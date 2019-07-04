These Mid Sussex planning applications have been submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between June 27 and July 3.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Planning applications

Albourne

DM/19/2617: Dingley Dell, Truslers Hill Lane. Change of use of detached garage building to allow for use as holiday lets/tourist accommodation.

Ashurst Wood

DM/19/2622: 3 Hammerwood Road. Demolition of existing (recently, partially constructed) block work walls, foundations and a raised floor slab. Erection of a single storey side extension to include a habitable room within the loft space. Provision of an off-street car parking space in front of proposed extension, using existing dropped kerb for access.

Bolney

DM/19/2423: Stone House, Cherry Lane. T1 Yew - Fell. T2 Hawthorn - Fell. T3 Cedar - Lift crown to maximum 3m from ground level. T4 Beech - Lift crown by maximum 3m from ground level and remove one limb approx 2m high (the one dropping to ground level).

DM/19/2636: Broxtead House, Broxmead Lane. Replacement stables, enlarged sand school, ancillary equestrian equipment and facilities.

Burgess Hill

DM/17/3973: Sorrento, Keymer Road. Proposed detached 4 bedroom dwelling, to rear of existing, with associated car port and new access via Keymer Road (Amended plans received 20 November 2017, 31 May 2018 and 7 August 2018 and amended highways plans received 17 August 2018) (Amended certificate of ownership received 4 September 2018) (Confirmation received from the applicants that they wish to enter into a section 106 legal agreement to secure the required visibility splays for the proposed Development) (Amended plan received on 27 June 2019 showing revised southern visibility splay).

DM/19/2398

Location: 5 Charlwood Road. Single storey side and rear extensions with a new porch. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2602: 58 Petworth Drive. Side extension and porch. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2638: 6 - 10 Junction Road. Retrospective application to site 2 temporary shipping containers in the yard for 24 months.

Cuckfield

DM/19/2290: Walland, London Lane. Proposed two storey rear and front extensions.

East Grinstead

DM/19/0960: Pumphouse Farm, Holtye Road. Single storey extension to kitchen and removal of flat roof over bathroom at first floor and replace with pitched and tiled dormer roof (Amended plans received 28 June 2019).

DM/19/0961: Pumphouse Farm, Holtye Road. Single storey extension to kitchen and removal of flat roof over bathroom at first floor and replace with pitched and tiled dormer roof (Amended plans received 28 June 2019).

DM/19/2517: 50 Pegasus Way. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension with internal alterations.

DM/19/2530: The Old Mill, 45 London Road. Variation of Condition 3 relating to planning reference DM/18/1385 to allow for the change of business hours.

DM/19/2601: 23 Holtye Road. Demolition of existing conservatory. Erection of front porch, side extension with pitched roof over and rear single storey extension. Excavation of front garden forming parking area.

DM/19/2608: 32 Stephenson Drive. Demolition of existing garage and proposed single storey side extension. Also proposed improved parking space.

DM/19/2621: 22 Manor Road. Two storey front extension and first floor side extension over garage. New roof canopy to side and rear with internal alterations.

DM/19/2629: 70 Crossways Avenue. Proposed two storey side and rear extensions with internal alterations.

DM/19/2632: 6 Elizabeth Crescent. Proposed loft conversion with dormers to the rear and side elevations. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

Hassocks

DM/19/1288: 1st Hassocks Scout Group, Scout Headquarters, Parklands Road. Replacing existing cladding with brown coated steel sheet cladding and install insulation. Removal of 3 windows on northern elevation. (Revised plans received and changed description 26/06).

DM/19/2544: 26 Lodge Lane. First floor side extension over existing ground floor. New paving on courtyard garden and front parking space.

DM/19/2645: Land West Of London Road. Permanent curved entrance sign with the text ‘SAXON MILLS’ and a Housing Association stack board. - All without illumination.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/1648: Land Adjacent To Old Wickham Lane, Wickham Way. Change of use of agricultural land for the keeping of horses, the erection of a stable block with associated hardstanding, fencing and access track. (Amended layout plan 27/06/2019).

DM/19/2349: 10 Gander Green. Garage conversion and single storey front extension.

DM/19/2490: Land Adjacent 1-5 The Birches, Southdowns Park. Oak Trees x 3. Reduce lateral branches by up to 3m away from the houses giving them a clearance of 3m and to reduce the height by 2m.

DM/19/2562: Haywards Heath United Services Club, Wivelsfield Road. Retention of new club name signage on fascia to front of building.

DM/19/2609: 87 Farlington Avenue. Proposed rear dormer to rear . This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2619: 10 Wood Ride. Two storey side extension. Single storey rear extension. Conversion of existing study in loft, including rooflights to front and rear. Flat roof replacement to existing rear extension with new pitched roof.

DM/19/2634: 31 Woodlands Road. Single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/2623: Westall House, Birchgrove Road. Installation of prefabricated GRP, UK Power Networks substation within fenced enclosure.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/18/5051: 2 Oaklands Park, High Hatch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing single storey and two storey elements. Construction of single storey and two storey extensions to the side elevation with internal alterations and associated minor hard and soft landscaping works. (Amended plans and description 25.06.2019).

DM/19/2344: Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Application for determination as to whether prior approval is required for the change of use of an agricultural building to 4 dwellinghouses and for associated operational development.

DM/19/2540: Former Packing Shed Land To Rear Of 85 College Lane. Variation of condition 2 of planning permission DM/15/1982 (allowed on appeal ref: APP/D3830/W/15/3139204) to substitute Drawing no. 429.03B (in place of 429.03A) showing the development that has been implemented.

Lindfield

DM/19/2347: 7 Denmans Close. Demolition of existing 1980’s single storey side and rear extensions and construction of a new two storey extension together with a front porch extension.

Slaugham

DM/19/1933: Handcross Park School, London Road, Handcross. Single storey ground floor side extension to existing music school.

DM/19/2631: Fairfields, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Erection of a pair of three bedroom semi-detached houses.

West Hoathly

DM/19/2248: Combers Cottage, 2 - 3 Queens Square, North Lane. Removal of existing boiler flue and installation of new flue.

Worth

DM/19/2294: Crawley Down Group Ltd, Crawley Down Garage, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Consent for the retention of displaying 1 illuminated pylon sign.

DM/19/2337: 20 Abergavenny Gardens, Copthorne. Works to trees as listed within the woodland survey provided.

DM/19/2345: Sandhill Farm, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Retention of mobile home on a temporary basis (until November 2023) for the safety, security and upkeep of the on site farming operations.

DM/19/2519: Land Adjacent To 3 Grange Farm Cottages, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Erection of a 3 bedroom, 2 storey dwelling with associated landscaping.

DM/19/2525: Park View, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Variation of condition 2 of DM/17/0410 to increase the size of the porch (replace approved drawing 6121 Rev: C with amended drawing 6121 Rev: D).

DM/19/2599: Land West Of Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Variation of condition no.2 of DM/15/3614 (AP/16/0016) to remove plan no. 1TB9155-GA-009P (Signalised Crossing Plan).

DM/19/2639: Armstrong Bodyshop Ltd, Armstrong Auto Services, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. Remove existing double entrance gates and adjacent fencing for the erection of new 2.4m high green powder coated steel palisade double entrance gates and adjacent fencing.