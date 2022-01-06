Plans for flats above East Grinstead town centre shop

The application site

An application to set up 10 flats across two floors above Superdrug, on the corner of London Road and Queens Road, is to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council next week.

Officers have recommended that the plans be approved – but the town council has raised a number of concerns.

‘Strongly’ recommending refusal, a statement from the town council said the plans were an ‘overdevelopment’.

With no parking spaces included in the application, the statement added: “Concerns over car parking excess in the area would be exacerbated.”

The application, from Hawkeye Property Holdings Ltd, seeks full planning permission for roof extensions and alterations to allow five flats to be built on both the first and second floors.

Eight of them would have two bedrooms and two would have one bedroom.

Roof lights and new windows are also proposed.

A report to the committee said the flats would be accessed via Dallaway Gardens, there would be space for 20 bicycles in the basement and a rubbish and recycling storage area would be accessed via an existing car parking yard.

The ground floor and part of the basement would still be occupied by Superdrug.

To view the application in full, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/21/2992.