.08.2021).

DM/21/2164: Coppice Farm, Holtye Road. Conversion of barn to a 4no. bedroom residential dwelling and associated works. Amended plans received 18/8/2021 revising design and detailing residential curtilage.

DM/21/2790: 59 Heathcote Drive. Retention of air conditioning and chiller units.

DM/21/2938: 15 Mcindoe Road. Porch extension to front elevation.

DM/21/2952: 85 Garden Wood Road. Removal of Condition no. 3 of planning permission 06/02186/FUL which reads ‘The accommodation hereby permitted shall be occupied solely for purposes incidental to the occupation and enjoyment of no. 85 Garden Wood Road as a dwelling and shall not be used as a separate unit of accommodation’.

DM/21/2973: 11 Lingfield Road. Single storey side extension with rooflights, enlarged dormers and proposed change to external materials.

DM/21/2983: East Grinstead House, Wood Street. Non illuminated residential building name signage.

DM/21/2990: 6 Maypole Road. Single story rear extension.

DM/21/3015: 4 Glendyne Close. Birch T1 - Reduce height by approx. 3m to pruning points leaving a height of 7m.

DM/21/3016: Greenham, Highfield Road. Two storey extension to front elevation.

Hassocks

DM/21/2967: 82 Friars Oak Road. T1 Ash - Crown lift by approximately 5 meters,. Remove 3 lower limbs.

DM/21/2982: 15 The Spinney. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/1754: 37 Gander Hill. Erection of two bay garage/office -amended Block plan received 16.08.2021.

DM/21/1775: 5 Frankton Avenue. Retrospective permission for an approx 2 metre fence along the perimeter of the property .

DM/21/1939: 27 Sandy Vale. Two storey side extension. (Revised plans received 17.08.2021).

DM/21/2418: 1-3 Boltro Road. Change of use from offices to Use Class E, excluding uses E(b) (sale of food and drink for consumption (mostly) on the premises), E(d) (Indoor sport, recreation or fitness), E(e) (medical or health services), E(f) (Creche, day nursery or health services) E(g)(ii) (research and development) and E(g)(iii) (industrial processes). AMENDED DESCRIPTION RECEIVED 18/8/2021.

DM/21/2652: 104 Barnmead. Remove existing garage and erect a two storey side extension with associated alterations.

DM/21/2947: 39 Balcombe Road. Conversion of existing loft space to form office Area with en-suite and storage through the installation of new first to second floor stair and rooflights (including Cabrio Balcony Style) to rear elevation. Revised fenestration at ground floor.

DM/21/2960: 14 The Droveway. 1x Oak to Fell close to ground level.

DM/21/2970: 55 Queens Road. Single storey rear extension with internal and external alterations.

DM/21/2991: Keiley, 2A Turners Mill Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2993: Land At Penland Farm, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. Retrospective minor adjustments to play area and landscaping.

DM/21/3001: 38 Fairford Close. First floor extension and internal alterations.

DM/21/3014: 62 Sydney Road. Installation of new ‘saw-tooth’ roof to existing conservatory.

DM/21/3029: Hayworthe Villa, 2 Market Place. Yew Tree - Crown lift by 3 meters.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2517: St Lukes Roman Catholic Church, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed change of use of place of worship to 3no. 2 bed flats, including 2 dormers, hip to gable and an extended porch.

DM/21/2962: 18 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey extension to the rear and roof conversion to existing detached property, together with new entrance gates.

DM/21/2985: 2 Oaklands Park, High Hatch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed construction of a two storey side and front extension with accommodation in roof space and proposed link between existing house and extension.

DM/21/2998: Spenny Thorne, 13 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey side/rear extension, new side windows and internal alterations.

DM/21/3003: The Haven, Church Fields, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Pine - reduce the height by 6m and T2 Turkey Oak - reduce crown by 2m.

DM/21/3013: 3 Marchants Road, Hurstpierpoint. First floor rear extension over existing ground floor extension and addition of Velux window on first floor bathroom.

Lindfield

DM/21/2904: Guildwood, 3 Little Black Hill. 1x Horse Chestnut to reduce by 6 meters in height and 3 meters in spread.

DM/21/2945: 1 Kempe Road. Loft conversion including dormer.

DM/21/2969: Meadway, Lewes Road. Ground floor extension with rooflights and garden sitting area with landscaping.

DM/21/2980: The Garden Cottage, Old Place, High Street. Fir tree - Fell.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/2979: 8 Awbrook Close, Scaynes Hill. Proposed Loft Conversion comprising hip-to-gable roof extension, rear dormer and roof windows.

Slaugham

DM/21/2669: 45 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/2974: 1 And 2 Portwood Cottages, The Street, Warninglid. Repair and refurbishment works, removal of timber frame lean to, alterations to existing side porch roof, replacement garden store building.

DM/21/2975: 1 And 2 Portwood Cottages, The Street, Warninglid. Repair and refurbishment works, removal of timber frame lean to, alterations to existing side porch roof, replacement garden store building.

DM/21/2977: The Farm House, Freechase, The Street, Warninglid. Retrospective application for the construction of a plant room for ground source heat pump system.

Turners Hill

DM/21/2940: The Main Building, Worth School, Worth Abbey, Paddockhurst Road. Installation of External Kitchen Ventilation and infill of chimney on associated remedial works.

West Hoathly

DM/21/2905: Stablehurst, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Single storey rear kitchen extension and alterations to rear elevation. (Updated location plan received 19.08.2021).

DM/21/3019: 49 Marlpit Road, Sharpthorne. Additional dormer to garage conversion.

Worth