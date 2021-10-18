Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3549: Cambridge Cottage, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Removal of existing conservatory and replacement with new orangery style extension.

Planning

DM/21/3551: Stonecourt Manor, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. T1 _ T2: Lift on East side over drive by 5m, on West side lift to 2m. T3: lift to 5m over drive, trim back 2m from boundary hedge. 3xG1: reduce 2-3m. G2: Reduce by 2m. T4 _ T5: Reduce by 2-3m. T6: reduce crown by 3-4m. T7: Reduce crown by 2-3m. 3xG3: Reduce crown by 2-3m. 7xG4: Fell, 1xLime and reduce others by 4-5m. 3xG5A: thin crown by 15-20%. G5: Reduce crown by 2-3m. G6: reduce by 2-3m. T8 _ T9: Lift crown to 5m. T10: reduce by 4-5m. T11: Reduce crown by 1m.

Ardingly

DM/21/3536: Townhouse Farm, Church Lane. Demolition of pair of semi-detached houses (C3) and steel portal frame barns currently used for commercial purposes (B8) as well as removal of hardstanding and silage clamp. Construction of 2No detached four-bedroom dwellinghouses (C3) with outbuildings incidental to the enjoyment of the properties.

DM/21/3564: St Peters Church, Church Lane. Yew Tree (T1) Reduces crown by 1m to clear powerlines.

Balcombe

DM/21/2588: Hillside, London Road. Enlarging, shifting, addition of rear windows, and replacement of side door.

DM/21/3374: Little Meadows, Stockcroft Road. Prune three Apple Trees (T1,T2,T3) by 3m, light reduction of Hazel Coppice to retain as stools (T4, T5, T6) and removal of 3 Holly Saplings (T7).

DM/21/3570: 1 Granary Cottages, Haywards Heath Road. Conversion of two cottages into one dwelling.

Bolney

DM/21/3304: North Cottage, Jeremys Lane. To move an existing boiler away from the house to a site further down the garden and to have external pipe work inside the house.

DM/21/3307: North Cottage, Jeremys Lane. To move an existing boiler away from the house to a site further down the garden and to have external pipe work inside the house.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2856: Trees West Of 1 Wintons Close. Oak and Hornbeam, reduce back towards boundary by approximately 2 m and 3 x hazels to reduce back to boundary (Amended Description 12/10/2021).

DM/21/3277: 1 Church Road. Erect new internally illuminated fascia signage across front and side of premises.

DM/21/3318: 14 Clayton Drive. Hip to gable loft conversion with rear facing dormer window.

DM/21/3487: Flat 1 Prospect House, 11 Junction Road. Internal alterations to enable the subdivision of existing 2 x 3 bed flats (Flat 5 and 12) to form a total of 4x studio units. No external alterations.

DM/21/3515: 11 Park Close. Rear single storey extension and partial conversion of garage into habitable space.

DM/21/3552: Birchwood, Birchwood Grove Road. Variation of Conditions 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 in relation to DM/19/0360 to allow the garage to be further from the road and trees with an improved design to compliment the house.

DM/21/3575: Wyken, Gloucester Road. Change of porch roof from flat to pitched, single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

DM/21/3585: 36 The Ridings. Proposed conversion and single storey extension of existing detached garage with new pitched roof, to form an annexe that is to be ancillary accommodation to main dwelling. Existing shed to be removed.

DM/21/3599: 24 Golden Hill. Oak Tree (T1) - Removal of Epicormic growth and Reduction to the tree canopy of up to 3 meters.

DM/21/3612: Trees East Of 1 Guild Place. T1 and T3 Oak - Crown lift upto 8m and reduce branches overhanging garden upto 2m. T2 Ash - Crown lift upto 8m and reduce branches overhanging garden upto 2m.

DM/21/3638: Land Adj To 203 Junction Road. Oak - remove to ground level.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3555: Communal Amenity Area Surrounding Hatchlands. T1 Oak fell to ground level, T2 Portuguese Laurel remove hanging limb, G3 Lime Yew and beech crown lift to 5 meters over highway and 3 meters over footpath cut ivy and remove deadwood, G4 Holm oaks cut back from buildings to give 3 meters clearance, G5 Purple Japanese maples and silver birch crown lift to 4 meters, T6 Flowering cherry fell to ground level.

East Grinstead

DM/21/2973: 11 Lingfield Road. Demolition of garage and side additions, construction of new single storey side extension, separated from adjacent garage at No 9, insertion of new rooflights to main roof and dormer, tile hanging to dormer and application of new painted render external finish. - Amended Plans received 14.10.2021.

DM/21/3059: 1 Tickeridge Barn, Vowels Lane, Kingscote. Removal of an existing outbuilding/shed structure and replacement with a new timber clad garden room.

DM/21/3310: Peredur Centre For The Arts, West Hoathly Road. 1xOak to be reduced by 7 meters.

DM/21/3527: East Grinstead Town Council Council Offices, East Court, College Lane. Proposed wrought iron gates and timber arch to terrace central steps. Proposed wrought iron gates to terrace. Proposed central wrought iron handrail to terrace south steps.

DM/21/3534: Tower Car Sales, Tower Close. Demolition of car sales office and workshop and erection of part 2/part 3 storey building comprising 8 apartments with 8 parking spaces.

DM/21/3538: Woodland Campsite, Evergreen Farm, West Hoathly Road. Retain the use of land as a caravan and campsite at Evergreen Farm.

DM/21/3576: Badgers, West Lane. Single storey extensions to front and rear of property.

DM/21/3577: 34 Benchfield Close. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3579: 19 Fairlawn Crescent. Demolition of an existing garage and conservatory, and construction of a new rear extension. Works to include a new side entrance and canopy with associated internal and external alterations to suit.

DM/21/3611: 2 Chequer Road. Single storey side infill extension.

DM/21/3629: 1 Baldwins Field. T1 and T2 English Oak - See tree report.

Hassocks

DM/21/3451: 21 Grand Avenue. 2-storey rear extension.

DM/21/3543: 40 Hurst Road. Two storey and single storey side extension. Single storey rear extension, demolition of existing detached garage/storage building.

DM/21/3554: 38 Grand Avenue. First floor extension, replace existing pebble dash render with smooth render and new bi-fold doors to rear.

DM/21/3602: 26 Ann Close. Creation of a new-build two-bedroom bungalow (C3).

Haywards Heath

DM/21/2766: Flat 22 Anscome House, Great Heathmead Replacement of original lounge wooden framed windows and aluminium balcony sliding doors. With like for like design but modern energy saving materials.

DM/21/3128: Pennington House, Franklands Village. Replacement of pitched and flat roof coverings, fascia/soffit boards and rain water goods.

DM/21/3424: 7 Oldfield Drive. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations on the ground floor.

DM/21/3459: Cranley, Rocky Lane. Single storey 2-bed loft conversion with shower room.

DM/21/3489: Rosebank, 11 Gander Hill. Single storey rear extension with internal alterations and landscaping.

DM/21/3523: Trees South Of Centenary Hall, St Wilfrids Way. 2 x Sycamore Trees - Lift crowns by up to 6m from ground level and remove leaning limb from Tree T1.

DM/21/3532: Birchen Barn, 20 Birchen Lane. T1 Oak - cut back lower-hanging encroaching branches by approximately 2 metres.

DM/21/3533: High Trees, 54A Lewes Road. Single storey side and rear extension for a gym and swimming pool.

DM/21/3578: 91 Harlands Road. Single storey side extension and a single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3591: Land Adjoining 31 And 32 Cedar Way. Erection of 1no 1 bedroom detached dwelling.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2995: Land Adjacent To Knowles Tooth, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed residential development of single detached dwelling.

DM/21/3401: Streams Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Demolish existing dwelling and replace with a two-storey dwelling.

DM/21/3433: Little Shepherds, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, Hassocks. Demolish existing 3 bedroom chalet bungalow and replace with a 4 bedroom house with attached garage and vehicle parking.

DM/21/3508: Hurst Wickham Rise, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a detached garage building alongside the existing dwelling. Construction of a pool house building within the rear garden. Associated hard and soft landscaping works, to include an outdoor swimming pool. Installation of a porch canopy to the side elevation of the existing house.

DM/21/3559: 9 Manor Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension. Side and rear wrap around dormer extension. New front velux window. Enlarged and converted existing detached garage into a utility and storage room ancillary building.

DM/21/3569: Hornsdene Farm House, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Demolition of agricultural outbuilding (cow shed) and erection of new triple bay garage and one bedroom annex (change of use from agricultural to ancillary residential accommodation to the main dwelling) Demolition of detached stable block and erection of a replacement stable block containing four no. stables. Construction of a 45m x 25m sand-school and associated landscaping works.

DM/21/3581: 35A High Street, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Holly - reduce crown by 1.5 metres, T2 Magnolia - reduce by 1 metre in height.

Lindfield

DM/21/3512: 3 Chestnuts Close. Alter location of front door from side of porch to front. Replace front door with more modern grey composite door. Change porch construction from glazed with white frame to insulated timber clad.

DM/21/3565: Tree West Of 7 Old School Court. Broadleaf - Removal of epicormic growth. Prune back lower individual branches by 1m to clear property roofline.

DM/21/3595: 2 Linden Grove. Magnolia, Reduction by 1.5m to maintain size and shape and keep off the street light and path.

DM/21/3604: Lincoln Lodge, Roundwood Lane. First floor front extension, garage conversion, replace existing conservatory with single storey rear extension, replace all windows and doors with coloured powder coated aluminium.

DM/21/3614: Lindfield Common, Backwoods Lane. X6 Oak Trees - (Tree ref: 0781), (Tree ref: 0782), (Tree ref: 0797), (Tree ref: 0798), (Tree ref: 079B), and (Tree ref: 07FE). Crown lift all trees to a height of 2.5-3.0m from ground level.

DM/21/3615: Clematis Cottage, Lewes Road. 3x Lime tree reduce crown by 10 feet and reduce overhanging branches into Mews Club, footpath and play area.

West Hoathly

DM/21/2600: Hazelmere, 9 Hilltop Road. Replacement 4-bed dwelling. Revised plans submitted 12th October correcting the proposed side elevations.

DM/21/3541: The Hutch, Highbrook Lane. Retrospective application to reduce the height of an existing fence in the front garden, install a garden summerhouse/pod in the rear garden, and enclose the existing basement lightwell at the rear.

DM/21/3553: Old House Barn, Ardingly Road. Non-material amendment to planning application DM/20/2347 to allow for minor changes to window positions, building height and levels reduced to 300mm, flat roof to 1:60 pitch and minor changed to stone/timber cladding.

DM/21/3586: 9 Hoathly Hill. Application to remove property from Section 52 legal agreement dated 29th December 1986, following on from application DM/19/3820.

Worth

DM/21/3506: Tremezzo, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. Front porch and loft conversion with rear dormer and front velux window.

DM/21/3589: Lemon Meadow, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Retrospective application for the replacement of nine ‘like for like’ windows.