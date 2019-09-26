The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between September 12 and 18.

Albourne

DM/19/3551: 3 Barleycroft, Albourne, Hassocks. First floor rear extension creating a two storey extension to part and a dormer to an extended roof line abutting the neighbours property. Also, create a master bedroom with en-suite facilities in the roof space with Velux type windows only. Finally,to remove existing porch and rebuild with WC.

Ansty and Staplefield

DM/19/3234: Little Abbotsford, Isaacs Lane, Burgess Hill.Outline application for demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings. Proposed erection of ten, 3 and 4 bedroom dwellings with associated parking, turning areas and new access, to include 3m wide turn-in layby, onto Isaacs Lane. All matters reserved apart from access.

DM/19/3525: The Forge, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. Replacement equipment and storage building with 3 private domestic stables.

DM/19/3769: Woodfield House Isaacs Lane Burgess Hill West Sussex RH15 8RA Desc: Outline planning application for 30 new dwellings, including 30% affordable housing with access via Isaac’s Lane, the provision of public open space, associated infrastructure and landscaping (resubmission of application DM/18/3052). All matters reserved except for access.

Ardingly

DM/19/3477: Land North West Of Earthingleigh College Road Ardingly West Sussex RH17 6SA Desc: Variation of Condition No: 1. of planning permission DM/17/2458 to replace approved plans to allow for changes in design.

DM/19/3743: 17 Woods Hill Lane, Ashurst Wood, East Grinstead. Proposed two storey side and single storey front extension.

DM/19/3806: 53 Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing carport, brick entrance lobby and outside toilet for the construction of

a single storey side extension.

Balcombe

DM/19/3749: Woodcote, Deanland Road, Balcombe. Demolition of existing conservatory and detached garage. Construction of a single-storey extensions to the rear and side along with related internal alterations.

DM/19/3756: Ringwood, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe.Robinia Tree - Fell.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/1900: 17 Pegasus Place, Burgess Hill. Erection of a 1 metre high timber post & rail fence and 2 metre high brick wall following demolition of existing 2 metre high brick wall. Amended Block Plan showing amended wall, planting and fencing layout, received 12.09.2019.

DM/19/3331: The Martlets Shopping Centre, Burgess Hill. Demolition of multi-storey car park, public library and offices. The conversion of existing

buildings and erection of new buildings to provide, additional retail floor space (Classes A1 and A3), residential units (Class C3) with undercroft car parking, a multi-screen cinema (Class D2), bowling alley (Class D2), gymnasium (Class D2), a hotel (Class C1), the reconfiguration and expansion of existing public car park, amendments to the site access, public realm improvements including landscaping, and other associated works

DM/19/3652: 8 Greenlands Drive, Burgess Hill. Front single storey extension with pitched roof, Side and rear first floor extensions with pitched roof. Rear single storey extension with flat roof. Tiled first floor walls.

DM/19/3734: Sheddingdean Community Centre, Maple Drive, Burgess Hill. Replace existing timber windows with new powder coated aluminium, colour brown to match existing.

DM/19/3737: 101 Sycamore Drive, Burgess Hill. Conservatory to rear.

DM/19/3745: 208 Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill. Single Storey Rear Extension.

DM/19/3795: 15 Park Road Burgess Hill West Sussex RH15 8EU Desc: Mature Hornbeam - Fell.

East Grinstead

DM/19/1067: Land At Hill Place Farm, Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead. Reserved matters following outline consent (DM/15/0429) relating to the appearance,

landscaping, layout and scale for 200 new dwellings including 30% affordable housing, provision of a new internal access roads and footpaths, landscaping, open space, Sustainable Drainage System (SUDs), earthworks and associated infrastructure. (Amended drawings dated 16th September received relating to design, layout, appearance and landscaping revisions).

DM/19/3464: 5A High Street And Little Angel Face, 5 High Street, East Grinstead. Creation of two additional flats at 5A High Street by alterations to the existing internal layout, raising the ridge height to create a second storey extension with gable fronting the high street with new roof attached to listed building at 7-9 High Street, alterations to existing shop front Little Angel Face, 5 High Street.

DM/19/3575: Site Of Former Wallis Centre, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead.Variation of condition no 17 of application DM/16/3196, to replace approved plans to allow for changes in design and layout of plots 4, 5, 6 and 7.

DM/19/3732: Little Angel Face, 5 High Street, East Grinstead. Change of Use from A1 to sui generis, to run a small nail and beauty salon

DM/19/3744: The Old Apple Store, Stuart Way, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing glasshouse and erection of part single storey, part two storey extension. Internal alterations and extended new front entrance.

DM/19/3790: 26 Great House Court, Fairfield Road, East Grinstead. Beech tree - reduce back from roof by maximum 2.5m. Thuja - remove lowest limb closest

to building back to source.

DM/19/3792: 11 Paddock Gardens, East Grinstead. Willow - Remove limb overhanging car spaces to source. Remove major forked limb over drive back to source. Remove x 4 lowest limbs back tosource. Reduce major limb over drive back to upright secondary growth(6-7m).

DM/19/3794 : Oakhurst Maypole Road, East Grinstead.Variation of condition no 2 of application DM/19/1016, to replace approved plans to allow

for changes in design to Flat 3.

DM/19/3798: Estcots Barn, College Lane, East Grinstead. T1 and T2 Leyland Castlewellan Trees - Reduce height by 4.5m.

DM/19/3801: 20 Lister Avenue, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing garage and proposed single storey side extension.

DM/19/3804: J Sainsbury Plc, Brooklands Way, East Grinstead. Consent to display 4no.canopy adverts and 2no.perimeter panel signs. All non-illuminated.

DM/19/3842: 5A High Street, East Grinstead. Creation of two additional flats at 5A High Street by alterations to the existing internal layout, raising the ridge height to create a second storey extension with gable fronting the high street with new roof attached to listed building at 7-9 High Street, alterations to existing shop front Little Angel Face, 5 High Street.

Hassocks

DM/19/3186: 29 Hurst Road, Hassocks, West Sussex. Rear single storey extension and part two storey extension, new open porch at front

entrance, two new windows to replace unusable garage door and second front entrance. New side entrance with awning on East elevation, and a timber lean-to on West elevation.

DM/19/3655: 25 Semley Road, Hassocks. Single storey rear extension with alterations.

DM/19/3692: Ockley Manor Farm Cottages, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. New detached greenhouse with garden wall approximately 1.5m high and compost bays of concrete hard standing with oak sleeper walls.

DM/19/3700: 6 Semley Road, Hassocks. Proposed single storey rear extension, first floor side extension with juliette balcony (above existing garage) and new pitched roof to remaining garage. New window to ground floor north elevation.

DM/19/3716: Mill Nursery, London Road, Hassocks. Demolition of all existing buildings on site and the erection of 3no three-bedroom dwellings and 1no four-bedroom dwelling, with associated parking and amenity space.

DM/19/3762: 11 Ewart Close Hassocks West Sussex BN6 8FJ Desc: Sycamore(T1) - Lift crown 3-4m and thin by 15%.

DM/19/3764: 19 The Crescent, Hassocks. Reduce row of Silver Birches by 1-1.5m.

DM/19/3782: 12 Badger Close, Hassocks. Proposed loft conversion incorporating a rear flat roof dormer window. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/3008: 12 Aster Way, Haywards Heath. Erection of a single storey rear conservatory.

DM/19/3761: 6 Pineham Copse, Haywards Heath.Oak - Crown reduce by 1.5 metres and epicormic growth removed up to crown break.

DM/19/3768: 10 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey side/ rear extension.

DM/19/3770: 3 Petlands Gardens, Haywards Heath. Proposed loft conversion to include 2 rooflights to the front elevation and a dormer to the rear elevation, internal alterations and amendments to windows and doors. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3780: 24 Petlands Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extensions.

DM/19/3789: 119 Beech Hill, Haywards Heath. Oak tree - Remove two lowest (approximately 6ft from the ground) branches and relatively young branches overhanging neighbouring garden and roof of shed. Reduce crown by up to 2 metres all around.

DM/19/3177: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a block of 12 ECB approved artificial turf cricket wickets and nets. (Revised plans received showing the wickets increased in length to 35 metres 17.09.2019)

DM/19/3277: 42 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension and enlarged side dormer. Amended existing and proposed plans and elevations numbered 02B and 51D. Amendments to annotations on east and west elevations and obscure glass added to the proposed north facing dormer. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Lindfield

DM/19/2699: Lindfield Place, 161 High Street, Lindfield. Proposed new additional vehicle access to the north of property, at a lower level, with on site parking, turning area and access gates, gate piers, wall and steps. An existing portion of fence to be removed within the proposal.

DM/19/3691: 27A Sunte Avenue, Lindfield. Block existing rear first floor entrance door and relocate to first floor side elevation with new handrail. Alter roof to flat roof, creating new walkway. Existing window replaced with smaller willer window and velux window inserted under permitted development.

DM/19/3738: Bay Pond Cottage, 8 High Street, Lindfield. Replace existing dilapidated structure with a timber framed 2 bedroom cottage. Salvageable materials and features are to be retained for reuse in order to maintain the original appearance to the street.

Lindfield Rural

DM/19/3751: 9 The Hollow Lindfield, Haywards Heath. Oak (T1) - Fell. and Oak (T2) - Remove 2x Lowest Limbs.

Slaugham

DM/19/3397: The Old Mill House, Slaugham Place, Slaugham.Proposed detached garage and garden store.

Bolney

DM/19/3803: 3 Bosworths Cottages, The Green, Slaugham. Proposed landscaping of garden including provision of swimming pool.

Twineham

DM/19/3729: Elm Cottage, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Two storey rear extension.

West Hoathly

DM/19/3742: Highbrook Sawmill, Hammingden Lane Ardingly. Use of mobile home to service B2 and B8 and ancillary uses and for security use and for use for residential purposes. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3727: Frensham, Brookhill Road, Copthorne. Rear first floor extension over existing ground floor. New front porch with hipped roof extending over existing flat roof.

DM/19/3766: 11A Meadow Close, Copthorne.Replacement dwelling.

DM/19/3772: Ethlinden Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Underground storage and associated remedial landscaping.