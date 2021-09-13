Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Albourne

DM/21/3171: The Heblands, Henfield Road. Single storey rear extension with sky lights and internal alterations.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/1878: Land At Sparks Farm Former Playing Field, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Install stoned up vehicle access from Cleavers Lane, with on site parking for 50 vehicles, to access and provide 3 football pitches of differing sizes to cater for Haywards Heath Town FC youth section. (Corrected application form and supporting information received 11 June).

DM/21/3186: Pear Tree Cottage, Handcross Road, Staplefield. (T1) Crab Apple - Remove the overhanging branch that is situated on the opposite side of the drive to Pear Tree Cottage’s garage, by approximately 2 metres.

Ardingly

DM/21/2963: Snowdrop Cottage, Street Lane. Proposed shed in the rear garden.

DM/21/3153: South Lodge, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Refurbishment of existing building (South Lodge) and associated gates and piers, and proposed new timber post and rail fencing and five-bar gate.

DM/21/3156: South Lodge, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Refurbishment of existing building (South Lodge) and associated gates and piers, and proposed new timber post and rail fencing and five-bar gate.

DM/21/3166: Kitfield Barn, Church Lane. Two storey rear extension, internal alterations, replacement windows and doors, rooflights to outbuilding with glazed link. Associated landscaping, Pergola structure to landscaping at rear.

DM/21/3176: Earthingleigh, College Road. Variation of Condition 1 of planning permission DM/19/3477 to allow for change in design.

DM/21/3198: 51 High Street. First floor rear extension to form shower room.

Balcombe

DM/21/3002: Peacocks, Brantridge Lane. Two storey extension and loft conversion.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2863: 39 Valebridge Road. Demolition of old rear ground floor bathroom extension, rebuild new. New extension will bring the roof in line with adjoining next door extension (No. 41), the southern elevation would be extended by 880mm, to accommodate corridor to new back door.

DM/21/3154: 1B Cants Lane. Kerb dropping in front of the property.

DM/21/3167: 4 Kings Ride. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey rear extension, and first floor front extension over existing garage.

DM/21/3173: Cheltenham And Gloucester, 66 Church Walk. Alterations to ground floor elevations and reorganisation of the existing ground floor space.

DM/21/3189: 233 Junction Road. Demolish existing conservatory and construct a rear single storey flat roof extension with parapet walling. Construct a single storey pitched roof extension to side. (This application involves design revisions to the rear extension roofing that were previously approved for application DM/20/4630).

DM/21/3192: 18 Hazel Grove. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3199: 16 Dumbrills Close. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/21/3200: Oakleigh, Birchwood Grove Road. Tree works at Oakleigh (see schedule).

DM/21/3204: 52 Potters Lane. The proposed siting of a mobile home/caravan for ancillary residential use in garden of 52 Potters Lane.

DM/21/3211: 35 St Wilfrids Road. Proposed single storey side and rear extension.

DM/21/3224: 37 Poveys Close. T1 Oak - reduce crown by 2m due to excessive shading.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3161: Alma Cottage, Brainsmead. Two storey rear and side extension and single storey side extension.

DM/21/3221: 2 Chilton House, Whitemans Green. T1 Maple - crown reduction by no more than 2.5 metres, T2 Silver - crown reduction by no more than 2.5 metres.

East Grinstead

DM/21/2770: 49 Morton Road. Replace existing fence with one on boundary line. Description amended 31.08.2021 to include change of use of land from grass verge to domestic garden.

DM/21/3072: Land To The Rear Of 96 Railway Approach. Two storey one bedroom dwelling.

DM/21/3140: Millennium House, London Road. First floor rear extension.

DM/21/3175: 58 Farm Close. T1 Ash - Reduce 4m to previous cut points.

DM/21/3197: 83 Elizabeth Crescent. Proposed single-storey rear extension to 83 Elizabeth Crescent with re-construction of existing outbuilding and re-formation of the legal boundary with 81 Elizabeth Crescent including new external WC for 81 Elizabeth Crescent.

DM/21/3215: 208 Holtye Road. Proposed single storey rear extension beyond 3m. Internal alterations and loft conversion including rear dormer and roof window to front elevation.

Hassocks

DM/21/2148: The Paddock, London Road. Subdivision and remodelling of existing dwelling, and construction of a new dwelling.

DM/21/3206: Far Meadows, 97 Mackie Avenue. Removal of existing rear conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3230: Broadhill Cottage, Ockley Lane. Oak (T1) - Reduce crown by 2m, raise crown to approx 4m by removal of secondary growth only.

DM/21/3233: Principals House, 6 Ewart Close. T26 Lime - Fell.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/2585: 6 Woodstock Place. Proposed Loft Conversion. Amended plans received 07.09.2021 showing full elevations of two proposed dormers.

DM/21/2704: 41 Perrymount Road. Proposed two fascia signs on pillars next to each door.

DM/21/3042: Spillane, Franklands Village. Proposed single storey extension to the back of the garage/side of the kitchen, for use as a downstairs toilet and utility area.

DM/21/3146: 2 Triangle Road. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/21/3159: 2 Primrose Way. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3174: The Barn, Balcombe Road. Over board the existing internal pine cladding with plasterboard. Move one internal door and demolish a section of partition.

DM/21/3185: 37 Perrymount Road. White acrylic ‘Madisons’ sign above window.

DM/21/3193: 2 Bramber Close. Proposed rear two storey extension.

DM/21/3205: Trees Adjacent To And North Of Scout Group, The Vic Forster Centre, Franklands Village. (T1) Monolith Oak. (T2) Ash - Fell. (T3) Monolith Oak. (T4) Monolith Oak. (T5) Monolith Oak. (T6) Oak - Crown lift by 4m and thin out by 20%.

DM/21/3217: 15 Bridgers Mill. T1 Cherry - reduce crown by 1 metre.

DM/21/3225: 11 Blunts Wood Road. T1 Oak and T2 Oak - Crown reduce by 1.5 metres.

DM/21/3246: 24 Fairford Close. Willow Tree (T1) - Pollard to main stem approximately 3m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/1118: East Lodge Farm, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of Class E(g) building to include a mix of office, research and development and industrial processes with carpark, new vehicle access onto Malthouse Lane and associated landscaping. ‘Corrected Preliminary Ecological Appraisal received 2 September 2021 and corrected Sustainability Statement received 8 September.’.

DM/21/3179: Greensands, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use of integrated garage to ancillary accommodation, infill of garage door to change to wall and two windows.

DM/21/3181: 8 Trinity Court, Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear conservatory.

DM/21/3223: Tanglewood, Abberton Field, Hurstpierpoint. T1 - Yew, reduce crown by 1m.

Lindfield

DM/21/3183: 54 Meadow Lane. Proposed single storey rear and side wraparound extension. Loft conversion with hip to gable and flat roof dormer extensions. New roof window.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/3069: Yew Tree Cottage, Buxshalls, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Single storey replacement extension, replacement porch, new roof lights and new slate roof finish.

Turners Hill

DM/21/3187: Land Surrounding 1 Puffin Hill. Lateral prune South canopy aspects of 4x Sycamores in group G1 by approx. 2m to a height of approx. 6m from ground level to appropriate pruning points. Lateral Prune West canopy aspects of 3x Firs in group G2 by approx. 1m to a height of 6m from ground level to appropriate pruning points. T1 Fir: Section fell to ground level. Remove a section of Conifer hedge G3 to allow access for new home with intent to replant after.

Worth

DM/21/2978: Winsome, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. Retrospective planning for rear garden out building.

DM/21/3152: 1 St Francis Gardens, Copthorne. T15 Copper Beech - reduce crown by 3 metres, clear of 1 St Francis Gardens and reduce height by 4 metres.