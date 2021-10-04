Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3395: Borde Hill House, Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Rebuilding of failing section of Ha-Ha wall and lowering of existing raised track level.

DM/21/3399: Borde Hill House, Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Rebuilding of failing section of Ha-Ha wall and lowering of existing raised track level.

DM/21/3446: 1 Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Erection of 2 detached dwellings with ancillary detached garages following demolition of 2 residential structures (re-submission of planning consent granted under ref DM/19/0101).

Balcombe

DM/21/3327: Arosa, Oldlands Avenue. 3x Limes (T1,T2 and T3) - Pollard to previous Cut points. London Plane reduce by 1 metre.

Bolney

DM/21/3266: Little Eden, Broxmead Lane. Erection of single storey orangery at rear of property.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/3385: Land To The South Of Kings Way. Erection of a 68 bedroom residential care facility, with associated access works, car parking, servicing, private amenity space, landscaping and boundary treatment.

DM/21/3432: Rosedale House, 21B Ferndale Road. T1 Sycamore - Crown lift to 1.5m and crown reduction by 3m.

DM/21/3447: 8 Beaconsfield Close. T1 Yew - Reduce height and spread by up to 2m. T2 Hawthorn - Reduce height by up to 2m.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3400: 1 Barrowfield. Proposed entrance gates.

East Grinstead

DM/21/2047: Land To The East Of Walnut Marches, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Variation of condition nos 3 and 17 of planning application DM/17/4280 - conditions changed to reflect slightly altered building location on the site. (amended site plan received 22/9).

DM/21/2446: Pumphouse Farm, Holtye Road. New roof covering to part of the existing southern outbuilding (former milking barn) to the east of Pumphouse Farm as part of an application to Wealden District Council for an infill extension and roof extensions to two existing outbuildings for use as a domestic timber workshop, storage and log store. (Revised description 30.07.2021). Additional Preliminary Roost Assessment Survey received 28th September.

DM/21/3147: 21 Shelley Road. (Amended Plans received 01.10.21) Demolition of existing garage and erection of proposed 2 storey side extension.

DM/21/3379: Rear Of 25 Fairlawn Drive. T1 Ash - Reduce crown by up to 10m. T2 Sycamore - Reduce crown by up to 10m.

DM/21/3407: 9 Lucas Close. Proposed ground floor side extension, garage conversion, floor plan redesign and all associated works.

DM/21/3411: 26 Great House Court, Fairfield Road. T9 - Fell 1 x Red Cedar.

DM/21/3445: 45 Brook Close. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3457: Tree West Of Mount Noddy Cottage, St Johns Road. Cedrus Deodara - Fell.

Hassocks

DM/21/3441: 17 Semley Road. Construction of front elevation 1st floor dormer window with rear elevation shower room above existing garage and rear ground floor kitchen extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/2715: 6 Petlands Road. Change of use from Highways land to residential garden for the area west of dwelling and removal of a hedge for enlargement of garden.

DM/21/3035: Lime Tree Cottage, 11 Western Road. Demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey rear/side extension and loft conversion with rear dormers and 2no. roof lights to the front elevations. (amended plans received 28/09).

DM/21/3274: 39 Wickham Close. Demolish existing kitchen and conservatory. Single storey side and rear extension, first floor front extension over porch (with roof light window to the west elevation) and new window to first floor side and front elevation.

DM/21/3354: 22 Summerhill Close. Single storey rear extension to lower ground floor with internal alterations & relocation of entrance door on side elevation.

DM/21/3402: 40 Sunte Close. Demolish existing rear single storey monopitch extents, construction of single storey rear extension and re-configuration together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/21/3417: 20 Manaton Close. T1 Oak - Fell.

DM/21/3419: 33 Oathall Road. Cypress (T1) - Remove 6-7 lowest branches to raise canopy and allow more light into garden. Cypress (T2) - Reduce height by 2m to allow more light into garden and neighbours property.

DM/21/3434: 3 The Rushes. T1 Oak Tree - Reduce the crown 2.5m. T2 Silver Birch - Reduce the crown 2.5m.

DM/21/3442: 23 Willow Park. Oaks (T1,T2 and T3) - Crown Lift to 5 metres and Crown Reduction by 2 meters.

DM/21/3449: Skyfall, 6 Oldfield Drive. Remove Holly to thin hedge. Reduce crowns of 2 Ash trees by 2m all over,.

DM/21/3452: The Barn, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. Ref: NZV701SD: Installation of 1 x 10m wooden pole at The Barn.

Lindfield

DM/21/3292: 3 The Glebe. 1m trellis on top of 1.8m fence at the rear of garden.

Turners Hill

DM/21/3422: The Old Pumphouse Annexe, North Street. Removal of Conditon 1 of planning permission 14/01113/COU to allow restriction of the use to holiday short term letting to allow the building to be used as ancillary accommodation in association the main residence The Old Pump House.

Twineham

DM/21/3390: Great Wapses Farm, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Replacement stable block for private equestrian use only.

West Hoathly

DM/21/2858: Summerwood, Old House, Ardingly Road. Erection of summerhouse.

Worth

DM/21/3389: 85 Westway, Copthorne. 2x Oaks: Reduce by 2-3 meters, lift crown by 5 meters and thin by 30%.

DM/21/3461: Land West Of Copthorne Way, Copthorne. Variation to condition 8 relating to planning application DM/18/4321 to revise plots 138 and 139.