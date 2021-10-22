This bizarre pink cat is hypnotising the humans of Mid Sussex into recycling

HypnoCat, who brings his freaky powers to the district as part of the Recycle Your Electricals campaign, will issue his rallying calls through radio, social media and posters.

One of his mesmerising messages will be: “Humans of Mid Sussex – don’t bin them, recycle your old electricals.”

Mid Sussex District Council worked with Material Focus, the organisation behind Recycle Your Electricals, to introduce a kerbside collection service of small electrical items last year.

HypnoCat brings his strange powers to Mid Sussex to encourage residents to recycle their small old electrical items. Picture: Recycle Your Electricals/ Mid Sussex District Council.

“Small old electricals are one of the fastest growing waste streams, and we are throwing away valuable materials that are lost forever,” said Scott Butler, executive director of Material Focus.

He said small unwanted electricals contain 75 percent of materials that can be recycled or reused, including gold, silver and copper.

“HypnoCat, our messenger for the campaign, will be providing step-by-step information on how to reuse and recycle broken electricals,” he said.

Scott added that all broken electricals – every item with a plug, battery or cable – can be put into a bag to be recycled.

Councillor John Belsey, Cabinet Member for Environment and Service Delivery, said: “We are delighted to be participating again in the Recycle Your Electricals campaign.”

He said: “We are proud of the fact that our area already provides recycling facilities for most broken small electricals and batteries through our kerbside collection service and our website provides full details of the items we can collect.”

A spokesman for Mid Sussex District Council said there are enough cables hidden in the district to travel from East Grinstead to Devil’s Dyke 12 times.

Mid Sussex District Council is one of more than a growing number of over 80 local authorities across the UK to have now participated in Recycle Your Electricals campaign.

Residents can keep an eye out for Hypnocat’s campaign messages across its social media channels.

The Recycle Your Electricals Campaign provides an information hub for the UK on how to recycle electricals, and a postcode locator with details of more than 3,000 recycling, repair and reuse points across the UK.