Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/3008: Dutton Homestall Cottage, Shovelstrode Lane, East Grinstead. Timber orangery.

Planning

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2133: 19 Ryeland Road. Dropped kerb access onto Birchwood Grove Road and gating (Further information and updated proposed plan received 23.08.2021 and 25.08.2021).

DM/21/2853: 27 Noel Rise. A one bedroom garden annex, ancillary accommodation to the main dwelling.

DM/21/3033: 41 Ravenswood Road. Rear dormer to bungalow.

DM/21/3052: Land Adj. To Capers Portland Road. Proposed single storey, 3 bedroom Eco house.

DM/21/3067: Former Royal British Legion Hall, 30 Cyprus Road. Variation to conditions 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and informative 5 relating to planning application DM/19/3138.

DM/21/3070: 2 Woodwards Close. Single storey rear extension to kitchen and garage.

DM/21/3082: Sakkara, 5 Shelley Wood. T1 Oak - Reduce lowest limb growing towards the property by 2m. T2 Oak - Crown lift to 4m. T3 Oak - Crown lift to 4m. T4 Oak - Fell to ground level.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/1878: Land At Sparks Farm Former Playing Field. Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Install stoned up vehicle access from Cleavers Lane, with on site parking for 50 vehicles, to access and provide 3 football pitches of differing sizes to cater for Haywards Heath Town FC youth section. (Corrected application form and supporting information received 11 June).

DM/21/2913: Stanbridge Industrial Park, Staplefield Lane, Staplefield. Change of use of two corrugated iron clad agricultural buildings into a flexible commercial use initially for B8 storage.

DM/21/2919: The Old Dairy, Great Thorndean Barn, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/17/1837 to allow amendments to the list of approved drawings to allow for alterations to fenestration.

DM/21/3057: Footpath Between The Holt And Kilnwood Avenue Haywards Heath. Retrospective Application for works to a footpath to allow it to also function as an Emergency Access Road.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3037: 32 Mytten Close. T1 Oak - Reduce canopy by up to 2 metres and thin canopy by approximately 20%.

East Grinstead

DM/21/2831: Broadoak Cottage, 3 Manor Road. Extension of first floor dormer, erection of new porch and extension of drive.

DM/21/3030: Land Parcel Known As St Margarets Loop, Maypole Road. T855 Sycamore- Fell to as close to ground level and leave arisings in neat pile on top side of bank to SE of trunk. T846 Ash -Fell close to as close to ground level.

DM/21/3038: Royal Mail East Grinstead Delivery Office, 76 London Road. Removal and Replacement of Skylight and associated work.

DM/21/3040: Royal Mail East Grinstead Delivery Office, 76 London Road. Removal and Replacement of Skylight and associated work.

DM/21/3041: Bullfrog Music, 15 - 17 Ship Street. T2 Fir - completely remove.

DM/21/3050: Clarendon Cottage, Judges Terrace, High Street. Forming a new entrance canopy to the principal elevation in the location of the existing entrance.

DM/21/3051: Clarendon Cottage, Judges Terrace, High Street. Forming a new entrance canopy to the principal elevation in the location of the existing entrance.

DM/21/3053: Adjacent To 11 Badgers Way, Mount Noddy Allotments, Blackwell Road. (T1) 486 - English Oak - Major deadwood branch at 7m to SW over garden. Remove deadwood including this branch. Clear 360 around base of tree. Cut back branches by up to 1.5m South side only to appropriate growth points. (T2) 484 - English Oak - Clear 360 around base of tree. Cut back branches by up to 2.5m South side only.

DM/21/3061: 7 Holtye Place. Remove Horse Chestnut between the garden of 7 Holtye Place and 5 and 7 Fulmar Drive.

DM/21/3064: Avondene, Ship Street. Extension of existing studio space to contain office and gym.

DM/21/3083: 74 Crossways Avenue. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/21/2079 to replace drawing D21150 A DR 1003 P1 Prop with drawing D21150 A DR 1003 P2 Prop (revision P2).

Hassocks

DM/21/3009: 95 Dale Avenue. Rear First floor flat roof side extension with external staircase and a Juliette balcony to the west elevation, to form an annex for ancillary accommodation to main dwelling. Replacement of existing windows and entrance door to front elevation including new cladding to existing dormers and fascias. New render to front elevation only painted white. Existing porch to be clad in timber effect cladding.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/2555: 1 Sussex Gardens. Oak tree, reduce by 2.5m. Scots Pine x 3 Selectively thin back to closest forks on house/garden side by up to 20%.

DM/21/2679: Lloyds Bank, 31 - 33 Perrymount Road. Determination as to whether prior approval is required for the conversion of the building to 38 residential units under permitted development as allowed for by Schedule 2 Part 3 Class O of the Town and Country Planning Order 2016.

DM/21/2723: Chester House, Harlands Road. Erection of two storey roof extension to provide 14 flats.

DM/21/3031: 24 Boltro Road. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

DM/21/3034: 16 Penland Road. Proposed two storey rear extension.

DM/21/3035: Lime Tree Cottage, 11 Western Road. Demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey rear/side extension and loft conversion with rear dormers and 2no. roof lights to the front elevations.

DM/21/3046: 2 The Spinney, Eastern Road. Construction of 2 no. three bedroom dwellings and alterations to the existing dwelling to include a dormer window to the front and rear elevations.

DM/21/3056: Rear Of 21 And 22 Colwell Gardens. Oak (T1) & Sycamore (T2) - Reduce all lateral branches by 2/3m. All scrub and bushes at the base of T1 to be removed.

DM/21/3066: Little Haywards Farmhouse, Courtlands. Removal of existing shed and proposed erection of a garden building.

DM/21/3074: 6 Amberley Close. Removal of 1 x Oak tree and replanting.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/3058: Pakyns Garden Cottage, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of condition 2 of planning permission HP/047/93.

Lindfield

DM/21/3080: Eldon Lodge, Pondcroft Road. T1 Rowan - overall crown reduce by 1 metre, T2 Maple -overall crown reduce by 1 metre.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/2578: 8 Bedales, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Detached two-storey annex to form garage and ancillary accommodation. (Revised description agreed 25.08.2021).

DM/21/2617: Roosters, Goddenwick Farm, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Demolition of the existing bungalow and the construction of a replacement agricultural dwelling.

DM/21/3060: 7 William Allen Lane, Lindfield. Proposed single storey rear/side extension and first floor dormer to rear elevation.

Slaugham

DM/21/3085: Brook Cottage, Staplefield Road. T1 Lime - To crown reduce to approximately 5m from ground level. T2 Twin-Stemmed Ash - Fell to ground level. Advanced Ash dieback. T3 Ash - Fell to ground level. Advanced Ash dieback.

Twineham

DM/21/3049: Land West Of St Peters Church, Church Lane. Construction of a public composting toilet.

Worth

DM/21/1345: Land At Caldyne Park, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Proposed new 4 bedroom dwelling. Ecological information received 27/08/2021.

DM/21/2228: 33 Hophurst Drive, Crawley Down. 1 x Alder tree, reduce overhanging branch by 2m, top of crown by 3m and remove epicormic growth up to main branch. 1 x Cherry, remove lowest bough, reduce top crown by up to 3.5m and sides by 2.5m. Alder x 1 at 35 Hophurst Drive , reduce crown overall by up to 2.5m.

DM/21/3005: Stables Cottage, Sandy Lane ,Crawley Down. Two storey rear extension.

DM/21/3062: Unit 1, Barbour Drive, Copthorne. 5 x non-illuminated wordmark signs on the northern, eastern, southern and western elevations and non-illuminated signs across the site.