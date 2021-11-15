The extensive re-fit means that the Help Point in Church Walk now has a shop to support traders in the area, as well as a public terminal computer.

This attractive new store is an extension of Burgess Hill Market and provides an affordable platform for local small businesses, market stall holders and artisans to sell their products.

The Help Point was officially opened by Burgess Hill town mayor Anne Eves and Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies.

Other attendees included Burgess Hill Town Council leader Robert Eggleston, Help Point manager Gemma Wallis, staff members Sarah Thomas, Gill Kilgour and Alice Bolton, and members of the public.

The Help Point and Burgess Hill Town Council Offices were originally opened on November 11, 1996, by the late Rt. Hon. Paddy Ashdown, MP.

