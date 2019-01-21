Plans for 69 new Newick homes up for debate

Plans to build 69 new homes in Newick are set to be debated by councillors next week.

Developers want planning permission for land at Woods Fruit Farm south of Goldbridge Road.

Plans for 69 new homes in Newick

An application, which includes 40 per cent affordable housing, is set to be discussed by Lewes District Council’s planning committee on Thursday January 30.

Both Newick Parish Council and Newick Village Society have objected to the plans, while 13 letters from residents opposing the application have also been received.

Parking issues were raised along with the density of properties on the western edge of the site, fears the development would create a precedent for more housebuilding, congestion on the A272, pressure on infrastructure, the effect on the landscape and lack of information on drainage.

Three letters either neutral or in support of the plans were also received.

LDC planning officers have recommended approval.

They noted that 20 per cent of the development is outside the site allocation in both the district and neighbourhood plan, but added: “However, the scheme would provide a well-designed housing development, which provides a range of house types and styles which would sit comfortable on this edge of settlement site, without detriment to wider amenity or the countryside beyond.

“The development is both spacious and well landscaped, integrating into the surrounding countryside, whilst being in a sustainable location within walking distance of the village facilities.

“It is not considered that the proposed development would compromise or undermine the implementation of the Newick Neighbourhood Plan, its objectives or the community ‘wants’ contained therein. Therefore, and on balance, it is considered that planning permission can be granted.”

The application includes the demolition of Oakside and the use the existing access, which would be widened and improved to accommodate two-way movements.

This access will run through the site with four spurs off the road, which will extend into shared surfaces.

A new right-turn lane for vehicles approaching from the west would be provided on the A272.

Two areas of open space are included, one on the eastern side of the entrance to create a ‘village green type gateway’ and the other in the south-east corner, together with a community orchard and pumping station.

The existing mature hedgerow on the northern boundary of the site would be enhanced with the aim of softening views of the development from Goldridge Road and neighbouring dwellings as well as creating a green buffer.