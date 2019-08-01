These Mid Sussex planning applications have been submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between July 25 and 31.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Planning applications

Albourne

DM/19/3018: 1 Cottage Homes, Truslers Hill Lane. Existing garage to be demolished and replaced with new garage.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/19/0964: Cuckfield Golf Course, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Alterations and additions to club house including removal of conservatory and proposed extensions to the side and rear elevations, extension of terrace to North side and provision of office/storage in the extended roof space. Extension to driving range enclosure. Revised drawings and planning statement with detail of ground levelling received 10th April. (Additional information received 20/5 and kitchen extraction details received 24/5 and 4/6). Amended Plans received 18th and 22nd July omitting staff accommodation and groundskeepers barn.

DM/19/1235: Land South Of Bolney Road, Ansty. Reserved Matters application for the erection of 20no. dwellings (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) including underground LPG gas tanks. Amended plans received 20 June showing a revised layout and design for the proposed development, including the replacement of the 3 storey apartment building with a 2 storey block. Amended plans received on 24th July showing amendments to various plots and revised layout plan.

DM/19/2682: Westup Farm Cottage, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Demolition of a pre-fabricated bungalow and associated out buildings, replace with a new five bedroom dwelling, triple garage and horse.

DM/19/2997: Middle Cottage, Ditton Place, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Cedral cladding above windows of extension.

Ardingly

DM/19/2627: 21 Munnion Road. Removal of existing shed. Construction of a detached garden room/storage room to south of property with raised decking on the roof and a clear glass balcony rail surround. Associated landscaping and additional fence panels.

Ashurst Wood

DM/19/3028: Land East Of Dirty Lane, Maypole Road. Outline planning application with all matters reserved apart from access, for 9 new private dwellings with access from Hammerwood Road.

Balcombe

DM/19/3065: 15 Oldlands Avenue. Lime Tree (T57) - re pollard and cut back to trunk.

Bolney

DM/19/2984: Highview, Cowfold Road. Change of use of upper store room at first floor level to form residential annex in relation to main house.

DM/19/3023: Bolney C Of E Primary School, The Street. T1 (Dead Stem) - Fell to ground T2 (Group) - Leaning Hawthorn - Fell to ground Holly and Hawthorn Group - Reduce height by 3m, fell dead stems T4 (Grey Adler) - Fell to ground level T6 (Holly) - Fell to ground level T7 (Cherry) - Reduce crown by 2-3m.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/0276: Land Rear Of 96 Folders Lane. Proposed erection of 43 dwellings and associated works. Amended plans and Transport Statement received 12th and 15th July 2019. Amended site layout plan received 31/07/2019 showing access.

DM/19/2915: 33 Cants Lane. Dropped kerb, new crossover and a paved driveway.

DM/19/3007: 47 Orchard Road. Removal of existing conservatory, construction of single storey rear extension and removal of back wall to create kitchen diner.

DM/19/3019: 27 Beale Street. Demolition of existing conservatory and replace with proposed single storey side and rear extension.

DM/19/3051: 26 Dumbrills Close. Two storey side extension.

East Grinstead

DM/19/1817: 15 Baldwins Field. Oak (T1) - reduce crown by up to 1.5m and remove epicormic growth. Reduce back from roof and reduce back from neighbouring trees by up to 2m. Amended description 26.07.2019.

DM/19/2919: Unit 3 5 Queens Walk. New fascia sign and projection sign on shop front internally illuminated.

DM/19/2989: 4 Bluebell Close. Single story rear extension and roof conversion.

DM/19/2994: 27 The Courtyard. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/19/3002: The Cottage, Coombe Hill Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of a single storey rear extension, re-configuration together with associated internal and external alterations.

Hassocks

DM/19/2877: 33 Lodge Lane. Construction of a First Floor Rear Balcony.

DM/19/2946: Land At The Rear Of 16 The Quadrant. Pitched roof single storey front extension to existing double garage and conversion to form a 1 bedroom detached dwelling.

DM/19/3000: Bowley Funeral Services Ltd, 30 Keymer Road. Consent to display 1 illuminated fascia sign.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/1721: Oldfield, 55 Lewes Road. Vertical plain tiling to the garden elevation at first floor level.

DM/19/1723: Oldfield, 55 Lewes Road. Vertical plain tiling to the garden elevation at first floor level.

DM/19/1742: The Heath Recreation Ground, Perrymount Road. Installation of a 75m x 8m high ball stop fence along the northern boundary of Haywards Heath Cricket Club pitch (amended plans and description 25.07.2019).

DM/19/2764: Gamblemead, Fox Hill. Full Planning Application to revise the approved and implemented permission (DM/17/0331) at land at Gamblemead Fox Hill to provide for 19 additional dwellings including 6 affordable units with associated landscaping, road layout, access and parking.

DM/19/2777: Parkers Garage, The Courtyard, Western Road. Residential development comprising of 4no 3 bed semi detached dwellings and 6no 1 bed apartments.

DM/19/2798: 7 Bruce Close. Rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2948: 14 Hanbury Lane. Installation of an open platform lift in the front garden with retaining wall built around the platform and associated landscaping.

DM/19/2980: 3 Lucastes Lane. Change of the materials used for the car port walls, from full stock brick, to 600mm high stock brick with timber cladding above. The roof, structure and size will remain the same as approved in DM/18/3026.

DM/19/2981: 7 Ash Grove. Demolition of conservatory and side extension and replacement with single storey rear and two storey side extensions. This is a revision to consented application DM/19/0725.

DM/19/3017: 70 Wood Ride. Resubmission of planning application DM/19/0219 for the removal of attached garage and construction of single/two storey rear/side extension incorporating changes to the proposed integral garage.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/2934: Batemans, Lewes Road. Erection of orangery to rear of property.

DM/19/2942: Land Parcel To The Rear Of Peacocks, Church Lane. Outline application for the demolition of existing Peacocks property and erection of 9 houses in the land to the rear. All matters to be reserved except for access and layout.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/18/4419: East Lodge Farm, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed construction of Class B1 (Business) building with carpark, new vehicle access and associated landscaping. Amended plans received 30th July showing revised design for the building.

DM/19/2129: Hornsdene Farm, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Application for determination as to whether prior approval is required for the change of use of an agricultural building to a residential dwelling and for associated operational development.

DM/19/2848: Dean House Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Goddards Green. Proposed detached double garage for an adapted vehicle and for storage.

DM/19/2900: Nursery Cottage, 2A Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing garage. New build of double storey 4 bedroom dwelling. Extension of existing dwelling.

DM/19/2979: 8 Danworth Farm, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use from D1 (non-residential institution) to B1 (office).

DM/19/3046: 115 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Oak (T1) - Cut back 2-3 metres to previous cut points. Oak (T2) - Cut back 2-3 metres to previous cut points. Both trees to have lateral limbs cut back upto 3 metres.

Lindfield

DM/19/2985: 10 Fieldway. Single storey ground floor extension together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/19/2992: 44 Brookway. 2 x Oaks - works to lower crown only. T1- Crown reduction of 1.5 - 2m and thin by 10-15%. T2 - Crown reduction of up to 1.5 - 2m and thin by 10-15%. Remove epicormic growth and lowest branch over shed.

DM/19/3013: Ladywell, Black Hill. T1 Eucalyptus - remove.

DM/19/3030

Location: 42 Barncroft Drive. Proposed single storey side and rear extension.

Slaugham

DM/19/0787: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Change of use and extension of the Riding House to a cafe and kitchen and the associated change of use of Cooks Kitchen to storage and staff WC’s. Change of use of the Kitchen Block to toilets and temporary archive facilities. Alterations to Welcome Area cafe; relocate WC’s and add changing area to existing kitchen area; and rebuild existing toilet block with a new kitchen block. (Amended plans received 30.7.19 indicate a reduction in size of the Riding House extension and the retention of the tented addition in the Welcome Area).

DM/19/0792: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Internal alterations, extension and conversion of the Riding House to form a cafe and kitchen and the associated conversion of the Cooks Kitchen to storage and staff WC’s. Internal alterations and conversion of the Kitchen Block to toilets and temporary archive facilities. (Amended plans received 30.7.19 indicate a reduction in size of the Riding House extension and the retention of the tented addition in the Welcome Area).

Turners Hill

DM/19/0936: 2 Swallow Street. Proposed porch to existing mobile home.

Twineham

DM/19/2952: Mercers Cottage, Bob Lane. Single storey rear extension, roof terrace above with a glazed balustrade and metal posts, timber french doors at first floor.

DM/19/2955: Mercers Cottage, Bob Lane. Single storey rear extension, roof terrace above with a glazed balustrade and metal posts, timber french doors at first floor.

West Hoathly

DM/19/2973: Land Adjacent To West Hoathly Recreation Ground, North Lane. G1 (2x Ash) - Take down to near ground level G2 (Ash) - Take down to near ground level G3 (Ash) - Take down to near ground level.

DM/19/3016: The Conservatory Duckyls, Selsfield Road. Remove condition 3 of planning application HO/030/97, the condition is considered to be redundant and in the interests of clarity should be removed.

DM/19/3022: Willards North, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Worth

DM/19/2665: Touchwood, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing property and garage with replacement 2 storey, 5 bedroom dwelling with detached garage.

DM/19/2819: 7 Sandy Close, Crawley Down. Retrospective Planning permission sought for the erection of fence with trellis and alteration in ground level of garden. Revised plans received 25th July.

DM/19/2947: Kalani Lodge, Lake View Road, Furnace Wood. Retrospective permission for detached garage with dormer windows.

DM/19/2953: 4 The Leas, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing conservatory with replacement single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2962: Bankton Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of the existing single-storey garage and single-storey rear extension. Construction of single-storey extensions to the side and rear elevations. Construction of a porch to the north-facing elevation. Internal alterations, and associated hard and soft landscaping works.

DM/19/2968: 61 Westway, Copthorne. Single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/2974: Land South Of Hazel Close, Crawley Down. Reserved Matters application relating to outline application AP/16/0038 (DM/15/4094) seeking the approval of layout, scale, appearance and landscaping.

DM/19/3042: 43 Aviary Way, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey rear extension. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the proposed use cannot be taken into account.