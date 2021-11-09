This is what could be built on former Cuckfield school site
Plans to demolish a former school and replace it with 13 houses have been submitted to Mid Sussex County Council.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 12:41 pm
The application, from Quantum Homes, seeks approval to bulldoze the old Court Meadow School, in Cuckfield.
If the plans are given the go-ahead by the council, 13 two, three and four-bedroom homes will be built on the site, in Hanlye Lane, four of which will be classed as affordable.
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications and search for DM/21/3755.