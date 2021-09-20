Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3228: 62 And 63 Naldred Farmhouse, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Change of use from 2 dwellings to 1, single storey rear extension, minor internal and external alterations, removal of summerhouse and shed and replacement garden store, works to laundry building and associated landscaping works.

DM/21/3229: 62 And 63 Naldred Farmhouse, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Change of use from 2 dwellings to 1, single storey rear extension, minor internal and external alterations, removal of summerhouse and shed and replacement garden store, works to laundry building and associated landscaping works.

DM/21/3276: Sunbury, Sparks Lane, Cuckfield. Construction of a two car garage with roof space storage and existing vehicle crossover widened by approx. 2m.

DM/21/3279: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land North And North West Of Burgess Hill Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddard’s Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) seeking alterations to conditions 5 (approved parameter plans), 6 (accordance with Design Guide) , 7 (requirement for a Design Principles Statement), 11 (archaeological investigation), 22 (sustainable drainage) and 35 (restriction of development within 15m of ancient woodland) on planning permission DM/18/5114 to allow amendments to parameters of road layout, proposed land uses, right of way improvements & drainage outfalls, require general accordance with the Street Design and Adoption Manual and allow phased submission details for archaeology and drainage details.

Ardingly

DM/21/3232: St Peters Church, Church Lane. Yew Tree (T1) Remove broken branches and crown reduce by 1.5 metres.

Balcombe

DM/21/2981: Daleham, Deanland Road. Existing garage demolished and replaced with a double garage with provision for a bathroom in the roof, conversion of attic to provide a bathroom with a dormer window to the rear, construction of a single storey addition to rear to provide a gym and a garden room, existing conservatory demolished and replaced with a larger flat roof structure.

Bolney

DM/21/3253: Fern Cottages, 59 Cherry Lane. Norway Spruce - Fell.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/3111: 14 The Blackthorns. Erect a fence between numbers 12 and 14 The Blackthorns.

DM/21/3238: The Nook, 24 Gerald Close. Demolish existing UPVC conservatory, provide new singles storey rear extension with lean too roof, provide first floor extension to front bedroom over existing integral garage.

DM/21/3242: 14 Fry Crescent. Replace existing boundary fence till corner junction, replace small fence on existing boundary line and install new fence set back on the house side of the existing hedge.

DM/21/3316: 7 Glendale Road. Spruce (T1) - Fell.

DM/21/3321: Marle Place Park, Upper St Johns Road. 00US Quercus cerris - Crown reduction By 2m to appropriate growth points.

East Grinstead

DM/21/2141: 36 Railway Approach. Change of use of hairdressing salon to a one bedroom flat. Additional plans received 15/09/2021.

DM/21/2954: 8 Tanyard Avenue. Removal of existing garage door and proposed front infill extension to the ground floor.

DM/21/3039: 27 Manning Close. T1 - Reduce back to boundary of 28 Manning Close.

DM/21/3194: Store Rear Of 9 - 11 Cantelupe Road. Conversion of existing storage building (including replacement roof) to self-contained office with cycle store, bin store and 1 x parking bay.

DM/21/3259: Boots Opticians, 30 London Road. Installation of new aluminium fascia panels with illuminated lettering and logo to the front and side elevations. Installation of new aluminium projecting sign with illuminated lettering and logo to the front elevation. 3no. new vinyl graphics externally applied to each window on the side elevation.

DM/21/3275: Hillcrest, Coombe Hill Road. Proposed construction of single storey side, rear extensions with canopy. Proposed canopy to front elevation.

DM/21/3293: 69 Campbell Crescent. Demolition of Existing Detached Garage and Replaced with New Garage, Proposed Single Storey Extension to Rear and New Porch to Front Elevation.

DM/21/3301: Nostromo, 80 Campbell Crescent. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3324: 35 Fairlawn Drive. Single storey rear and side extension.

Hassocks

DM/21/3255: Garage Block, Clerks Acre. Ash (T1) and Lime (T2) (Meshed crowns) - reduce height from approx. 12m to 9. reduce radial spread on south east and northern crown from approx. 8m to 5m. Balance crown to west.

DM/21/3300: 41 The Quadrant. T1 Oak - Reduce crown to 35 feet, height and width and crown thin by 30%.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3157: 1-5 Osborne Mews, South Road. Cap the top surface of the rendered parapets.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/3207: Longridge, Lewes Road. First floor extension to the rear.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/3118: 125 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. T1 - reduce crown growth overhanging path up to a height of 3.7 metres. T2 Cotoneaster - remove overhang on patio. T3 Bamboo - remove leaning stem over patio. T4 and T5 Fruit Trees - reduce growth on outside wall and trim off car space and drive.

DM/21/3244: Bridgers Cottage, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey extension to the northern elevation of the existing garden room.

DM/21/3265: Heathland, 5 Albert Silsby Place, Hurstpierpoint. Provision of new garage, ground and first floor rear extension with alterations to roof incorporating dormer windows.

Lindfield

DM/21/3214: 35 Noahs Ark Lane. Single storey front extension.

DM/21/3331: Land At The Garages, The Welkin. T1- 1 x Large London Plane tree severely overhanging the garages to cut back heavily (by approximately 3 meters) . T2- 1 x Large London Plane to remove the large, dangerous broken hanger.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/3060: 7 William Allen Lane, Lindfield. Amended description: Proposed single storey rear/side extension and first floor dormer to rear elevation. Alterations to the front entrance porch, widening of existing garage, and internal remodelling. Creation of in/out access in front garden with associated relandscaping. Amended plan received 06/09/2021.

DM/21/3271: Knowle, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. (T1) Cedar - Fell.

Slaugham

DM/21/2762: Boundarys Edge, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Demolition of existing rear conservatory, ground floor side extension (east) first floor side extension (west) internal alterations and replacement fenestration (Amended Description 15.09.2021).

West Hoathly

DM/21/3282: Highbrook Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. T1: Yellow Lawson Cypress: fell.

Worth

DM/21/3180: 17 Beech Gardens, Crawley Down. Demolish rear conservatory and construct part single storey, part two storey, rear extension.

DM/21/3235: Sunnyhill Barn, 6 Sunnyhill Close, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

DM/21/3247: 52 Newtown, Copthorne. Single storey side extension.