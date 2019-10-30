Sir Nicholas Soames has Tory whip restored

Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames has had the Tory whip restored by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Back in early September Sir Nicholas was one of 21 Tory MPs to vote against the Government and back a motion to stop a no-deal Brexit.

As a result they had the Tory whip removed.

But now on the eve of a general election, Sir Nicholas, along with nine other MPs, has had the Tory whip restored.

The long-time MP previously confirmed he will not stand for re-election, bringing an end to a Parliamentary career which began in 1983.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Conservative leader at Mid Sussex District Council, tweeted: “Very pleased that Sir Nicholas Soames is restored to his rightful place as a Conservative MP. Welcome back!”

Back in September Sir Nicholas told fellow MPs: “I will not be standing at the next election, and I am thus approaching the end of 37 years’ service to this house, of which I have been proud and honoured beyond words to be a member.