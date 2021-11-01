Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3057: Footpath Between The Holt And Kilnwood Avenue, Haywards Heath. Retrospective Application for works to a footpath to allow it to also function as an Emergency Access Road. (Additional information received 22nd Oct, including the provision of a knee rail fence).

Planning

DM/21/3588: Poplar Cottage, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. New double garage and Storage Shed and conversion of existing garage into habitable bedroom / accommodation. Extension to the rear and removal of the old chimney and erection of new chimney on the western side of the house.

DM/21/3687: Great Thorndean Barn, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Repositioning of Garage, changes to fenestration, alteration of the driveway surface, and landscaping (from previously approved application DM/17/1837). As well as several internal alterations to the layout of the main dwelling, this includes the relocation of staircases, kitchen and downsizing the number of bedrooms from 6 to 5.

DM/21/3694: Great Thorndean Barn, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Repositioning of Garage, changes to fenestration, alteration of the driveway surface, and landscaping (from previously approved application DM/17/1837). As well as several internal alterations to the layout of the main dwelling, this includes the relocation of staircases, kitchen and downsizing the number of bedrooms from 6 to 5.

Ardingly

DM/21/3708: Great Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe. Alterations and Extension to listed building.

DM/21/3710: Great Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe. Alterations and Extension to listed building.

Balcombe

DM/21/3440: Land At Kemps House, London Road. Development of land to provide buildings for the research, development, marketing, sale and display of goods and customer service in association with Maker & Son Ltd together with staff and head office facilities, car parking, vehicle access, landscaping and associated works.

DM/21/3773: Abercorn, Stockcroft Road. Elder tree - reduce crown by 4 metres.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2896: 89 Janes Lane. Proposed two storey side extension and new porch to replace existing porch. (Revised plans received 14.10.2021 & 26.10.2021).

DM/21/2920: 89 Janes Lane. Removal of existing detached single garage. Proposed new detached timber framed and timber clad double garage, with home office/gym above. Proposed reconfigured driveway with new permeable block paving. (Revised plans received 14.10.2021).

DM/21/3503: 66 Church Walk. Two-storey upwards extension to provide 4 x one-bedroom flats and 4 x two bedroom flats.

DM/21/3685: 61 Junction Road. To form a parking area to front garden, and new vehicle access.

DM/21/3719: Mulberries, Birchwood Grove Road. Lime - reduce by 2m, thin 20%. Ash - reduce by 2m and thin by 20%.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3728: 22A And 24 South Street. Single storey front extension, two storey rear extension and new roof light window to number 22A (all as previous application). Revisions to fenestration to number 24. Revised rear garden areas associated with each dwelling (22A and 24).

East Grinstead

DM/20/3014: 80 Woodbury Avenue. Installation of second floor front facing dormer. Change in colour of the roof tiles to a dark grey from brown. Amended plans received showing revised location of front dormer window. Description amended 28.10.2021 to read as retrospective application for 2 no. front dormer windows. Amended plans received to show front dormers as constructed.

DM/21/3391: 16 Southlands. Outbuilding to rear.

DM/21/3660: 9 Linden Avenue. Proposed rear elevation dormer roof extension and loft conversion with two roof lights to the front elevation.

DM/21/3692: 30 Hurst Farm Road. A front porch and change of external appearance with first floor side extension and internal alterations.

DM/21/3705: Land At Hill Place Farm. Repositioning of Footpath.

DM/21/3709: Sackville College, High Street. Repair works to purlin in Southwest corner of main roof comprising the erection of a structural steel beam to strengthen the retained purlin.

DM/21/3715: 12 St Margarets Road. Demolition of an existing conservatory and construction of a two storey extension to the rear of the property and associated fenestration.

DM/21/3729: 25 Springfield. G1 Group of 6 Oak trees - Fell dead tree in the group to a 3m stump. To laterally reduce all East and South boundary overhang of the 2 largest trees by up to 3m blending into the upright crown structure and remove deadwood. The 2 smaller Oaks at rear of group with basal cavities, reduce entire crown by up to 3m.

Hassocks

DM/21/3714: 23 Fir Tree Way. Two storey side extension, extension of existing porch and internal alterations.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3193: 2 Bramber Close. Proposed rear two storey extension. (Revised plans showing corrected red line boundary received 26.10.2021).

DM/21/3334: 39 Balcombe Road. Reduce 2x Sycamores back to old points, approximately 4m.

DM/21/3623: Hurstwood Place, Hurstwood Lane. Two storey North extension for wheelchair accessible annexe on ground floor and home office on first floor, detached single storey hydrotherapy poolhouse, detached shed, 2No. detached greenhouses, and associated hard and soft landscaping for accessibility.

DM/21/3676: 1 And 2 Heath Square, Boltro Road. Class MA. Change of use of two office block to provide 15 Residential units (use class C3).

DM/21/3704: 35 Quarry Hill. Single storey front extension, entrance stair and 1st floor dormer.

DM/21/3742: 8 Farm Cottages, Parkfield Way. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey rear extension and sky lights.

DM/21/3743: 3 Lucastes Avenue. Cupressus Tree - Fell.

DM/21/3754: Cleavewater, Fox Hill. Amendment to previous approval DM/20/4148 (Conversion of outbuilding with alterations to roof, windows and doors) to allow part reconstruction of structures.

DM/21/3760: 49 Oathall Road. Hazel (G1) - coppice, goat willow (T2) - fell, purple plum (T3) -fell, 2 x holly, (T3 & 4) - fell.

DM/21/3763: Cross Construction Development Site, Rocky Lane. The proposal is to erect 9 apartments within a single three storey building, along with access, parking and landscaping.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/3631: Broadhurst Stables, Broadhurst Manor Road. Single storey extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/3696: 108 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension and replacement of all windows to anthracite PVC.

DM/21/3698: 108 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer and 2 front rooflights.

Lindfield

DM/21/3502: Clematis Cottage, Lewes Road. Lime tree - reduce overhanging branches by no more than 4 metres.

DM/21/3747: 43 Barncroft Drive. New single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

Slaugham

DM/21/3635: 30 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Erection of a new outbuilding for commercial use (Beautician studio) in conjunction with dwelling.

DM/21/3706: Land North Of Parish Lane, Pease Pottage. Temporary construction access.

Turners Hill

DM/21/3264: Rowfant Sawmills, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Demolition of existing and erection of a new Industrial Building for the purpose of wood milling.

DM/21/3759: 3 Hill House Close. Oak T1 - Oak tree dismantled to (6m) high stump (main union), hard pollard, due to crown dieback.

Twineham

DM/21/3351: East Hookers, Bolney Chapel Road. Demolition of existing 4 bedroom, two storey detached dwelling and self-contained 1 bedroom flat. Erection of new 5 bed two storey, detached dwelling in same location. Extension and conversion of existing single storey 1 bed cottage in garden to form new self-contained 3 bed single storey dwelling.

DM/21/3622: Little Reeds Farm, London Road, Hickstead. Demolition of structurally damaged dwelling and replace with new detached dwelling.

West Hoathly

DM/21/3366: Glebe House, Church Hill. Partial demolish of two-storey side extension and erect three-storey extension. Internal alterations, roof alterations and replacement windows to existing dwelling.

DM/21/3586: 9 Hoathly Hill. Application to remove property from Section 52 legal agreement dated 29th December 1986, following on from application DM/19/3820.

Worth