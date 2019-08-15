These Mid Sussex planning applications have been submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council between August 8 and 15.

Planning applications

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/18/5114: Burgess Hill Northern Arc Land North And North West Of Burgess Hill Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddard’s Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Comprehensive, phased, mixed-use development comprising approximately 3,040 dwellings including 60 units of extra care accommodation (Use Class C3) and 13 permanent gypsy and traveller pitches, including a Centre for Community Sport with ancillary facilities (Use Class D2), three local centres (comprising Use Classes A1-A5 and B1, and stand-alone community facilities within Use Class D1), healthcare facilities (Use Class D1), and employment development comprising a 4 hectare dedicated business park (Use Classes B1 and B2), two primary school campuses and a secondary school campus (Use Class D1), public open space, recreation areas, play areas, associated infrastructure including pedestrian and cycle routes, means of access, roads, car parking, bridges, landscaping, surface water attenuation, recycling centre and waste collection infrastructure with associated demolition of existing buildings and structures, earthworks, temporary and permanent utility infrastructure and associated works. (Amended description and amended/further documents and plans received including: - Environmental Statement Addendum received 12/8/19 - Transport Assessment Addendum received 12/8/19 - Planning Statement Addendum, including Retail Statement, Minerals Safeguarding and Safeguarding of Waste Management Facilities received 12/8/19 - Revised Design Guide received 12/8/19 - Revised Development Specification and Framework received 12/8/19 - Revised Parameter plans and supporting drawings received 12/8/19 - Revised Location Plan received 12/8/19 - Economic Sustainability Strategy received 8/7/19).

DM/19/3176: Moorfields Farm Cottage, Broxmead Lane, Cuckfield. Two storey side extension.

DM/19/3218: Land And Buildings At Barnsnape Farm, Broxmead Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed fireplace and associated flue.

Balcombe

DM/19/3105: Cobo, Deanland Road. Variation of condition no 2 of application DM/18/3540, to replace approved plans to allow changes in design.

Bolney

DM/19/3217: East Lodge, Wykehurst Park, London Road. Erection of a pair of metal gates to the existing driveway entrance at East Lodge.

Burgess Hill

DM/19/3138: Royal British Legion Hall, 30 Cyprus Road. Demolition of the existing Royal British Legion Club and erection of an entertainment and community venue, to include a 237-seat theatre, a multi-purpose dance/rehearsal studio, meeting rooms and dressing room/support spaces. The flexible front-of-house foyer spaces will incorporate an associated cafe/bar operation to support the auditorium function. There will be re-landscaping works to the north and south of the new building and to the alleyway to the east (alongside Cyprus Hall).

DM/19/3144: Land East Of Kings Way. Full application for 39 new dwellings (including the provision of 22 on-site affordable homes) a new Community Centre and retail floor space to the ground floor of Block B, including the provision of associated parking and landscaping.

DM/19/3148: Former Royal British Legion Hall, 30 Cyprus Road. Advertisement: Building name ‘Beehive’ in brick lettering lit by spotlights to north and south facades. Building name ‘Beehive’ in 3-dimensional internally-lit lettering to west facade LED illuminated de-scaled stainless steel letters finished in metallic bronze colour with translucent Perspex faces. 3no. internally illuminated poster panels to east facade. 1no. internally illuminated poster panel to south facade. 1no. internally illuminated poster panel to west facade. 2no. internally illuminated poster panels mounted on freestanding glazed brick ‘fin’ north of Cyprus Hall with ‘Beehive/Cyprus Hall’ lettering to side edge. 2 no. internally illuminated poster panels mounted on freestanding glazed brick ‘fin’ south of Cyprus Hall with ‘Cyprus Hall’ lettering to side edge.

DM/19/3154: 67 Valebridge Road. Replacement single storey rear extension and removal of existing lean-to.

DM/19/3166: 88 Folders Lane. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning reference 14/04492/FUL to allow for amended plans to take account of sub station requirement.

DM/19/3179: 2 Sawyers Close . Removal of existing garage to rear garden, proposed new two storey side extension and single storey rear extension, and porch to the front.

DM/19/3185: 141 Mill Road. Single storey rear and part side extension.

DM/19/3189: 4 Swann Close. T1 Ash - Thin by 20%.

DM/19/3204: 226 London Road. Retrospective application for the construction of a raised deck in the private rear amenity area, with a new rear boundary fence.

DM/19/3209: 7 Hammonds Gardens. T1 Oak - Crown reduce by 2 metres.

DM/19/3225: 19 Elwood Close. Existing Lawful Development Certificate for an extension to rear replacing conservatory. This is an application to establish whether the development is lawful. This will be a legal decision where the planning merits of the existing use cannot be taken into account.

DM/19/3227: 1 Farm Way. New enlarged ground floor entrance porch and enlarged first floor pitched roof dormer to replace existing flat roof dormer.

East Grinstead

DM/19/2803: 69 Woodlands Road. Log cabin in the rear garden (part retrospective).

DM/19/2938: Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Outline application for up to 30 self-custom build plots with all matters reserved apart from access.

DM/19/3143: 23 Wellington Town Road. Proposed First Floor Extension and part conversion of existing garage.

DM/19/3163: 1 Felbridge Close. Garage conversion and internal alterations.

DM/19/3205: 15 Harvest Hill. Upper storey rear extension, rear dormer and single storey rear-side extension and new roof lights to front elevation.

DM/19/3216: Evergreen Farm, West Hoathly Road. Restoration of the former Standen Landfill site with a woodland and pasture landfill cap system.

DM/19/3248: Amenity Area Opposite 11 To 16 Tudor Close. 1 x English Oak - Reduce to a standing monolith of approximately 5m.

Hassocks

DM/18/4979: Land North Of Clayton Mills, Ockley Lane. Outline planning application with all matters reserved except for access for up to 500 residential dwellings and land for a two-form entry primary school and community building, land for a bridleway link between Hassocks and Burgess Hill, associated infrastructure including informal open space, hard and soft landscaping, sustainable drainage features and a new site access onto Ockley Lane, and provision of improved pedestrian access across the railway line. (Further additional information received on the 8th August 2019 in respect of addendums to the Environment Statement and heritage Assessment along with revisions to highway arrangements.)

DM/19/2094: 6 The Crescent. Single storey side and front extension with 1st floor side extension. Conversion of garage with associated internal works. Amended plans received 02.08.2019 showing reduction in height and depth of first floor extension, removal of front dormer and reduction in depth and alterations to roof of ground floor front extension.

DM/19/3188: 12 Semley Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/19/3194: 4 Queens Drive. Proposed loft conversion to include 2 dormers to front elevation, 1 dormer to rear elevation, and replace rear conservatory with single storey extension.

DM/19/3197: 12 North Court. Oak (T1) - Reduce Crown by 2 metres.

DM/19/3226: 14 Wilmington Close. First floor extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/19/1246: 1 Harlands Close. Demolition of existing garage with 2 storey side extension to create annexe ancillary to the main dwelling. Erection of new double garage. Amended plans received 26.06.2019 and 04.07.2019 showing reduction in size and re-location of proposed garage and reduction in size of proposed front dormer. Amended plans received 12.08.2019 showing depth of garage increased to front by 0.8 metres.

DM/19/2863: 66 Gordon Road. Proposed garden studio to the rear of the property.

DM/19/3164: 5 Lucas Way. T1 to T4 - 4 No. Sycamore - multi stemmed - reduce and reshape crowns by up to 4m to growth points. T5 and T6 - Ash - multi stemmed - reduce and reshape crowns by up to 4m to growth points. T7 - 1 No. Maple - in neighbouring garden - prune back canopy away from garden by up to 2.5m. T8 - 1 No. Lawson Cypress - in neighbouring garden - reduce top by up to 4 metres.

DM/19/3165: 3 Alpine Cottages, St Edmunds Road. Part single storey, part two storey rear extension with associated works.

DM/19/3219: 54 Wickham Way. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/19/3229: 4 The Dell. Pollard back 8 No. Alders to level carried out in 2016. Crown reduce 2 No. Sycamores by 1.5 metres.

Horsted Keynes

DM/19/3153: St Giles C Of E Primary School, Church Lane. Windows and door replacement works.

DM/19/3156: Land North Of New Barn Farm, Birchgrove Road. Installation of a concrete base and erection of stables and barn.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/19/3177: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a block of 12 ECB approved artificial turf cricket wickets and nets.

Lindfield

DM/19/3180: The Turret House, Old Place, High Street. Internal alterations to existing ground floor en-suite shower room to provide a WC accessible from hall.

DM/19/3206: 31 Luxford Road. The proposed works include a rear part single storey and part double storey extension.

DM/19/3250: 21 Portsmouth Wood Close. (T1) Oak - Lower crown reduction of up to 2m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/19/3224: Wellhouse, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Variation of Condition 3 relating to planning reference DM/18/3545 to allow substitution of tile hanging for brickwork to match ground floor elevations.

Slaugham

DM/19/3151: Hill View, High Street, Handcross. Drop the kerb to the front of the property.

DM/19/3181: 2 The Cottage, The Green, Slaugham. Construction of third bedroom over existing extension.

DM/19/3182: 2 The Cottage, The Green, Slaugham. Construction of third bedroom over existing extension.

Turners Hill

DM/19/3200: 5 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Birch x 1 - Fell to ground level and Cypress x 1 - Fell to ground level.

West Hoathly

DM/19/3152: 17 Marlpit Road, Sharpthorne. Demolish existing conservatory. Erect new conservatory and a partly glazed canopy extension along the back of the house together with a lower stage terraced patio extending 2m into garden.

DM/19/3184: Holstein Farm, Vowels Lane. Erection of private equestrian stables and sand school.

Worth

DM/19/2740: 21 The Meadow, Copthorne. Demolition of existing garage and proposed two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. Amended plans received 08.08.2019 showing reduction in width of side extension.

DM/19/3114: 46 Lashmere, Copthorne. Oak - reduce overall crown by 2.5-3m.

DM/19/3135: Rushmore, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Retrospective application for material changes to planning application 14/02734/FUL, including rebuilding the walls and roof, additional/altered openings in walls and roof, new driveway and road access, new raised patio, boiler, oil tank, extension of bay window roof to cover front door, modern windows/doors, small increase to wall and eaves height (still sub-ordinate to other walls), flat section on new roof (height as per original application and below primary ridge), change to chimney location obscuring flat roof section (no change in height), wall coverings to be white render on external wall insulation.

DM/19/3170: Cregnaish, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. Retention of existing property, demolition of existing garage and construction of 2no.

DM/19/3215: 5 Hillside, Crawley Down. First floor front extension.