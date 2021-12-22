These are the rubbish and recycling collection times for Christmas 2021/22 in Mid Sussex

Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day all fall on the weekend so the council has said it can manage the disruption to collection schedules this year without needing to move any collection days.

Residents are advised to place their black lidded general waste bin and blue lidded recycling bin out for collection by 7am on their normal scheduled collection day throughout the festive period.

Householders can see personalised information about their collection days online by entering their postcode at www.midsussex.gov.uk/collectioncalendar.

Recycling in Mid Sussex. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1705378.

There will be no garden waste collections between Friday (December 24) and Friday (January 7).

Garden waste collections will return to normal from Monday (January 10).

Householders with a real Christmas tree can recycle it in their garden waste bin if the lid can be closed.

Alternatively, there will be temporary sites where residents can drop off real Christmas trees for recycling.

These will be open between Friday (December 31) and Friday (January 14) inclusive, and locations can be found at www.midsussex.gov.uk/treerecycling.

hristmas trees can also be disposed of at local Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Residents can check opening hours for the festive period at www.midsussex.gov.uk/recycling-centres.